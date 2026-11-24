Conleth Hill

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

$2 million, 2026 est.

Northern Irish

November 24, 1964

Ballycastle, Northern Ireland, UK

62 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Conleth Hill?



Conleth Hill is a Northern Irish actor celebrated for bringing sharp intelligence and extraordinary chameleon-like versatility to stage and screen. His subtle performance style consistently earns top theatrical accolades across both the UK and North America.





He captured worldwide attention playing the calculating spymaster Lord Varys in Game of Thrones, transforming a complex recurring role into one of the most memorable characters in modern television history.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Ballycastle, Northern Ireland, Hill was raised in a creative home. His family maintained strong ties to broadcasting, inspiring an early appreciation for dramatic storytelling and performance art.





He later attended St MacNissi College before enrolling in formal drama studies. Graduating from London Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1989, he sharpened his craft through rigorous classical theater training.

Notable Relationships



Throughout his expansive acting career, Conleth Hill has kept his personal life out of tabloid headlines. He has never married and has rarely discussed romantic partners in public broadcast interviews.





He has no children and maintains a quiet residence in Northern Ireland. The actor remains unattached publicly while devoting his energy to acclaimed stage and screen productions.

Career Highlights



Conleth Hill gained worldwide renown playing Lord Varys in the fantasy drama Game of Thrones. He appeared across eight seasons of the global television phenomenon, earning multiple SAG Award nominations alongside the ensemble cast.





On stage, Hill earned two Laurence Olivier Awards for his celebrated theater roles in London. His standout performances in Stones in His Pockets and The Producers also brought him Tony Award nominations when the productions transferred to Broadway.





To date, Hill has collected accolades across theater, television, and film. His diverse body of work includes roles in Suits, Vienna Blood, and Holding, cementing his status in modern entertainment.

Signature Quote



“The best part of acting is that you get to play completely different people, and if you do it right, the audience forgets who you actually are.”