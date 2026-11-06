Congresswoman’s Brutal Response To A Child’s School Letter Has Resurfaced At The Worst Possible Time

Picking a fight with a 10-year-old probably isn't the best way to win people over.

Virginia Foxx , a veteran Republican congresswoman, was on the brink of losing her seat in North Carolina after more than two decades when an old letter resurfaced, exposing her harsh response to a schoolboy .

She spoke to the child in a “hostile and unkind tone” and even insulted his teacher, the boy’s mother said.

Highlights Virginia Foxx sent a scathing response to a 10-year-old boy months before the razor-thin election race.

The congresswoman accused the boy's teachers of indoctrinating their students.

Foxx was trailing behind her Democratic challenger Chuck Hubbard by just 99 votes.

“Insane that this 10-year-old 100% caused her to lose her reelection,” one commented online.

Virginia Foxx’s scathing response to a 10-year-old boy resurfaced as she was on the brink of losing her seat

The controversy began with a school assignment given to students at Canterbury School in Greensboro.

10-year-old Christian Mango was asked to write a persuasive essay and send it to someone he considered a changemaker.

The youngster chose 83-year-old Rep. Virginia Foxx. In his letter, he proposed a $5,000 rebate for drivers buying a new electric vehicle.

But the congresswoman's response was far from encouraging.

In her letter, Foxx showed zero interest in entertaining the boy’s proposal.

“What many folks do not realize is that the money that ‘comes from’ the federal government actually comes from ordinary citizens who pay taxes to support that government,” read Foxx’s reply, which made headlines in May.

“Therefore, your request that ‘the federal government should give a $5,000 tax rebate for all new electric car purchases’ means that the federal government must take that money out of the pockets of hardworking people who may not have the means to buy an electric vehicle in the first place,” she continued.

The congresswoman turned her attention to the boy's teachers and claimed they were “indoctrinating” her

The Republican from Banner Elk then took aim at the boy's teacher, writing: “Incidentally, please ask your teacher to explain propaganda to you.”

“While I will never be able to know you, my guess is that your teachers will not give you a good educational experience and help you learn to think as they are too interested in indoctrinating you,” she continued. “How sad.”

Christian’s mother, Emily Mango, shared a copy of the letter online, saying it was “totally inappropriate.”

“Imagine being a 10-year-old and receiving this demoralizing and reprehensible response from N.C. Rep. Virginia Foxx…” she wrote online.

The outraged mother said her son had done his research, cited facts, and made good arguments in his essay, which had “nothing to do with politics. “He was proud of his essay,” she added.

But Foxx responded to him in a “disrespectful, hostile, and unkind tone.”

“She told my 10-year-old that he and his classmates are responsible for paying the national debt,” Emily continued. “She attacked his teachers, his school, his education, and referenced propaganda, indoctrination, and other concepts that a 10-year-old has not been exposed to.”

The boy’s mother was furious over Foxx taking aim at her son and his teachers

Emily spoke to Fox 8 about the letter, calling it a “reprehensible response.”

“You crossed a line when you attacked a child and attacked teachers,” the mother said. “You don’t deserve to be on a Committee for Education when you talk to children like this and think so lowly of teachers.”

The US government had previously offered federal tax incentives to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles (EVs). Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, buyers of eligible new electric vehicles could receive tax credits of up to $7,500.

However, the Trump administration’s 2025 tax and spending legislation ended these credits.

The letter Foxx sent to the 10-year-old boy had resurfaced at an especially uncomfortable time for Foxx, who was fighting to hold on to her seat in North Carolina's fifth district in the recent midterm elections.

After more than 21 years in Congress, the Republican was trailing Democratic challenger Chuck Hubbard by just 99 votes.

Hubbard had secured 139,034 votes, or 48.7%, compared with Foxx's 138,935, or 48.66%, after more than 95% of the district's votes counted at the time of publication.

Netizens slammed Foxx after the letter resurfaced during the razor-thin election race

“Insane that this 10-year-old 100% caused her to lose her reelection,” one commented online after Christian’s story resurfaced this week.

“What a dumb*ss response to the kid,” one said, while another wrote, “She always seemed to be a hateful, out-of-touch person. She needed to go.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable and shameful behavior from a supposed representative of the people,” said another. “Good riddance. What a low bar to improve on.”

At 83, Foxx remains a prominent figure in the Republican Party, serving as chairwoman of the influential House Rules Committee.

The Watauga County native entered Congress in 2004 after a decade in the North Carolina State Senate. She has also previously chaired the House Education Committee.

The Republican from Banner Elk has been at the center of controversies, including voting against the Epstein files release

Foxx has faced her fair share of controversies over the years.

A recent one came in July 2025, when she voted against multiple proposals to release the Jeffrey Epstein files .

“I think most of us believe what's appropriate will be released when it is time for the president to release it,” she said at the time.

Foxx also came under fire in 2023 after a confrontation with journalists at a press conference with Speaker Mike Johnson.

When ABC News reporter Rachel Scott began questioning Johnson about his “effort to overturn the 2020 election results ,” Foxx repeatedly shouted “Shut up! Shut up!” at her.

Foxx’s voting record on disaster relief has also attracted criticism.

In 2005, she was one of just 11 House members to oppose a $51.8 billion emergency aid package for victims of Hurricane Katrina. She believed it was a potential waste and misuse of taxpayer money.

She also voted against a $9.7 billion Hurricane Sandy relief package in 2013.

But when her own district was hit by Hurricane Helene in 2024, she voted in favor of relief measures.

“Exactly why we should encourage kids of all ages to speak up for what they believe in,” one commented online