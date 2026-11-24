Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx has officially lost her North Carolina congressional seat after more than two decades in office, months after facing widespread backlash over a letter she sent to a 10-year-old boy .

The 83-year-old lawmaker was defeated by Democrat Chuck Hubbard in one of the closest races of the 2026 midterm elections, with a recount confirming her opponent's victory by just 330 votes.

Highlights Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx lost her North Carolina seat to Democrat Chuck Hubbard by just 330 votes after a recount.

Earlier in 2026, Foxx sent a strongly worded response to a 10-year-old boy's school essay proposing electric vehicle tax rebates.

The letter resurfaced during the election, with many believing it to have planted the seeds of her defeat.

The result came after Foxx was criticized for responding to a fourth grader's school assignment about electric vehicles with a letter accusing his teachers of indoctrinating students .

As the election results were being counted, some social media users wasted no time celebrating her defeat as a dose of karma .

Virginia Foxx faced backlash after sending a scathing response to a 10-year-old boy's school assignment

The controversy began earlier in 2026 when Christian Mango, a fourth grader at Canterbury School in Greensboro, North Carolina, was asked to write an essay and send it to someone he believed could make a difference.

He chose Foxx, who had represented North Carolina's Fifth Congressional District since 2005.

Christian’s proposal was that the federal government should offer a $5,000 tax rebate to people purchasing new electric vehicles , arguing for the environmental benefits of the vehicles and the need for government incentives to encourage their adoption.

According to his mother, Emily Mango, the boy researched his topic and proudly mailed the finished essay directly to the congresswoman.

The envelope came from his school, making his age and grade apparent.

But when Foxx's response arrived, Emily was stunned by its contents.

“Incidentally, please ask your teacher to explain propaganda to you,” Foxx wrote, before accusing Christian’s teachers of being more interested in “indoctrinating” their students than teaching them to think independently.

Foxx argued that federal tax rebates were ultimately financed by ordinary taxpayers, including those who could not afford electric vehicles themselves.



























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A post shared by Virginia Foxx (@repvirginiafoxx)





She wrote that providing a $5,000 incentive would require taking money from “hardworking people who may not have the means to buy an electric vehicle in the first place.”

The congresswoman also argued that the national debt presented a more pressing problem than climate change.

“YOU and your classmates will be responsible” for paying down that debt, she warned the fourth grader.

Foxx additionally enclosed six articles criticizing climate policies, including opinion pieces and commentary disputing the scientific consensus on human-caused climate change.

The boy's mother accused Foxx of attacking her son and his education

Emily subsequently shared screenshots of the congresswoman's response on Instagram, condemning what she considered an inappropriate way to address a child.

“Imagine being a 10-year-old and receiving this demoralizing and reprehensible response from NC Representative Virginia Foxx,” the mother wrote, adding that Christian’s essay “had nothing to do with politics.”

Before entering Congress, Foxx had worked as an educator and administrator, including teaching at a community college and Appalachian State University, where she became an assistant dean.

She also served as president of Mayland Community College and spent 12 years on the Watauga County Board of Education.



























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A post shared by Emily Mango (@emily.mango1)





Foxx holds a doctorate in curriculum and teaching and higher education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

“You crossed a line when you attacked a child and attacked teachers,” Emily said during an interview with Fox 8 .

“You don't deserve to be on a Committee for Education when you talk to children like this and think so lowly of teachers.”

Foxx's letter resurfaced as she fought to retain her congressional seat

On November 3, 2026, Foxx faced Democratic challenger Chuck Hubbard in a rematch of their 2024 congressional election.

Two years earlier, she had defeated Hubbard by approximately 19 percentage points.

This time, however, the race proved considerably closer.

As ballots continued being counted, Hubbard established a narrow lead that eventually reached 331 votes.

The extraordinary margin attracted national attention, particularly because Foxx was finishing her 11th term after first winning election to Congress in 2004.

She also chaired the powerful House Rules Committee, making her one of the Republican Party's most influential lawmakers.

Meanwhile, her response to Christian's essay began circulating online again.

“This 10-year-old 100% caused her to lose her reelection,” one person wrote.

Foxx, moreover, was unwilling to concede without a recount and on November 17, she submitted a formal request to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Her letter cited state law permitting candidates to request recounts when the difference between the leading candidates falls below 1%.

With Hubbard ahead by only a few hundred ballots, the contest qualified.

After more than 20 years in Congress, Foxx lost her seat by just 330 votes

On Sunday, November 22, the Associated Press called the election for Hubbard after the recount confirmed his victory.

The final reported margin was 330 votes, just one fewer than before the recount.

Foxx subsequently contacted her Democratic opponent to concede.

Hubbard, a former journalist, announced the news publicly and praised his longtime political rival's service.

“Let me be the first to thank Congresswoman Foxx for her decades of service and countless sacrifices,” he wrote.

He also expressed appreciation for her willingness to help with the transition and ongoing constituent casework.

“We may not always agree, but we both love North Carolina and the people of the Fifth District.”

Foxx similarly acknowledged the outcome in a statement, saying that voters had exercised their constitutional rights and made their decision.

“While I am saddened that I did not emerge victorious in this election, I continue to have great faith in our nation, our state and the people of North Carolina,” she said.

Foxx's defeat was part of a larger Democratic sweep. Despite Republicans redrawing North Carolina's congressional districts the previous year, Democrats flipped seven GOP-held seats, reversing the state's 10–4 Republican advantage from 2024 and leaving its delegation with 11 Democrats and just three Republicans.

The party also secured control of both chambers of Congress, winning 56 Senate seats and at least 258 House seats. The latter represented Democrats' largest House majority since 1992 and the largest held by either party in more than three decades.

For Foxx, the result marked the end of a 22-year congressional career, although the 83-year-old has already filed paperwork to run again in 2028.

"There have to be age limits," a reader wrote