Australian cartoonist and animator Mike Greaney is the creator of Cosmic Dirtbag , a comic series he launched during the 2020 pandemic to bring a little more fun to himself and his readers. His comics mix silly ideas, unexpected twists, and plenty of strange characters, often inspired by werewolves, witches, and random “what if?” questions.

Greaney has also worked in animation for clients including Green Day and Sesame Street, and his work has appeared across both television and online platforms. In a previous conversation with Bored Panda, he even joked that every cartoonist must first seek approval from the “LORD OF COMICS” before creating a comic.

Scroll down to enjoy a selection of Mike’s latest strips and see where his imagination takes you. These are multiple-panel comics, so be sure to swipe through the images to see each one from beginning to end.