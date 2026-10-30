Stick figures are usually the first thing we learn to draw, and the first thing we give up on. "Return of Stiqz" proves we quit far too soon. With little more than circles and lines, the artist builds tiny worlds where a chat with a roommate spirals out of control, a simple chore turns into a battle of wills, and a bit of magic goes spectacularly wrong.

The secret is how much life these minimalist characters manage to carry. A raised eyebrow, a wide-eyed stare or a perfectly timed pause says more than a page of dialogue. The writing is just as sharp, packed with sarcasm, wordplay and punchlines that land exactly where you don’t expect them. Awkward small talk, household squabbles and full-blown magical disasters all get the same treatment: they start out completely ordinary and end up gloriously absurd.