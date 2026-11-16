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37 Powerful Comics That Reveal Everyday Moments From Trans And Queer Experiences (New Pics)
Funny,ComicsNOV 16, 2026

37 Powerful Comics That Reveal Everyday Moments From Trans And Queer Experiences (New Pics)

HidrėlėyEglė Tenikytė
Hidrėlėy and Eglė Tenikytė
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Sophie Labelle can fit a whole conversation about identity into a few panels. The Canadian cartoonist, writer and former elementary school teacher launched her webcomic “Assigned Male” in 2014. The first strip was a single hand-painted panel of an 11-year-old girl named Stephie. Twelve years later, the series, also known as “Serious Trans Vibes,” has grown into a bilingual universe of characters followed by millions of readers.
Labelle draws on her own experiences as a trans girl and woman. The comic follows Stephie, her sarcastic non-binary best friend Ciel and the rest of the group as they deal with school, family, crushes and the questions adults keep asking about gender. The jokes land quickly, but most of them carry a point: they flip everyday assumptions around until those assumptions look as odd as they really are. Beyond the webcomic, Labelle has published comic anthologies, young adult novels and children’s books, and she has given talks everywhere from Seattle to Reykjavík.
Her work has appeared on Bored Panda before, and we’re happy to share a fresh selection. Scroll down to see the strips, and tell us in the comments which one made you laugh or think the most!

#1

Webcomic strip depicting trans and queer experiences, showing a character laughing hysterically at an absurd statement.
labellesophie
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8points

#2

Powerful comic character explaining gender identity definitions in a story about trans and queer experiences.
labellesophie
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5points

#3

Comic depicting a girl writing a provocative post on her phone, highlighting trans and queer experiences.
labellesophie
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5points

#4

Powerful comic showing a supportive parent breaking gender norms, sharing trans and queer experiences.
labellesophie
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5points

#5

Four-panel comic by Sophie Labelle exploring trans experiences and anti-trans political funding.
labellesophie
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5points

#6

Educational webcomic discussing Canadian citizenship by descent, sharing trans and queer experiences.
labellesophie
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4points

#7

Cute seal in a sweater comic advocating for marriage equality and trans experiences
labellesophie
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4points

#8

Comic honoring Lynn Conway, celebrating her legacy in technology and trans and queer experiences.
labellesophie
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4points

#9

Powerful comic panel addressing trans and queer experiences through satirical signs about social privilege.
labellesophie
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4points

#10

Powerful comic panel exposing transphobic rhetoric to highlight everyday trans and queer experiences.
labellesophie
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4points

#11

Powerful comic panel discussing medical research and trans youth support
labellesophie
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4points

#12

Comic strip illustrating everyday trans and queer experiences regarding gendered objects like umbrellas.
labellesophie
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4points

#13

Web comic showing two children discussing gender concepts and queer experiences in the snow.
labellesophie
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4points

#14

A comic highlighting workplace discussions about trans and queer experiences and personal beliefs
labellesophie
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4points

#15

A four-panel comic exploring family dynamics and parental roles regarding trans and queer experiences
labellesophie
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4points

#16

Four-panel comic showing a debate on transphobic comments, highlighting trans and queer experiences.
labellesophie
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4points

#17

Four-panel comic by Sophie Labelle addressing misinformation about trans and queer experiences and medical studies.
labellesophie
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4points

#18

Four-panel comic discussing trans and queer experiences, human rights reports, and media backlash.
labellesophie
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4points

#19

Four-panel comic about anti-AI art stances, reflecting commentary from webcomics on trans and queer experiences.
labellesophie
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4points

#20

Four-panel comic illustrating coffee making while describing trans and queer experiences and social challenges.
labellesophie
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4points
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Hidrėlėy
HidrėlėyApproved Contributor