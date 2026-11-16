37 Powerful Comics That Reveal Everyday Moments From Trans And Queer Experiences (New Pics)

Sophie Labelle can fit a whole conversation about identity into a few panels. The Canadian cartoonist, writer and former elementary school teacher launched her webcomic “Assigned Male” in 2014. The first strip was a single hand-painted panel of an 11-year-old girl named Stephie. Twelve years later, the series, also known as “Serious Trans Vibes,” has grown into a bilingual universe of characters followed by millions of readers.

Labelle draws on her own experiences as a trans girl and woman. The comic follows Stephie, her sarcastic non-binary best friend Ciel and the rest of the group as they deal with school, family, crushes and the questions adults keep asking about gender. The jokes land quickly, but most of them carry a point: they flip everyday assumptions around until those assumptions look as odd as they really are. Beyond the webcomic, Labelle has published comic anthologies, young adult novels and children’s books, and she has given talks everywhere from Seattle to Reykjavík.

Her work has appeared on Bored Panda before, and we’re happy to share a fresh selection. Scroll down to see the strips, and tell us in the comments which one made you laugh or think the most!