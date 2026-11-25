A reality TV contestant's attempt to recreate one of Tom Holland 's most iconic performances has left viewers cringing .

Comedian Connor Wood channeled the Spider-Man star during the Dancing With the Stars Season 35 finale on Tuesday, November 24.

But while the judges seemed impressed, viewers online were far less forgiving.

“This is embarrassing and sad and just downright insane to copy Tom Holland,” one person wrote, as others questioned whether the performance had any originality.

Highlights Connor Wood tried to recreate one of Tom Holland's most unforgettable performances, but his tribute didn't go quite as planned.

The comedian's finale routine earned a near-perfect score, yet viewers spotted several things they couldn't seem to overlook.

Amid the criticism, Wood said, “I’m not cut out for public scrutiny. This is not something for me.”

Comedian Connor Wood recreated Tom Holland's iconic Rihanna routine during the Dancing With the Stars finale

Connor and his professional dance partner, Rylee Arnold, took inspiration from Holland's unforgettable Lip Sync Battle performance for their freestyle yesterday.

The concept reportedly came from the frequent comparisons between Wood and Tom, with fans often pointing out their physical resemblance.

The routine opened with the comedian dressed in a classic black suit and tie, dancing to Gene Kelly's Singin' in the Rain .

The setup was a clear nod to Holland's original performance, which also began with the same song and a traditional dance routine.

As the music switched to Rihanna's Umbrella , the performance became more theatrical .

Wood and Arnold incorporated umbrella props, partner lifts, and group choreography before the comedian disappeared behind a cover for a quick costume change.

He then emerged wearing a black corset, hot pants, and fishnet tights, recreating the striking outfit Tom wore in 2017.

The routine ended with real water pouring onto the ballroom stage, soaking the dancers.

Netizens called Wood's tribute to Holland unoriginal and urged the actor to “honestly sue him!”

The judges awarded the pair 29 out of 30 points, with Bruno Tonioli joking, “Tom, watch your back.”

While the judges gave the performance a near-perfect score, many online viewers weren't convinced the recreation deserved the praise.

One viewer wrote, “ Very bad idea to try to mimic Tom Holland dancing. You're going to come out looking bad in comparison.”

Another user added, “I feel like it’s so important to remember that Tom is a classically trained dancer. Someone who’s been dancing for 10 weeks is automatically gonna look like a fool in comparison.”

“He was so happy to dance a mess,” a third viewer commented.

Another netizen wrote, “Like, the dance moves were so sloppy. Tom needs to sue him , honestly.”

One comment read, “Idk why Connor thought he could replicate Tom Holland, Tom actually trained in dance, and Connor can’t even dance, period.”

Others expressed, “I would like the judges to give me a detailed explanation of why this got two 10s.”

“They gave Connor 10s for cosplaying Tom Holland. The judges are very unserious.”

Holland's performance originally aired on May 7, 2017, during a special episode of Lip Sync Battle ahead of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Tom Holland's original Umbrella performance became a viral sensation in 2017

The actor was competing against his Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Zendaya, who performed Bruno Mars' 24K Magic .

But it was Tom’s unexpected transformation that became the night's defining moment.

Like Connor, Holland started in a black suit, then removed it to reveal a black leather corset, hot pants, fishnet tights, and a bobbed wig.

The performance became even more memorable when the actor showed off his dance and gymnastics skills with a one-armed handstand, a front flip, and a dramatic death drop under falling rain.

Holland's background in dance helped make the routine particularly impressive.

Before becoming a Hollywood star, he had performed in the stage musical Billy Elliot , giving him years of experience that viewers felt were difficult to match.

The performance became one of the most memorable moments in Lip Sync Battle history, making any attempt to recreate it a tough act to follow.

Despite receiving a strong score for his freestyle, Wood and Arnold did not take home the Mirrorball Trophy.

The comedian finished in third place, while Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech and his professional partner, Daniella Karagach, won the competition.

Connor finished third in the reality dance competition as Paralympian Ezra Frech won the Season 35 Mirrorball Trophy

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov secured second place.

Wood's journey to the finale had already sparked debate among viewers, with some arguing that fan voting kept him in the competition ahead of contestants who received higher scores from the judges.

His third-place finish continued to fuel that discussion, particularly among longtime viewers who felt the show should place greater emphasis on dancing ability.

The comedian later acknowledged the negativity surrounding his run on the show, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he had stayed away from X during the competition.

He told the outlet , “First of all, I’m like, ‘Well, not getting on Twitter the rest of the season. That’s a really interesting group of people.’ You want to get home from the 15-hour day, and you want to lay on your couch… Turn off your brain, look at your phone.”

“The first thing on your phone is, ‘Connor Wood’s still here? Who’s he paying at ABC?’... This is weird and sick in the head, [but] I am going to miss every part of this experience.”

He concluded, “If you have haters — you’ve been around long enough to have a hater — that means you’re doing something really, really well… I will say, I’m not cut out for public scrutiny. This is not something for me. This will be my last reality show.”

“Having to steal someone else's ENTIRE concept just to fail miserably. This is so embarrassing,” one netizen wrote