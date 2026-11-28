Amy Schumer has faced playful backlash after joking that her new haircut has people mistaking her for Sabrina Carpenter.

The comedian showed off her fresh bangs shortly after finalizing her divorce from Chris Fischer, but not everyone bought the comparison.

While some viewers quickly pointed out that the two blondes look nothing alike, others thought Schumer delivered one of her funniest jokes in a while.

Highlights Amy Schumer debuted a fresh hairstyle just days after a major change in her personal life.

The comedian used her new look to make a cheeky comparison involving one of pop music's biggest stars.

While some viewers weren't convinced by the joke, others felt Schumer had delivered a surprisingly funny punchline.

One commenter wrote, "her best joke yet. "

Amy Schumer joked that her new bangs have people confusing her with Sabrina Carpenter

Schumer , 45, shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, November 26, showing off her new feathered bangs. The comedian appeared to be enjoying her latest hairstyle and used it to make a joke about being mistaken for another famous blonde.

"Well, now that I have bangs. A lot of people are thinking that I am someone I'm not," she said in the video.

She then suggested that people might be confusing her with pop star Sabrina Carpenter . But after a short pause, Schumer delivered the actual punchline.

"Like, Sabrina Carpenter?" she asked before adding, "Well, a carpenter."

The comedian made a funny face at the camera as she showed off her new hairstyle. She also tagged Carpenter in the caption, seemingly hoping the singer would notice the joke.

Carpenter is known for her voluminous blonde hair and signature bangs , which have become a familiar part of her look during the Short n' Sweet era.

Some fans joined in with the joke in the comments. One person wrote, "A Martha's Vineyard carpenter chick for sure. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Another played along, saying, "I'm confused ; I thought this was a Sabrina Carpenter fan account. My bad."

A third commenter admitted, "Had to take a second glance," while another joked that Schumer's new look had made her a Sabrina Carpenter lookalike.

However, plenty of viewers were less willing to go along with the comparison.

Although Schumer was clearly making a joke, some viewers responded as though they wanted to set the record straight



























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"No one thinks that," one person wrote, while another commented, "Promise her. No one is getting her confused with Sabrina"

One viewer also compared the joke to claiming a completely different celebrity resemblance, writing, "Yeah, me too. Now that I am going bald, people think I am the rock"

Someone else responded, "Yes, and I'm Britney Spears ."

But not everyone thought the comedian deserved the criticism. Several viewers appreciated that she was poking fun at herself and found the joke genuinely funny.

"First time something Amy Schumer has said that's made me laugh ," one person commented.

One viewer even admitted that their opinion of Schumer's comedy had changed, saying, "To all the ones that made fun of Amy Schumer for not being a comedian, myself included.. Well, we're all laughing at her content now!"

The singer has not publicly responded to Schumer's joke.

Amy Schumer’s new hairstyle comes as Carpenter once shared her inspiration behind her bangs

While Schumer's new hairstyle became the subject of a joke, Carpenter has previously shared that her own bangs came from a much more emotional moment.

In a June 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, the Espresso singer explained that she cut her bangs after experiencing heartbreak

"I literally cut my bangs 'cause someone broke my heart and I was just like, 'I have to do something,'" Carpenter said.

"I'm not usually one of those people that has to make rash decisions when their feelings are hurt , but that was my first real heartbreak, and so I guess it just sparked that initial like, 'I have to do something different,'" she explained.

Carpenter also said she wanted to keep her natural blonde hair , so changing her hairstyle with bangs felt like the right choice.

Interestingly, the comedian had already imagined herself with bangs years earlier. In a 2017 sketch for her comedy series Inside Amy Schumer , she played a version of herself who met her future self sporting the hairstyle.

When she saw the look, Schumer's character immediately approved, exclaiming, "I look so good with bangs!”

Schumer’s new look comes after she finalized her divorce from Chris Fischer

Schumer’s latest hair transformation also comes during a major change in her personal life. Schumer and her former husband, chef Chris Fischer, finalized their divorce after announcing their separation in December 2025.

The former couple married in February 2018 in Malibu, California , and share a son, Gene, whom they welcomed in 2019.

When Schumer announced their split in an Instagram post on December 12, 2025, she made it clear that they intended to remain focused on raising their child together.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," she wrote.

She also pushed back against speculation about why their relationship ended, adding that the decision wasn't because of her weight loss or because she believed she could find someone else.

"Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever," she concluded.

A source close to the former couple also described the separation as peaceful , telling People , "There's nothing ugly. It's a cohesive split. They've just been finalizing a few things."

Schumer had previously addressed rumors about her marriage in a December 2025 Instagram post, writing, "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism ."

She added, "Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best."

"Needed this laugh today, thank you", wrote one netizen