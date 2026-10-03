Clive Owen

October 3, 1964

Coventry, UK

62 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Clive Owen?



Clive Owen is a British actor celebrated for his intense, commanding screen presence and gravitas. His sharp, minimalist style consistently transforms ordinary suspense dramas into gripping, deeply layered stories.





He first gained international notice playing a coolly detached dealer in the neo-noir film Croupier. This breakout performance quickly proved he could easily anchor major Hollywood films with his trademark rugged sophistication.

Early Life and Education



Born in Coventry, Clive Owen grew up alongside his four brothers in England. His resilient mother Pamela and stepfather raised him in a modest home after his country singer father left the family.





He discovered a passion for performance while acting at a local youth theatre. This early spark eventually drove him to study at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before graduating in 1987.

Notable Relationships



On set of Romeo and Juliet, Clive Owen met fellow actor Sarah-Jane Fenton during their dramatic training. The couple subsequently married in 1995, embarking on a remarkably enduring partnership that has remained strong within the public eye.





He shares two daughters, Hannah and Eve, with Fenton, with whom he raised them in London. The actor frequently prioritized family life over Hollywood demands, pausing his busy filming schedule to remain present during their childhoods.

Career Highlights



Critical acclaim followed his outstanding performance in the hit drama Closer. He secured a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award while also netting a prestigious nomination for an Academy Award.





Beyond acting, he executive produced the medical series The Knick. He also starred in the acclaimed show, securing a Golden Globe nomination for portraying a brilliant but troubled surgeon during the early twentieth century.

Signature Quote



“I do not do emotion. Emotions are overrated. I am more interested in creating a presence.”