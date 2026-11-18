Long before drawing punchlines for a living, Tim Cordell was selling ideas in as few words as possible. The London-born cartoonist studied psychology at Lancaster University, then spent over 20 years as an award-worthy copywriter with some of London’s top-notch ad agencies, collecting numerous awards as both copywriter and art director. It’s hard to imagine better training for a gag cartoonist: a degree in how people think, followed by two decades of learning to land an idea in a single line.

Today, the self-described lifelong “compulsive doodler” contributes regular satirical cartoons to Private Eye, Britain’s best-known satirical magazine, and has illustrated many bestselling books. Cordell’s work also appears on Woodmansterne greeting cards. These single-panel cartoons go after the small absurdities most of us have stopped noticing: couples talking past each other, pets with suspiciously human opinions, and the gap between what people say and what they actually mean.

The drawings are simple, but the jokes rarely are. Some rely on clever wordplay, while others twist an ordinary scene into a sharp piece of social commentary. A few land so close to the truth that the laugh comes with a slight wince. We’ve gathered some of our favorites below.