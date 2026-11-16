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50 Clever Comebacks That Left MAGA Supporters With Absolutely Nothing To Say
Social Issues,SocietyNOV 16, 2026

50 Clever Comebacks That Left MAGA Supporters With Absolutely Nothing To Say

Mantas KačerauskasFrancisca Santos
Mantas Kačerauskas and Francisca Santos
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There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing someone who is so obviously wrong get a well-deserved comeback, especially when that person tends to act like they're better than everyone else.
Curiously, this seems to happen quite often with MAGA supporters. They're particularly loud and outspoken, and many are very active on social media. That makes it all the more satisfying when someone comes up with the perfect response. So, we've compiled a list of some of the best comebacks to MAGA comments on Reddit we've come across, and we hope they scratch that particular itch in your brain.

#1

A tweet exchange highlighting clever comebacks regarding political division and healthcare policies.
Glittering_Funnny
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7points

#2

Clever comebacks challenging MAGA supporters on state political labels.
IHateNYT
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6points

#3

Clever comebacks reminding MAGA supporters about the origins of religion.
Foulwinde
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6points

Nowadays, social media comebacks really scratch an itch. But curiously, before MAGA supporters flooded Facebook comment sections, real-life comeback sessions happened on the regular.

Especially with politicians. One of the most famous comebacks ever recorded took place in 1775 between British MP John Wilkes and the Earl of Sandwich. When Sandwich told Wilkes, "Sir, I do not know whether you will die on the gallows or of the pox," Wilkes famously replied, "That depends, my lord, on whether I embrace your lordship's principles or your mistress."

#4

A social media exchange with Alex Cole replying to Tomi Lahren, presenting clever comebacks to MAGA supporters.
Veshaad
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6points

#5

A social media exchange featuring clever comebacks about New York City history and immigrants.
acnewsitics
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6points

#6

Clever comeback pointing out capitalism vs socialism using Halloween candy.
PreciousGlade
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6points

#7

Clever comebacks pointing out supply chain misunderstandings to MAGA supporters.
jonnismizzle
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5points

But the concept of being verbally obliterated, much like in a rap battle or a Reddit back-and-forth thread, also existed throughout history. It was known as "flyting."

Flyting was a ritualistic, poetic exchange of insults practiced in Anglo-Saxon and Norse cultures from the 5th to the 16th centuries. Yes, Vikings literally insulted each other through poetry, often for public entertainment. At the time, wit and verbal skill were highly valued, sometimes even more than brute force.

#8

Clever comebacks regarding election map misunderstandings and voter density.
Conscious-Quarter423
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5points

#9

A viral post delivering clever comebacks to MAGA supporters in political debates.
mattxiv
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5points

#10

A social media exchange featuring clever comebacks that address political election theories in Texas.
Glass-Fan111
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5points

#11

A social media post responding to a claim about Christians voting, serving as a clever comeback to MAGA supporters.
gashtal_man
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5points

But what makes these replies so satisfying to read? Neuroscience and psychology explain it, and they help explain why seeing an arrogant person get humbled feels so rewarding.

Psychologists call this "schadenfreude," the pleasure we get from someone else's misfortune. Apparently, humans experience one of the strongest and most socially acceptable forms of schadenfreude when an overconfident person gets taken down a peg. It's almost as if we're watching the balance being restored.

#12

A post asking where to move to avoid socialism, countered with a clever comeback about social democracies for MAGA supporters.
SecretFledgling
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5points

#13

Clever comebacks on X addressing Elon Musk with a surprised photo reaction.
Veshaad
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5points

#14

Social media statement about political courtesy paired with a sharp reply representing clever comebacks.
anon
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4points

#15

A news screenshot paired with a comment delivering clever comebacks about political statements.
SpecialAngelll
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4points

#16

A meme presenting a humorous election poll comparison as part of clever comebacks to political choices.
Conscious-Quarter423
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4points

#17

A social media post with a sharp reply to Stephen Miller, showcasing clever comebacks to MAGA supporters.
Conscious-Quarter423
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4points

But ultimately, social media algorithms can favor arguments centered on political engagement, which we don't often consider when stumbling upon these posts.

As it turns out, research has shown that political discourse becomes so prominent on our feeds partly because users at both ends of the ideological spectrum, on the left and the right, are far more likely to post, argue, and share political content than those with more moderate political views. It makes us feel as though the loudest voices represent everyone.

#18

Social media screenshot showing clever comebacks regarding Elon Musk political spending.
Extreme-Slice-1010
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3points

#19

Clever comeback about Democrats legally attacking the Capitol online.
MJQ30
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3points

#20

Social media post highlighting clever comebacks to MAGA supporters arguing over political and religious views.
Conscious-Quarter423
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3points
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Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas KačerauskasBoredPanda Staff