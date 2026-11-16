50 Clever Comebacks That Left MAGA Supporters With Absolutely Nothing To Say

who is so obviously wrong get a well-deserved comeback, especially when that person tends to act like they're better than

Curiously, this seems to happen quite often with MAGA supporters. They're particularly loud and outspoken, and many are very active on social media. That makes it all the more satisfying when someone comes up with the perfect response. So, we've compiled a list of some of the best comebacks to MAGA comments on

we've come across, and we hope they scratch that particular itch in your brain.