50 Clever Comebacks That Left MAGA Supporters With Absolutely Nothing To Say

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Nowadays, social media comebacks really scratch an itch. But curiously, before MAGA supporters flooded Facebook comment sections, real-life comeback sessions happened on the regular.
Especially with politicians. One of the most famous comebacks ever recorded took place in 1775 between British MP John Wilkes and the Earl of Sandwich. When Sandwich told Wilkes, "Sir, I do not know whether you will die on the gallows or of the pox," Wilkes famously replied, "That depends, my lord, on whether I embrace your lordship's principles or your mistress."
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But the concept of being verbally obliterated, much like in a rap battle or a Reddit back-and-forth thread, also existed throughout history. It was known as "flyting."
Flyting was a ritualistic, poetic exchange of insults practiced in Anglo-Saxon and Norse cultures from the 5th to the 16th centuries. Yes, Vikings literally insulted each other through poetry, often for public entertainment. At the time, wit and verbal skill were highly valued, sometimes even more than brute force.
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But what makes these replies so satisfying to read? Neuroscience and psychology explain it, and they help explain why seeing an arrogant person get humbled feels so rewarding.
Psychologists call this "schadenfreude," the pleasure we get from someone else's misfortune. Apparently, humans experience one of the strongest and most socially acceptable forms of schadenfreude when an overconfident person gets taken down a peg. It's almost as if we're watching the balance being restored.
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But ultimately, social media algorithms can favor arguments centered on political engagement, which we don't often consider when stumbling upon these posts.
As it turns out, research has shown that political discourse becomes so prominent on our feeds partly because users at both ends of the ideological spectrum, on the left and the right, are far more likely to post, argue, and share political content than those with more moderate political views. It makes us feel as though the loudest voices represent everyone.