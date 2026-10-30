Clémence Poésy

5 ft 6 in (168 cm)

$7 million, 2026 est.

French

October 30, 1982

L'Haÿ-les-Roses, France

44 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Clémence Poésy?



Clémence Poésy is a French actress and model celebrated for her understated screen presence. She moves fluidly between French art-house projects and major international cinema, winning critical acclaim for her subtle emotional depth and striking poise across diverse storytelling genres.





Her breakout performance arrived when she portrayed Fleur Delacour in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The role launched her international career, and fashion enthusiasts frequently celebrate her signature Parisian street style.

Early Life and Education



Artistic energy defined the Parisian home where Clémence Poésy grew up. Her mother taught French while her actor-director father introduced her to the stage, giving the young girl her first brief theater roles.





She later attended the bilingual alternative school La Source in Meudon. Continuing her drama studies at the French National Academy of Dramatic Arts, she sharpened her craft before securing professional roles across film and television.

Notable Relationships



In recent years, Clémence Poésy has maintained a remarkably private personal life. Media coverage previously highlighted her relationship with British photographer Emeric Glayse during public appearances at international film festivals.





The French actress is a mother of three children, including her eldest son Liam. She balances her busy international filming schedule with raising her family in Paris, thoughtfully focusing on family stability away from public scrutiny.

Career Highlights



Clémence Poésy gained worldwide prominence playing Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter franchise. She followed that international blockbuster success with acclaimed roles in the dark comedy In Bruges and the survival drama 127 Hours, demonstrating her expansive dramatic range.





On television, she earned praise starring as Elise Wassermann in The Tunnel. Beyond acting, she served as the face of Chloé fragrance campaigns, starred in Tenet, and directed acclaimed short films like the piece titled “3 Minutes”.

Signature Quote



“Acting gives you that incredible opportunity to try and understand other people who are incredibly different to who you are.”