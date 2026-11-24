The Cincinnati Zoo is ready to open up its Hippo Cove to visitors again after the tragic passing of Fiona the hippo , one of the most famous animals in the world .

About four days after Fiona’s passing in a freak accident, the zoo said it has implemented new safety measures in the hippo enclosure to prevent similar incidents from “ever happening again.”

Highlights Cincinnati Zoo reopened Hippo Cove four days after Fiona, its beloved 9-year-old hippo, passed away.

The zoo implemented safety measures to prevent similar incidents from “ever happening again.”

Many claimed the safety updates came too late.

“Whatever. I hate that zoo,” one said, while another wrote, “Shut the zoo down.”

“Too little too late,” one commented online.

Cincinnati Zoo reopened Hippo Cove with new safety measures four days after Fiona’s death

Cincinnati Zoo’s Hippo Cove reopened this week with a new layer of protective netting above the viewing windows.

Visitors will also notice that all the ceiling fans in the viewing area were removed.

“Even though the habitat already met strict standards set by the AZA, we made some modifications to guard against something like this ever happening again,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike said in a statement.

Jenike spoke about the addition of the net and said the ceiling fans were removed “out of an abundance of caution.”

The changes to the Hippo Cove came days after the bizarre accident, which began when a visitor tossed a knit hat into the air.

The hat caught on a ceiling fan and was sent flying through a small opening above the viewing windows, straight into Fiona’s pool.

Fiona initially seemed fine after swallowing the hat, but she began losing her appetite days later

The 9-year-old hippo swallowed the hat and lost her life on November 19, despite the team trying everything to save her life.

Fiona initially seemed fine, but she began losing her appetite a few days later.

Her keepers tried to get her to eat, hoping it would help move the hat through her digestive system.

Surgery wasn’t possible for a full-grown hippo, so the team’s best hope was that Fiona would pass the hat through her system on her own.

An ultrasound showed that the hat had reached her small intestine, and she was given fluids and an enema to aid the process.

Unfortunately, the beloved animal did not make it. “Her body couldn’t fight anymore,” Jenike said in a previous statement.

A necropsy found the hat lodged in her system, about 25 feet beyond the final compartment of her stomach

In a necropsy following her passing, it was confirmed that the hat had traveled into the middle of her small intestine.

It was lodged about 25 feet beyond the final compartment of her stomach.

“No treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success, and the necropsy confirmed that no amount of supportive care would have worked,” Dr. Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health, said following her passing.

When the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) conducted its last inspection of the Cincinnati zoo in 2025, no concerns about animal safety were raised.

AZA also expressed shock over the bizarre chain of events that cut Fiona’s life tragically short. Her species normally lives up to 50 years in human care.

“It seems like it was a freak event that couldn’t have been foreseen,” AZA President Dan Ashe said in a recent press release.

“Our hearts go out to all the professionals at the Cincinnati Zoo,” Ashe added. “I know they are devastated by this.”

Fiona went from a 29-pound underdog to one of Cincinnati’s best-loved animals

Long before she became a local celebrity , Fiona was a newborn struggling to survive.

Born six weeks premature in 2017, she weighed just 29 pounds and is “the smallest hippo to ever survive,” according to the zoo.

They said she was about half the previous lowest recorded birth weight for her species.

When she stopped taking a bottle at about three weeks old, the zoo brought in nurses with experience caring for premature babies.

They helped give her IV fluids for hydration and watched her grow strong enough to join the other full-grown hippos in the enclosure.

Blake Gustafson, a retired nurse who helped Fiona as a baby, said she had a “unique gift to make us feel really hopeful about things.”

The beloved hippo beat the odds and became “the smallest hippo to ever survive”

Fiona inspired an ice cream flavor, appeared as a character in a Cincinnati ballet, and became the subject of comic books.

There were even statues of her at the Cincinnati Zoo. And scores of visitors watched her grow up alongside her 27-year-old mother Bibi and her 4-year-old brother , Fritz.

“Fiona was an amazing ambassador for her species,” the zoo wrote on Facebook following her passing. “She raised interest in hippos and helped educate people that protecting their habitat in Africa benefits all species, many critically endangered, that share their ecosystem.”

Jenike said the other hippos have been eating and behaving as they normally do and have been getting extra love and attention following Fiona’s passing.

The zoo noted that it would be difficult to know how they are truly feeling.

Fans have been grieving her loss, saying: “I’ve been crying for days. It hurts my soul to live in a world without her.”

“When my daughter was born at 26 weeks she was gifted a Fiona book in the NICU. We were fortunate enough to come for a visit last month. We are heartbroken,” said another.

Following the new safety measures, one said, “A netting was a no-brainer, if that opening was even necessary, which I assume it was NOT.”

Many felt the safety updates came “too late.”

“Whatever. I hate that zoo,” one said, while another wrote, “Shut the zoo down.”

“How about changes to parenting rules??” one asked online