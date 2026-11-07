Christopher Knight: Bio And Career Highlights

Christopher Knight

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

$10 million, 2026 est.

American

November 7, 1957

New York City, New York, US

69 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Christopher Knight?



Christopher Knight is an American actor and businessman whose warm persona defined classic suburban television. He later pivoted from early child stardom into corporate leadership, successfully co-founding several high-tech software ventures across subsequent decades.





Knight rose to fame playing middle son Peter Brady on the ABC sitcom The Brady Bunch. Decades of endless syndication turned his relatable character into a permanent fixture of American pop culture.

Early Life and Education



Born in New York City, Christopher Knight moved to Los Angeles during early childhood. His father, actor Edward Knight, encouraged him to audition for television commercials at age seven to save money for future college tuition.





Knight later attended El Camino Real High School in Woodland Hills. He subsequently enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles, balancing his studies with an emerging interest in the computing industry.

Notable Relationships



Over the years, Christopher Knight has entered four marriages, including a high-profile union with model Adrianne Curry. The pair originally met on reality television and documented their wedding preparations on a dedicated spin-off series before eventually divorcing.





Knight married fitness enthusiast Cara Kokenes during a private ceremony in 2016. The couple resides in California, maintaining a quiet life away from reality camera crews while supporting various charitable endeavors.

Career Highlights



Christopher Knight achieved widespread fame starring as middle son Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch. He later reprised the beloved role in animated series, reunion movies such as A Very Brady Christmas, and the 2019 home makeover series A Very Brady Renovation.





Expanding beyond acting, Knight launched a lucrative corporate career within the technology sector. He co-founded three-dimensional graphics enterprise Visual Software and later established Christopher Knight Home, a successful online residential furniture brand.





To date, Knight has earned multiple TV Land Award nominations alongside his sitcom castmates. Their collective honors include a Pop Culture Award, cementing his legacy as a central figure in classic American television history.

Signature Quote



“This is a great industry if you can treat it like a hobby.”