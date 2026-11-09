“Are These Christmas Traditions Overrated?”: 20 Questions To Settle The Debate

Christmas is full of traditions, festive food, gift exchanges, and family gatherings, but everyone has their own idea of what makes the holiday special. Some people start decorating in November, others can't wait to take the tree down, and there are probably a few Christmas traditions you'd happily never experience again.

This Christmas poll is all about personal preferences, unpopular opinions, and those festive dilemmas that can divide even the closest families. From choosing between Christmas movies to revealing which holiday traditions are secretly overrated, there are 20 questions to answer.

There are no right or wrong answers, but some choices might be harder than others. Let's see where your Christmas preferences stand!