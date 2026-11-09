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“Are These Christmas Traditions Overrated?”: 20 Questions To Settle The Debate
QuizzesCuriositiesNOV 9, 2026

“Are These Christmas Traditions Overrated?”: 20 Questions To Settle The Debate

Aleksandra
AleksandraContent Writer
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Christmas is full of traditions, festive food, gift exchanges, and family gatherings, but everyone has their own idea of what makes the holiday special. Some people start decorating in November, others can't wait to take the tree down, and there are probably a few Christmas traditions you'd happily never experience again.
This Christmas poll is all about personal preferences, unpopular opinions, and those festive dilemmas that can divide even the closest families. From choosing between Christmas movies to revealing which holiday traditions are secretly overrated, there are 20 questions to answer.
There are no right or wrong answers, but some choices might be harder than others. Let's see where your Christmas preferences stand!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

#1 Which One Are You Choosing?

Red bauble ornament with the word Celebrate hanging on a tree, highlighting festive Christmas traditions.
Nubia Navarro
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0points

#2 What's Your Final Answer?

Family enjoying a festive meal together near a tree, celebrating warm Christmas traditions.
RDNE Stock project
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0points

#3 Which One Are You Stuck With?

Crowded night Christmas market decorated with bright lights, exploring festive Christmas traditions.
János Csatlós
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0points

#4 What's Your Pick?

Stack of beautifully wrapped gift boxes tied with red ribbons, showcasing cozy Christmas traditions.
Sergei Starostin
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0points

#5 Which Would You Rather Keep?

A festive roasted chicken surrounded by lemons and vegetables, representing delicious Christmas traditions.
Tim Douglas
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0points

#6 What Are You Giving Up?

A wooden ornament with O Holy Night written on it hanging on a tree, representing festive Christmas traditions.
Brett Sayles
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0points

#7 Which One Wins?

A festive shop window filled with decorations, illustrating elaborate Christmas traditions and displays.
Selim Çetin
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0points

#8 What's Your Ultimate Choice?

A woman watching a holiday movie near a illuminated Christmas tree, participating in cozy Christmas traditions.
Gülşah Aydoğan
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0points

#9 Which One Are You Going For?

Top-down view of a cup of coffee on a festive cloth, celebrating cozy Christmas traditions.
elena_ sher
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0points

#10 Can You Make The Toughest Choice?

A man wearing a Santa suit and headphones, enjoying Christmas traditions like listening to holiday music.
Tima Miroshnichenko
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0points

#11 Which One Are You Choosing?

A hand holding a miniature Santa Claus figure over a decorated dining table, showcasing festive Christmas traditions.
Nicolas Postiglioni
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0points

#12 What's Your Final Answer?

A multi-level shopping mall decorated with festive hanging ornaments and lights for holiday Christmas traditions.
SHOX ART
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#13 Which One Are You Stuck With?

Two women decorating pine branches with snow spray indoors, enjoying cozy Christmas traditions.
Pavel Danilyuk
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0points

#14 What's Your Pick?

A cozy wooden cabin surrounded by snow-covered trees, depicting winter landscapes and Christmas traditions.
Man Fong Wong
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0points

#15 Which Would You Get?

Three small scented glass candles with holiday labels, showing festive Christmas traditions decor on a red background.
Leeloo The First
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#16 What Are You Choosing?

A family toasting glasses at a festive dinner table, celebrating Christmas traditions together.
cottonbro studio
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#17 Which One?

Freshly baked heart and star jam cookies dusted with powdered sugar, a favorite treat among Christmas traditions.
Ralf Ruppert
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0points

#18 What's Your Ultimate Choice?

Travelers standing near a large decorated tree in an airport terminal, highlighting holiday travel Christmas traditions.
Darcy Lawrey
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0points

#19 Which One Are You Going For?

A decorated green gingerbread cookie with Make a Wish text next to pine branches, representing Christmas traditions.
Monstera Production
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0points

#20 Can You Make The Toughest Choice?

A festive sign reading Ready for Christmas with a red car, illustrating classic holiday decor and Christmas traditions.
Elina Volkova
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0points
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Aleksandra
AleksandraContent Writer