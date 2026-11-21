Some people have kids. Others don't. Often, you'll find that the childfree ones are blessed with more time, freedom, and even money; while the parents might need to pay someone just to get a few hours to themselves. Many are happy to do that. Others, not so much. Entitled parents will find a way to score free childcare, whether from a friend, family member, or even someone they don't know from a bar of soap.
Childfree people have been sharing the times they were treated like glorified babysitters, often against their will. And some of the stories are wild. Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the most shocking ones doing the rounds online.
Among them, the person who was told they can't take a weekend job because they must babysit their niece for free; the neighbor who had to sit in a car for 2.5 hours with a baby while the mom had her hair done; and someone who says a random woman walked up and asked them to "watch my kid for a minute."
#1 You Are Not Entitled To A Tattoo Because You Think Every Woman Should Be Understanding Of You Having Children And Not Finding Childcare For Your Appt
Today I had a lady come in for her tattoo appointment with her child. We clearly state no one under the age of 18 is allowed in the shop at any time. It's a private studio. She's standing at the door with her 5 year old boy(who looks confused as all hell) and basically telling me I should understand because she couldn't find a babysitter and that it's fine. She made this appt 3 months ago. She had plenty of time to find one. I told her its a health dept policy and I cannot break that rule, plus kids do not need to be running around while I'm trying to tattoo someone, it's very distracting. The lady throws her hands up, looks down at her boy (who was actually behaving better than she was) and screams at him "I told you you should have stayed at your aunts!!!" And at this point, I feel bad for the kid to have to deal with this horrible outburst of what I would expect a 5 year old to act like, not a 40 year old woman. She says "wow what a great birthday I'm having" and walks to a picnic table where she proceeds to ball her eyes out in front of the kid. I dont want kids, I don't hate them, but did I feel so bad for him to have her as a mother..
3points
#2 No We Are Not A Daycare We Are A Comic Shop
So I work part time at a hobby shop. We have a lot of kids who come hang out and play magic. We usually keep an eye on them but have been very clear with parents that we are not a daycare. We have magic camp and D&D camp and we watch the kiddos during that time but anything else it is parent responsibility to be around in case they need to pick up their kid.
We have this one kid (NK) who comes in every week and his parents drop him off for 4-5 hours. He has nothing to do because it's slow and his parents go far distances.
My manager and I have told them several times that they are welcome to do whatever with their time but we advise they do not go THAT far because there could be an emergency. They always brush us off.
So today NK comes in and tells us his parents are going several hours away and will be back around midnight and will pick NK up then. We close at 9.
I call ED and EM
ED: hello this is ED
Me: hello this is OP at shop name NK told us you aren't going to be around until midnight. Am I hearing this correctly?
ED: that's right we are going to a wedding two hours away, it will be over at 9:30 and we will head back
Me:I'm sorry but we can not accommodate that. We are only open until 9 and I have another job to go to directly after this.
ED: well that's just too bad because you are going to stay there until we get back. And you are going to pay to feed my kid dinner.
Me: Again ED that is not possible. If you are not here at 9 I will be forced to call the police to wait with NK until you grab him. We are not a daycare
ED: again, you WILL stay there until we get there and you will feed my kid. Don't call again. click
So I talk to my manager (we do end up feeding NK) and we call the local police. They offer to call ED.
I don't know what happened in that conversation but a friend of the family came to pick up NK.
ED called us screaming at us because "we are uptight pricks and need to just shut up and watch their kid"
We're going to call NK's mom tomorrow and set clear guidelines for when NK comes back
Edit to add:
I have already called CPS on them several times and nothing seems to have come of it. I've also called the police on several occasions as well.
I think my boss and I are going to ban the kid from the store unless he has an adult with him
Edit 2: NK and their parents have been suspended from the store. If NK is to return they must have an adult with them at all times. Either on of the two parents or a baby sitter. And they have to come with an actual meal. My boss really wants to be able to have eyes on NK so we can see if the neglect has stopped. BUT we're protecting ourselves first.
We have this one kid (NK) who comes in every week and his parents drop him off for 4-5 hours. He has nothing to do because it's slow and his parents go far distances.
My manager and I have told them several times that they are welcome to do whatever with their time but we advise they do not go THAT far because there could be an emergency. They always brush us off.
So today NK comes in and tells us his parents are going several hours away and will be back around midnight and will pick NK up then. We close at 9.
I call ED and EM
ED: hello this is ED
Me: hello this is OP at shop name NK told us you aren't going to be around until midnight. Am I hearing this correctly?
ED: that's right we are going to a wedding two hours away, it will be over at 9:30 and we will head back
Me:I'm sorry but we can not accommodate that. We are only open until 9 and I have another job to go to directly after this.
ED: well that's just too bad because you are going to stay there until we get back. And you are going to pay to feed my kid dinner.
Me: Again ED that is not possible. If you are not here at 9 I will be forced to call the police to wait with NK until you grab him. We are not a daycare
ED: again, you WILL stay there until we get there and you will feed my kid. Don't call again. click
So I talk to my manager (we do end up feeding NK) and we call the local police. They offer to call ED.
I don't know what happened in that conversation but a friend of the family came to pick up NK.
ED called us screaming at us because "we are uptight pricks and need to just shut up and watch their kid"
We're going to call NK's mom tomorrow and set clear guidelines for when NK comes back
Edit to add:
I have already called CPS on them several times and nothing seems to have come of it. I've also called the police on several occasions as well.
I think my boss and I are going to ban the kid from the store unless he has an adult with him
Edit 2: NK and their parents have been suspended from the store. If NK is to return they must have an adult with them at all times. Either on of the two parents or a baby sitter. And they have to come with an actual meal. My boss really wants to be able to have eyes on NK so we can see if the neglect has stopped. BUT we're protecting ourselves first.
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3points
#3 EP Thought I Was Going To Pay Her Bills To Babysit Her Kid
This happened about four years ago. The EP is my older sister. Ever since her daughter was born, she's always treated everyone in the family like mandatory free babysitters, and while it's always been annoying in the past, this incident took the freaking cake.
So when this happened, I wanted to save up money to move to Europe. EP and my brother were living in the same house at the time, and we all thought it would be a good idea for me to stay with family and help with rent, all the while I could save up money to move abroad. At this time I had just started dating my now-fiancee, but back then we weren't serious. All the more reason I'm grateful I didn't go.
Anyway, sometime during our conversations I had mentioned that I wouldn't mind watching my niece from time to time while living there. I started looking for a job in the area I would be moving to, and casually mentioned to my sister that I was filling out open availability on the applications. This was when her real intentions came out.
She got into a huge argument with me about how I couldn't work nights or weekends because she needed me to babysit her kid. My experience is in customer service and retail, so basically, that's not an option for me. I asked her if she intended on paying me to babysit, and this how the conversation went:
EP: No, because you still need to help me with bills!
dumbfounded silence as I process what I just heard
Me: Wait . . . So you want me to pay to move out there, find a customer service job that will hire me with only daytime availability so I can watch your kid for free, AND fork over what little money I make to help with your bills?
EP: Yeah, so?
Me: Are you out of your mind?
EP: She's your niece!
Me: SHE'S YOUR DAUGHTER WHY DON'T YOU TRY SPENDING MORE TIME HER WITH INSTEAD OF PAWNING HER OFF TO OTHER PEOPLE EVERY NIGHT SO YOU CAN GO BE WITH DUDES??
The rest of the conversation is a fuzzy, but needless to say, I'm glad I stayed where I am, where I am now engaged, and not living with a crazy EB who seems to think God put me on this Earth to serve her babysitting needs.
So when this happened, I wanted to save up money to move to Europe. EP and my brother were living in the same house at the time, and we all thought it would be a good idea for me to stay with family and help with rent, all the while I could save up money to move abroad. At this time I had just started dating my now-fiancee, but back then we weren't serious. All the more reason I'm grateful I didn't go.
Anyway, sometime during our conversations I had mentioned that I wouldn't mind watching my niece from time to time while living there. I started looking for a job in the area I would be moving to, and casually mentioned to my sister that I was filling out open availability on the applications. This was when her real intentions came out.
She got into a huge argument with me about how I couldn't work nights or weekends because she needed me to babysit her kid. My experience is in customer service and retail, so basically, that's not an option for me. I asked her if she intended on paying me to babysit, and this how the conversation went:
EP: No, because you still need to help me with bills!
dumbfounded silence as I process what I just heard
Me: Wait . . . So you want me to pay to move out there, find a customer service job that will hire me with only daytime availability so I can watch your kid for free, AND fork over what little money I make to help with your bills?
EP: Yeah, so?
Me: Are you out of your mind?
EP: She's your niece!
Me: SHE'S YOUR DAUGHTER WHY DON'T YOU TRY SPENDING MORE TIME HER WITH INSTEAD OF PAWNING HER OFF TO OTHER PEOPLE EVERY NIGHT SO YOU CAN GO BE WITH DUDES??
The rest of the conversation is a fuzzy, but needless to say, I'm glad I stayed where I am, where I am now engaged, and not living with a crazy EB who seems to think God put me on this Earth to serve her babysitting needs.
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3points
#4 “Friend” Was Only Using Me As A Free Babysitter/Housekeeper
I befriended a neighbor of mine who had an 8 month old son. It was going really well at first and we hung out regularly doing normal friendly things, like getting lunch or going window shopping. I don’t like kids, but her kid was cute and pretty well-behaved so it was fine. I didn’t have any other local friends, so honestly I was just happy to have someone my age to talk to and hang out with.
She started asking me for small favors here and there, which I was okay with. Her husband was deployed, and my husband is also active duty, so I understood the hardships of deployment. It started out small. She would ask me to watch her kid while she cleaned or did laundry. I would play with him for a while, and just generally make sure he didn’t hurt himself. I’ve never been around babies/toddlers, so it was kind of stressful and anxiety inducing. But I was trying to be a good friend.
Then she started asking me over more, and began asking me to partake in the cleaning. This started to bother me. I have my own house to keep up with, full time online college, and 3 needy animals. I also noticed she didn’t really take an interest in my life, everything we talked about was related to her and her baby.
The last straw was when she asked me to hang out, and it turned out she wanted me to sit in the car with her child for 2.5 hours while she got her hair done. I wasn’t aware of this until we were already almost to the hair salon, and we were in her car, so I was kind of trapped. I was angry. I sat there for about an hour while her baby napped, but when he woke up and started screaming I called her to come deal with him. After that, she said we could both just come inside.
So we did. And, turns out, her hair stylist had her own 4 year old with her that day that I was then stuck watching also. I was so angry, embarrassed, and humiliated. Her and the stylist chatted and joked like actual friends, while I was banished to the corner with the kids I didn’t choose to have or agree to watch.
She dropped me off at my house afterwards, and I decided I was done with her. But it didn’t end there.
A few days later she messaged me, begging me to come watch her kid again while she got lash extensions done. She kept trying to guilt me, saying she needed me and I was the only person she had. The problem was, I didn’t want to, and I had to pick my MIL up during that time. But she wasn’t going to take no for an answer.
“Can’t your mother in law just wait?” She asked. “You just don’t understand how hard this is for me. I can’t do anything for myself anymore.” Yeah? Too bad. That’s why I don’t have kids. Not my problem.
I didn’t say that though, I’m too passive. I just kept gently saying that I was sorry and really couldn’t do it. So what did she do? She blocked me. Never talked to me again, after months of building up a “friendship” it was over in less than an hour because I politely refused to watch her kid on short notice, for free, again, so she could get hairs glued on her eyelids.
I’m not making friends with anymore moms for a while.
She started asking me for small favors here and there, which I was okay with. Her husband was deployed, and my husband is also active duty, so I understood the hardships of deployment. It started out small. She would ask me to watch her kid while she cleaned or did laundry. I would play with him for a while, and just generally make sure he didn’t hurt himself. I’ve never been around babies/toddlers, so it was kind of stressful and anxiety inducing. But I was trying to be a good friend.
Then she started asking me over more, and began asking me to partake in the cleaning. This started to bother me. I have my own house to keep up with, full time online college, and 3 needy animals. I also noticed she didn’t really take an interest in my life, everything we talked about was related to her and her baby.
The last straw was when she asked me to hang out, and it turned out she wanted me to sit in the car with her child for 2.5 hours while she got her hair done. I wasn’t aware of this until we were already almost to the hair salon, and we were in her car, so I was kind of trapped. I was angry. I sat there for about an hour while her baby napped, but when he woke up and started screaming I called her to come deal with him. After that, she said we could both just come inside.
So we did. And, turns out, her hair stylist had her own 4 year old with her that day that I was then stuck watching also. I was so angry, embarrassed, and humiliated. Her and the stylist chatted and joked like actual friends, while I was banished to the corner with the kids I didn’t choose to have or agree to watch.
She dropped me off at my house afterwards, and I decided I was done with her. But it didn’t end there.
A few days later she messaged me, begging me to come watch her kid again while she got lash extensions done. She kept trying to guilt me, saying she needed me and I was the only person she had. The problem was, I didn’t want to, and I had to pick my MIL up during that time. But she wasn’t going to take no for an answer.
“Can’t your mother in law just wait?” She asked. “You just don’t understand how hard this is for me. I can’t do anything for myself anymore.” Yeah? Too bad. That’s why I don’t have kids. Not my problem.
I didn’t say that though, I’m too passive. I just kept gently saying that I was sorry and really couldn’t do it. So what did she do? She blocked me. Never talked to me again, after months of building up a “friendship” it was over in less than an hour because I politely refused to watch her kid on short notice, for free, again, so she could get hairs glued on her eyelids.
I’m not making friends with anymore moms for a while.
3points
#5 I'm Baffled.. I Was Asked To Look After A Stranger's Child Today.. While I Was Working.... On A Boat
Was on a client's boat to take measurements for a job they'd like me to do.
The place they're docked is alongside a lovely sidewalk that is open to the public. I was on the front deck when I heard a family walk by. I was aware of them, but I didn't look up, until:
"Excuse me!"
It spooked me, as they were so close, so I looked up. A mother & child were standing on the sidewalk in front of the boat.
"Sorry.. you snuck up on me. Can I help you?" Sometimes people stop to ask me directions to a bathroom or are curious about what I'm doing, so randomly striking up a conversation isn't uncommon, and I'm happy to help/make a bit of conversation.
"Hey, can you watch my kid for a minute?"
No explanation. No greeting. Nothing. I was stunned into silence for a second while my brain tried to process. The mother took this time to interject before I could reply.
"It's okay! She can just hang out on your boat with you!"
She wat? Her child looked to be kindergarten age, maybe even younger. Before she could start walking toward the pier, I finally gained enough brain power to speak.
"Ahh, no, sorry. This isn't even my boat."
"Oh! Well whose boat is it?"
....Like it's relevant?
"This is my client's boat."
"Can she come on?"
"Ma'am, I'm working," I said, raising my voice a bit, holding up a bunch of measuring tools.
"It's just for a minute!" she urged. I was appalled.
"Sorry. No can do." I was about to say more, but she interrupted before I could continue.
"Well can you get off the boat and watch her here then?"
I gave her another stunned look.
"I am working." I said a bit slower. "And I'm sure my boss wouldn't appreciate me watching strange kids while I'm on the clock."
Again, I was about to say more, but her child was whining and pulling violently on her mother's hand.
"Fine!!" she snapped suddenly, dragging her child away up the steps.
Not gonna lie, it was really odd and unnerving, and my heart was beating really fast.
I am legitimately shocked..... boats/docks are NOT a safe place for children, especially without a life jacket. A strange child? Not knowing if they can swim or their water history? What about their behavior or if they'll even follow safety instructions/directions? WHY would you give your child to a complete stranger working in a place NOT safe/suitable for a kid?? While they're working??? I AM A STRANGER!!!!!
I should ask the owner of the boat if they can reverse their boat into the space next time so I don't have to face the general public while working anymore.
PS: I'm self-employed. However, it's 100% true that my boss wouldn't appreciate me watching strange kids while I'm on the clock.
The place they're docked is alongside a lovely sidewalk that is open to the public. I was on the front deck when I heard a family walk by. I was aware of them, but I didn't look up, until:
"Excuse me!"
It spooked me, as they were so close, so I looked up. A mother & child were standing on the sidewalk in front of the boat.
"Sorry.. you snuck up on me. Can I help you?" Sometimes people stop to ask me directions to a bathroom or are curious about what I'm doing, so randomly striking up a conversation isn't uncommon, and I'm happy to help/make a bit of conversation.
"Hey, can you watch my kid for a minute?"
No explanation. No greeting. Nothing. I was stunned into silence for a second while my brain tried to process. The mother took this time to interject before I could reply.
"It's okay! She can just hang out on your boat with you!"
She wat? Her child looked to be kindergarten age, maybe even younger. Before she could start walking toward the pier, I finally gained enough brain power to speak.
"Ahh, no, sorry. This isn't even my boat."
"Oh! Well whose boat is it?"
....Like it's relevant?
"This is my client's boat."
"Can she come on?"
"Ma'am, I'm working," I said, raising my voice a bit, holding up a bunch of measuring tools.
"It's just for a minute!" she urged. I was appalled.
"Sorry. No can do." I was about to say more, but she interrupted before I could continue.
"Well can you get off the boat and watch her here then?"
I gave her another stunned look.
"I am working." I said a bit slower. "And I'm sure my boss wouldn't appreciate me watching strange kids while I'm on the clock."
Again, I was about to say more, but her child was whining and pulling violently on her mother's hand.
"Fine!!" she snapped suddenly, dragging her child away up the steps.
Not gonna lie, it was really odd and unnerving, and my heart was beating really fast.
I am legitimately shocked..... boats/docks are NOT a safe place for children, especially without a life jacket. A strange child? Not knowing if they can swim or their water history? What about their behavior or if they'll even follow safety instructions/directions? WHY would you give your child to a complete stranger working in a place NOT safe/suitable for a kid?? While they're working??? I AM A STRANGER!!!!!
I should ask the owner of the boat if they can reverse their boat into the space next time so I don't have to face the general public while working anymore.
PS: I'm self-employed. However, it's 100% true that my boss wouldn't appreciate me watching strange kids while I'm on the clock.
3points
#6 EM Decided Our House Was A Daycare
I just found out about this story from my mom, is a few years old but I wouldn't believe it if I didn't vaguely remember it happening at the time.
CAST AND CHARACTERS
Me- ME!
Mare- My lovely mother
C- The child in question
CM- Child's mom, the EM in question
CD- Child's dad
A few years ago, when we lived in a very tightly-knit subdivision, we had new neighbors move in next door to us, two adults and their son, who was about 7 or 8. We were nice and friendly, but they never seemed interested in being suburban-mom friends with my mother and her buddies, so we didn't know them very well. I have two younger brothers as well, and they were both in middle school at this point which means I was in high school, and didn't really have anything in common with the 2nd grader next door.
One day, after my brothers and I had already been home for a while, someone starts banging on our door. My mother goes to answer it and finds a crying child at the door.
Mare: Oh C, are you okay?
C: My house is locked and I tried knocking and no one answered so I can't go home.
Mare: Oh no! Do you know their phone number and want to give them a call?
C: No
Mare: Do you know their first name so we can look them up?
C: No.
So my mom has no choice but to let C hang out at our house until his mom arrived home. He was quite a bit younger than us, and we tried to be as nice as we could, but 7 and 11 is a pretty wide gap interest/TV wise. A few hours later, my mom finally saw someone pull into the driveway. She grabs C and brings him next door and talks to CM
Mare: Hi, C was at our house this afternoon and couldn't get in, so he's been at our house. He should probably have some phone numbers so he can call in case of an emergency
CM: Oh, my husband's been home. He was probably just taking a nap.
Mare: Oh, well C was pretty upset and wanted to go home, so just in case he should have a way in.
CM: Well I thought you could just watch him. You have kids. We were busy.
So Mare is obviously super annoyed at this lady and her husband, but isn't going to be mad at the kid. But this exact situation happens again. And again. Sometimes the parents are home but "busy", sometimes they just drop him off at our house and expect my mom to watch him until they get home. Finally Mare just has to tell CM that she won't watch her kid anymore without asking or at least a warning, and CM gets SUPER mad about how Mare is a stay-at-home mom and she works all day and doesn't have the TIME to watch her kid but doesn't want him to be at home alone, and her husband is stressed out and works from home and C being there is a distraction and how it would be the neighborly thing to do to just watch him whenever. My mom basically just tells her to hire a nanny or get the kid a key, and leaves. Thankfully we moved away a year or two later, but I was so shocked to hear that CM just expected her neighbors to watch her kid all the time.
EDIT: I wrote this while my mom was at work, and after she got home I told her about it. Apparently I misremembered it. BOTH parents were home while the kid was knocking or ringing the doorbell. They either just didn’t hear it (which ???? if you know your kid is out and he’s gonna come home soon) or just let him come over because they were too busy. Not sure if that makes it better or worse, I think worse.
CAST AND CHARACTERS
Me- ME!
Mare- My lovely mother
C- The child in question
CM- Child's mom, the EM in question
CD- Child's dad
A few years ago, when we lived in a very tightly-knit subdivision, we had new neighbors move in next door to us, two adults and their son, who was about 7 or 8. We were nice and friendly, but they never seemed interested in being suburban-mom friends with my mother and her buddies, so we didn't know them very well. I have two younger brothers as well, and they were both in middle school at this point which means I was in high school, and didn't really have anything in common with the 2nd grader next door.
One day, after my brothers and I had already been home for a while, someone starts banging on our door. My mother goes to answer it and finds a crying child at the door.
Mare: Oh C, are you okay?
C: My house is locked and I tried knocking and no one answered so I can't go home.
Mare: Oh no! Do you know their phone number and want to give them a call?
C: No
Mare: Do you know their first name so we can look them up?
C: No.
So my mom has no choice but to let C hang out at our house until his mom arrived home. He was quite a bit younger than us, and we tried to be as nice as we could, but 7 and 11 is a pretty wide gap interest/TV wise. A few hours later, my mom finally saw someone pull into the driveway. She grabs C and brings him next door and talks to CM
Mare: Hi, C was at our house this afternoon and couldn't get in, so he's been at our house. He should probably have some phone numbers so he can call in case of an emergency
CM: Oh, my husband's been home. He was probably just taking a nap.
Mare: Oh, well C was pretty upset and wanted to go home, so just in case he should have a way in.
CM: Well I thought you could just watch him. You have kids. We were busy.
So Mare is obviously super annoyed at this lady and her husband, but isn't going to be mad at the kid. But this exact situation happens again. And again. Sometimes the parents are home but "busy", sometimes they just drop him off at our house and expect my mom to watch him until they get home. Finally Mare just has to tell CM that she won't watch her kid anymore without asking or at least a warning, and CM gets SUPER mad about how Mare is a stay-at-home mom and she works all day and doesn't have the TIME to watch her kid but doesn't want him to be at home alone, and her husband is stressed out and works from home and C being there is a distraction and how it would be the neighborly thing to do to just watch him whenever. My mom basically just tells her to hire a nanny or get the kid a key, and leaves. Thankfully we moved away a year or two later, but I was so shocked to hear that CM just expected her neighbors to watch her kid all the time.
EDIT: I wrote this while my mom was at work, and after she got home I told her about it. Apparently I misremembered it. BOTH parents were home while the kid was knocking or ringing the doorbell. They either just didn’t hear it (which ???? if you know your kid is out and he’s gonna come home soon) or just let him come over because they were too busy. Not sure if that makes it better or worse, I think worse.
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3points
#7 Woman I Babysat For When I Was 13 Tries Getting Me To Babysit Over A Decade Later
So there was a neighbor we had when I was in middle school and I used to babysit for her. She was a nice enough lady and she had an 8 year old at the time, I would just go over to her house with him after school for a few hours for some extra money. She eventually got different hours at her job I think, maybe it was another reason but either way she didn’t need me to babysit anymore after like 6 months or so. We moved like a year later and I haven’t really thought about her since.
I’m now almost 25. I have my own house and work a 9-5. I got on facebook like two weeks ago (I don’t have the app, I just check on my computer every once in a while) and I had a message from the woman I babysat for. Her message was basically “It’s been so long! How are you doing? You used to babysit my son years ago when you lived down the street! My son actually had his own baby earlier this year, I’d love for you to meet her. We actually could use someone to watch her wed-fri before my son and I get home from work. You were great with my son, you were the first person I thought of!”
I was so.. so confused by this message. I babysat her son for maybe 6 months over a decade ago, and she wants me to come and babysit her infant granddaughter now? I was the first person she thought of?? lol I messaged her back and essentially said “It’s good to hear from you! That’s lovely that ____ had a daughter, she looks so cute in your pic! Unfortunately I’m not interested in watching her, I’m sorry. I work until 5 and would be unable to anyways. But I hope you find someone!”
So it’s been two weeks since this and I have gotten, no joke, 10 more messages from her begging me to babysit her granddaughter. I barely know these people and she will not stop asking me. She even asked me to change my work schedule so I’d be able to, offering me TEN dollars an hour to watch her. I am about to just block her but I could not believe how strange this was and could not believe the requests she was trying to make.
I’m now almost 25. I have my own house and work a 9-5. I got on facebook like two weeks ago (I don’t have the app, I just check on my computer every once in a while) and I had a message from the woman I babysat for. Her message was basically “It’s been so long! How are you doing? You used to babysit my son years ago when you lived down the street! My son actually had his own baby earlier this year, I’d love for you to meet her. We actually could use someone to watch her wed-fri before my son and I get home from work. You were great with my son, you were the first person I thought of!”
I was so.. so confused by this message. I babysat her son for maybe 6 months over a decade ago, and she wants me to come and babysit her infant granddaughter now? I was the first person she thought of?? lol I messaged her back and essentially said “It’s good to hear from you! That’s lovely that ____ had a daughter, she looks so cute in your pic! Unfortunately I’m not interested in watching her, I’m sorry. I work until 5 and would be unable to anyways. But I hope you find someone!”
So it’s been two weeks since this and I have gotten, no joke, 10 more messages from her begging me to babysit her granddaughter. I barely know these people and she will not stop asking me. She even asked me to change my work schedule so I’d be able to, offering me TEN dollars an hour to watch her. I am about to just block her but I could not believe how strange this was and could not believe the requests she was trying to make.
3points
#8 EP Thinks Fabric Store Is Also A Daycare
I used to be the manager at a fabric store, so I had a lot of entitled mom's come through my doors, but my most fond memory was of this one lady. It was a busy day so I was helping cut fabric when her number was called. She sets her (I'm assuming) 2 year old on the cut counter and her fabric right next to him.
Me: ummm mam? Could you please take your child off the counter? It's dangerous and also I need the space to cut your fabric.
EP: but my arms are full!
Me: if your arms are full there's shopping carts at the entrance, they even have a child spot so he can sit in the cart. Win win!
She rolled her eyes and stormed off, leaving the kid and her fabric. The front really wasn't far from the counter so I got worried when a few minutes pass by and she doesn't come back. I call over our headset to my co workers to see if anyone sees her. Nobody had.
Worried the EP had ran out of the store and left her kid (this wasn't the first time this has happened in this store) I picked him up and started to search the aisles. I found her shopping down another aisle.
Me: ummm mam, I think you forgot something?
EP: where's my fabric?
Me: ....what?
EP: my fabric! I told you I needed 2 yards!
Me: you left your baby on the counter, plus you have to be present while I cut the fabric
EP: I just left him with you! You were watching him while I finished shopping!
Me absolutely baffled at this point: mam, that's not how this works. You really need to keep an eye on your kid-
EP: you are paid to be here right? So I'm paying your bills! Just watch him so I can get my shopping done! He's not that hard to watch!
Me: if he's not that hard to watch I'll just put him in your cart! How about that?
At this point I was trying to hand off the baby to her but she was pulling her cart away from me.
EP: I'll take him back when you cut my fabric!
Me: mam, really, you have to watch your kid. This isn't a daycare
EP: well I'm not finished shopping! I told you I would take him back when my fabric is cut and ready!
At this point I was fed up and was in an awkward situation so I just snapped. I turned and walked back to the cut counter where one of my co-workers cut the 2 yards of the fabric, but instead of walking it back to her I marched to the front of the store where we have a p.a. system where I loudly used for the entire store
"Attention (fabric store) shoppers, would the woman who left her baby at the cut counter please pick him up? Once again would the woman WHO LEFT HER BABY AT THE CUT COUNTER please pick him up. Thank you!"
You could hear a pin drop through the whole store except the furious wheels of one shopping cart, EP's. I have never seen someone look as red out of anger as she did. She grabbed her kid and stormed through the checkout where I smiled and told her to have a nice day.
I know sometimes parents walk away if they "just need one thing" but please remember not to leave your kids with retail workers, our lives are hard enough as it is.
Edit: for everyone asking why I didn't call CPS my boss was not a very nice person and didn't like making scenes to inconvenience customers (he refused to kick out a guy who stalked me at work for example) so no way he would let me call the cops/fill out the paperwork after.
Me: ummm mam? Could you please take your child off the counter? It's dangerous and also I need the space to cut your fabric.
EP: but my arms are full!
Me: if your arms are full there's shopping carts at the entrance, they even have a child spot so he can sit in the cart. Win win!
She rolled her eyes and stormed off, leaving the kid and her fabric. The front really wasn't far from the counter so I got worried when a few minutes pass by and she doesn't come back. I call over our headset to my co workers to see if anyone sees her. Nobody had.
Worried the EP had ran out of the store and left her kid (this wasn't the first time this has happened in this store) I picked him up and started to search the aisles. I found her shopping down another aisle.
Me: ummm mam, I think you forgot something?
EP: where's my fabric?
Me: ....what?
EP: my fabric! I told you I needed 2 yards!
Me: you left your baby on the counter, plus you have to be present while I cut the fabric
EP: I just left him with you! You were watching him while I finished shopping!
Me absolutely baffled at this point: mam, that's not how this works. You really need to keep an eye on your kid-
EP: you are paid to be here right? So I'm paying your bills! Just watch him so I can get my shopping done! He's not that hard to watch!
Me: if he's not that hard to watch I'll just put him in your cart! How about that?
At this point I was trying to hand off the baby to her but she was pulling her cart away from me.
EP: I'll take him back when you cut my fabric!
Me: mam, really, you have to watch your kid. This isn't a daycare
EP: well I'm not finished shopping! I told you I would take him back when my fabric is cut and ready!
At this point I was fed up and was in an awkward situation so I just snapped. I turned and walked back to the cut counter where one of my co-workers cut the 2 yards of the fabric, but instead of walking it back to her I marched to the front of the store where we have a p.a. system where I loudly used for the entire store
"Attention (fabric store) shoppers, would the woman who left her baby at the cut counter please pick him up? Once again would the woman WHO LEFT HER BABY AT THE CUT COUNTER please pick him up. Thank you!"
You could hear a pin drop through the whole store except the furious wheels of one shopping cart, EP's. I have never seen someone look as red out of anger as she did. She grabbed her kid and stormed through the checkout where I smiled and told her to have a nice day.
I know sometimes parents walk away if they "just need one thing" but please remember not to leave your kids with retail workers, our lives are hard enough as it is.
Edit: for everyone asking why I didn't call CPS my boss was not a very nice person and didn't like making scenes to inconvenience customers (he refused to kick out a guy who stalked me at work for example) so no way he would let me call the cops/fill out the paperwork after.
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4points
#9 A Stranger Asked Me To Watch Their Child In A Mall Today. (She Had Two Kids I Would Say Were (F, 1) & (M, 3) And She Was Heavily Pregnant)
Grabbed a quick bite to eat whilst shopping in basically a food court inside of a mall and a woman who was heavily pregnant decided to sit RIGHT NEXT to me and my partner despite there being plenty of seats. Me and my partner exchanged that “for god's sake” look when parents are so unaware of how annoying their children are to other people that don’t love them. (For context, we are early 20s. I’m (F, 23) partner is (M, 25)
Anyway, she then leaves them unattended to go and buy food but she can still see the kids. The youngest is in a high chair and the older one decides to walk the 10cm between us and basically started rocking the table we were eating on. I don’t feel comfortable talking to random children so I kinda just held the table down and didn’t say anything… then the kid gets bored and decides to start slapping the youngest one in the face and they start screaming then the older one starts screaming because they’re screaming, all the while the mother is still getting food and not caring what her kids are doing. Not to mention this is so irresponsible your child could have been taken?
This becomes too much, we quickly eat the food and begin to walk away. The mother turns around and realises and shouts over “Wait, can you just stay there for a few more minutes?” I say “why?” (I know exactly why) she says “I don’t want my children left alone on their table” … This caught me on a bad day so I said “and I don’t want to babysit some random ugly annoying children in a mall for an irresponsible mother who can’t keep her existing children in check but insists on having another.”
If she responded I didn’t hear it because I was already walking away. But how rude? Am I the jerk here? I felt like I needed to give a reality check. I was annoyed by the fact she’d burdened me with the task of unofficially watching her children but also ITS NOT SAFE TO DO THAT. You’re putting your children in danger?! I used to be more caring in my younger days but now I see having children as a choice and it’s your responsibility. I would obviously still help in serious scenarios where a child would get seriously harmed if I didn’t intervene but when it comes to situations like this I don’t think it’s appropriate to assume A) I’m okay with this and B) What if I was not a safe person for children to be around? How would she know? I could have just walked away with her children if I was the wrong type of person. How can you just leave your children unattended next to some random stranger? I know I’m a young woman but Jesus Christ.
Also the fact she is heavily pregnant is absolutely mind boggling and mildly infuriating because she can barely handle the two she has now. Thank you stupid stranger for reinforcing the fact that I DO NOT WANT CHILDREN, EVER! I also don’t want to risk being a bad parent like you.
I don’t know. This situation pissed me off. Still child free as ever.
Anyway, she then leaves them unattended to go and buy food but she can still see the kids. The youngest is in a high chair and the older one decides to walk the 10cm between us and basically started rocking the table we were eating on. I don’t feel comfortable talking to random children so I kinda just held the table down and didn’t say anything… then the kid gets bored and decides to start slapping the youngest one in the face and they start screaming then the older one starts screaming because they’re screaming, all the while the mother is still getting food and not caring what her kids are doing. Not to mention this is so irresponsible your child could have been taken?
This becomes too much, we quickly eat the food and begin to walk away. The mother turns around and realises and shouts over “Wait, can you just stay there for a few more minutes?” I say “why?” (I know exactly why) she says “I don’t want my children left alone on their table” … This caught me on a bad day so I said “and I don’t want to babysit some random ugly annoying children in a mall for an irresponsible mother who can’t keep her existing children in check but insists on having another.”
If she responded I didn’t hear it because I was already walking away. But how rude? Am I the jerk here? I felt like I needed to give a reality check. I was annoyed by the fact she’d burdened me with the task of unofficially watching her children but also ITS NOT SAFE TO DO THAT. You’re putting your children in danger?! I used to be more caring in my younger days but now I see having children as a choice and it’s your responsibility. I would obviously still help in serious scenarios where a child would get seriously harmed if I didn’t intervene but when it comes to situations like this I don’t think it’s appropriate to assume A) I’m okay with this and B) What if I was not a safe person for children to be around? How would she know? I could have just walked away with her children if I was the wrong type of person. How can you just leave your children unattended next to some random stranger? I know I’m a young woman but Jesus Christ.
Also the fact she is heavily pregnant is absolutely mind boggling and mildly infuriating because she can barely handle the two she has now. Thank you stupid stranger for reinforcing the fact that I DO NOT WANT CHILDREN, EVER! I also don’t want to risk being a bad parent like you.
I don’t know. This situation pissed me off. Still child free as ever.
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3points
#10 MA'am, I'm A Lifeguard, Not Your Babysitter
So there was a small incident at my pool a few years back in the summer of 2014, one of the first years I'd (22M at the time of the incident) worked as a lifeguard. It's nothing as grandiose as some of the other encounters people on here have had, but I figured I could share it here. For background, it's a small HOA pool that struggles to staff people to the point where there's only one lifeguard on duty at a time, if we're even that lucky. The pay isn't terrible, and you only have to work 4.5 hours for a shift, but you also get to deal with some entitled folks now and then, so ya win some, ya lose some I guess.
There’s a section in the rules that specifically states that unless a child is 16 or over they must have a parent or guardian at the pool with them. I have never had to enforce that until that day. A woman (our entitled parent of the day) came in with a five year old, set the kid down and went to leave. Now, as we require people to bring passes so we know they are part of the neighborhood (as well as to make sure that they're not part of the list of people barred from entrance due to being behind on payments, or other disputes), I called out to her and politely asked her if she had her passes. She stops, has a slightly annoyed look on her face before walking back around the pool to give me the CHILD’S pass and then goes to leave again. I then ask if she has her pass or an ID on her, and she continues walking off to the exit, presumably not having heard me. I ask the child to stay and go after her, letting her know that she has to present a pool pass or photo ID if she wants to stay.
It is at this point that she tells me, very rudely I might add, that she isn’t staying, has some things she needs to do, and will be back in an hour and would I just go watch her kid. I reply, as calmly as I can, that I cannot allow her child to be on pool property without supervision.
“You’re here aren’t you? Just do your job and watch her then!” was the entitled mother's response.
To which I replied, “My job is an associate at Walmart and a lifeguard here ma'am, not a babysitter. If you’d like my services as one, my fee is $25 an hour, but otherwise I will need you to either stay here and give me your pool pass or driver's license (the other form of ID we take if someone doesn't have their pass on them) or pay the $2 guest pass fee, OR take your child and leave.”
Apparently my attitude did not please her because she took offense and demanded to speak to the person in charge. I probably shouldn’t have done this but I just said that she WAS speaking to them (being the only person on duty at the time, and later this would be true as I would become the head lifeguard the very next year), however if she wished to speak to the head of the pool committee I would be more than happy to give them a call, which she said I should do, along with several words and adjectives that should not have been said around her child as she told me that she was going to report me for my attitude to her and for not doing my job.
I went over to the phone and called my boss, and let him know the situation before handing the phone to the woman. I couldn’t hear what was said, but it was clear he asked what had been said because she repeated my comment verbatim. All I heard after she finished was my boss’s laughter.
Needless to say the poor child did not get to go to the pool that day and that’s the only thing I regret about all of this.
There’s a section in the rules that specifically states that unless a child is 16 or over they must have a parent or guardian at the pool with them. I have never had to enforce that until that day. A woman (our entitled parent of the day) came in with a five year old, set the kid down and went to leave. Now, as we require people to bring passes so we know they are part of the neighborhood (as well as to make sure that they're not part of the list of people barred from entrance due to being behind on payments, or other disputes), I called out to her and politely asked her if she had her passes. She stops, has a slightly annoyed look on her face before walking back around the pool to give me the CHILD’S pass and then goes to leave again. I then ask if she has her pass or an ID on her, and she continues walking off to the exit, presumably not having heard me. I ask the child to stay and go after her, letting her know that she has to present a pool pass or photo ID if she wants to stay.
It is at this point that she tells me, very rudely I might add, that she isn’t staying, has some things she needs to do, and will be back in an hour and would I just go watch her kid. I reply, as calmly as I can, that I cannot allow her child to be on pool property without supervision.
“You’re here aren’t you? Just do your job and watch her then!” was the entitled mother's response.
To which I replied, “My job is an associate at Walmart and a lifeguard here ma'am, not a babysitter. If you’d like my services as one, my fee is $25 an hour, but otherwise I will need you to either stay here and give me your pool pass or driver's license (the other form of ID we take if someone doesn't have their pass on them) or pay the $2 guest pass fee, OR take your child and leave.”
Apparently my attitude did not please her because she took offense and demanded to speak to the person in charge. I probably shouldn’t have done this but I just said that she WAS speaking to them (being the only person on duty at the time, and later this would be true as I would become the head lifeguard the very next year), however if she wished to speak to the head of the pool committee I would be more than happy to give them a call, which she said I should do, along with several words and adjectives that should not have been said around her child as she told me that she was going to report me for my attitude to her and for not doing my job.
I went over to the phone and called my boss, and let him know the situation before handing the phone to the woman. I couldn’t hear what was said, but it was clear he asked what had been said because she repeated my comment verbatim. All I heard after she finished was my boss’s laughter.
Needless to say the poor child did not get to go to the pool that day and that’s the only thing I regret about all of this.
3points
#11 Entitled Mother Leaves Baby In Pram, Expects Worker To Look After It
I worked for a couple of years at a major historic tourist attraction in London. It was good fun and I immensely enjoyed it, although things could sometimes be manic busy and although most customers were friendly, some could be somewhat... unpleasant. Same as anywhere really. It also had some attractions for children, and while manning these I came to learn just how entitled, and irresponsible, some parents can truly be.
One of the features in the gardens is a maze. It is not particularly for children, although they can go in if they want and a lot of them like it. Parents can take pushchairs in if they want, although the staff have the right to make parents leave pushchairs (strollers for Americans) outside if it gets very busy inside.
That day was a hot summer Saturday, and had been very busy. However by the mid afternoon throughflow had thinned out a bit and I was manning the maze on my own as I had done before. I still had three or four groups coming through every minute, and I had taken the decision to ask parents to leave their pushchairs outside the maze.
A lady - not particularly Karenesque - but young and reeking of cheap perfume and entitlement, stalked up to me with her ticket and a baby in a pushchair. I scanned her ticket but politely told her that she needed to leave her pushchair outside. She huffed at me and put her pushchair in a line with all the others. Meanwhile another group of tourists had come up and I was busy scanning their tickets. I paid little attention to the lady as she walked past. However as I rapidly scanned through all the new tourists, I glanced at her pushchair and realised... the baby was still inside!
I quickly ran into the maze and after only a few seconds I saw the lady. She saw me and hissed angrily, and this is an approximation of the ensuing interaction.
EM: "What are you doing here? I've left my baby out there with you!"
Me: "I know, and you're not allowed to do that. You'll have to come out and take the baby in with you."
EM: "But can't you look after him?"
My duties in the maze included scanning tickets, selling tickets, advising visitors and managing the many groups of unruly French, German and Spanish teenagers on language exchanges. My duties did not include looking after smelly babies.
Me: "Madam. I'm here to look after the maze. I'm not here to perform babysitting services for you! I have to walk around quite a bit and I cannot spend all my time looking after your baby. Children, including babies, are allowed in the maze, but not pushchairs. I'm afraid you'll either have to take the baby with you, or leave the maze."
"It's the first break from him I've had all day!" she whined.
"Nonetheless if you won't come and get your baby (who has been unattended for more than a minute now) I'm going to have to call security." I said, bringing my radio up to my mouth and hovering my finger over the send button. "Also, you don't know me. How do you know I'm not some old creep you've left your kid with?" (Just to be clear, I'm not a creep)
She had no answer.
"Now, are you going to get your baby, or do I have to call security?" I asked.
She snorted and angrily marched out of the maze and grabbed the baby, who luckily was still there. In hindsight I should have just called security and let them deal with it and not let the baby out of my sight, regardless of what a jerk his mother was, but all was well that ended well. She ended up taking the baby around the maze, and about twenty minutes later she came to get the (now empty) pushchair. The look of pure hate she gave me would have alarmed The Rock, but luckily off she went and I was not troubled by her again. You are supposed to always want customers to come back again, but there are some exceptions. She was definitely one of them.
One of the features in the gardens is a maze. It is not particularly for children, although they can go in if they want and a lot of them like it. Parents can take pushchairs in if they want, although the staff have the right to make parents leave pushchairs (strollers for Americans) outside if it gets very busy inside.
That day was a hot summer Saturday, and had been very busy. However by the mid afternoon throughflow had thinned out a bit and I was manning the maze on my own as I had done before. I still had three or four groups coming through every minute, and I had taken the decision to ask parents to leave their pushchairs outside the maze.
A lady - not particularly Karenesque - but young and reeking of cheap perfume and entitlement, stalked up to me with her ticket and a baby in a pushchair. I scanned her ticket but politely told her that she needed to leave her pushchair outside. She huffed at me and put her pushchair in a line with all the others. Meanwhile another group of tourists had come up and I was busy scanning their tickets. I paid little attention to the lady as she walked past. However as I rapidly scanned through all the new tourists, I glanced at her pushchair and realised... the baby was still inside!
I quickly ran into the maze and after only a few seconds I saw the lady. She saw me and hissed angrily, and this is an approximation of the ensuing interaction.
EM: "What are you doing here? I've left my baby out there with you!"
Me: "I know, and you're not allowed to do that. You'll have to come out and take the baby in with you."
EM: "But can't you look after him?"
My duties in the maze included scanning tickets, selling tickets, advising visitors and managing the many groups of unruly French, German and Spanish teenagers on language exchanges. My duties did not include looking after smelly babies.
Me: "Madam. I'm here to look after the maze. I'm not here to perform babysitting services for you! I have to walk around quite a bit and I cannot spend all my time looking after your baby. Children, including babies, are allowed in the maze, but not pushchairs. I'm afraid you'll either have to take the baby with you, or leave the maze."
"It's the first break from him I've had all day!" she whined.
"Nonetheless if you won't come and get your baby (who has been unattended for more than a minute now) I'm going to have to call security." I said, bringing my radio up to my mouth and hovering my finger over the send button. "Also, you don't know me. How do you know I'm not some old creep you've left your kid with?" (Just to be clear, I'm not a creep)
She had no answer.
"Now, are you going to get your baby, or do I have to call security?" I asked.
She snorted and angrily marched out of the maze and grabbed the baby, who luckily was still there. In hindsight I should have just called security and let them deal with it and not let the baby out of my sight, regardless of what a jerk his mother was, but all was well that ended well. She ended up taking the baby around the maze, and about twenty minutes later she came to get the (now empty) pushchair. The look of pure hate she gave me would have alarmed The Rock, but luckily off she went and I was not troubled by her again. You are supposed to always want customers to come back again, but there are some exceptions. She was definitely one of them.
3points
#12 “Babysit Our Kid On Christmas For Free"
W: Hot, beautiful, very much pregnant wife. (Relevant)
M: me, the husband staring at them confused
EM: annoying entitled mother (also boss)
ED: Entitled dad (also boss)
So my wife and I have been married for almost two years now. We split the holidays because our families live in separate cities. These people know that.
This year it’s my wife’s family year for Christmas. We planned it with our respective jobs, asked off, and both got approved. Only problem? My wife is a nanny. She works hourly, and gets paid for time ahead of time. She’s pregnant, and the poor woman has days where my future child really just knocks it out of her. This results in her “owing time” which is fair. We don’t mind that. However, this was just to far.
So they invited us over for dinner and this is how it went.
EM: GhettoDuckk and Ms. Ghettoduckk we invited you because we need to ask something.
I rolled my eyes. I knew they were going to pull something. They’ve been notoriously self absorbed the entirety of my wife’s working relationship with them, and these people were “friends” that used to go to our church.
So me and my wife were looking at them and waiting for them to ask whatever it was, and she looks at us with a bright smile on her face.
EM: you can’t have off work anymore. We need you to watch Entitled Child on Christmas.
I laughed, and then saw that they were serious. My wife looked at me confused and shook her head. Explaining we already bought the plane tickets to go and we are not able to get out of this. That’s when the kicker comes in.
ED: that’s the thing, you can’t say no. You owe us hours! We are going to my boss’ Christmas party. There are no kids that will be there. (Meaning we’d work it for free. Granted we wouldn’t do it for money anyway, but I’m sure not doing it for free on Christmas.)
She looked at me and I could tell she felt uncomfortable. My wife doesn’t do well at taking up for herself, and people often try to use that. None more than these people. So I shake my head no and remind them they already approved this. We aren’t doing this.
They don’t take no for an answer.
ED: Entitled child! Come out here and tell Ms. Ghettoduckk how you were so excited to spend Christmas with her!!
So in walks this child, which granted is a very big product of her environment. She’s four and I can’t really blame her for how she behaves when her parents act like this.
EC: hi Ms. Ghettoduckk! Daddy said we spend Christmas together! I excited!
So now we have two parents trying to force this and a child I had to crush the dreams of. Basically what it came down to was me pushing my plate ahead of me and looking them in the eye.
“You either stop this nonsense now or she walks. For what you’re paying her you know you won’t find someone else” we leave the house and my wife thanks me in the car because that was stressful for her and the baby, and then they text us and tried to call our bluff. It was basically a “do it or else you’re jobless this Christmas” so she hit them back with have a happy new year because she was mad at that point. And we didn’t talk to them. However, today was her shift and they messaged her last night asking if she was still coming in.
So all in all, just work for classy people who aren’t stupid.
M: me, the husband staring at them confused
EM: annoying entitled mother (also boss)
ED: Entitled dad (also boss)
So my wife and I have been married for almost two years now. We split the holidays because our families live in separate cities. These people know that.
This year it’s my wife’s family year for Christmas. We planned it with our respective jobs, asked off, and both got approved. Only problem? My wife is a nanny. She works hourly, and gets paid for time ahead of time. She’s pregnant, and the poor woman has days where my future child really just knocks it out of her. This results in her “owing time” which is fair. We don’t mind that. However, this was just to far.
So they invited us over for dinner and this is how it went.
EM: GhettoDuckk and Ms. Ghettoduckk we invited you because we need to ask something.
I rolled my eyes. I knew they were going to pull something. They’ve been notoriously self absorbed the entirety of my wife’s working relationship with them, and these people were “friends” that used to go to our church.
So me and my wife were looking at them and waiting for them to ask whatever it was, and she looks at us with a bright smile on her face.
EM: you can’t have off work anymore. We need you to watch Entitled Child on Christmas.
I laughed, and then saw that they were serious. My wife looked at me confused and shook her head. Explaining we already bought the plane tickets to go and we are not able to get out of this. That’s when the kicker comes in.
ED: that’s the thing, you can’t say no. You owe us hours! We are going to my boss’ Christmas party. There are no kids that will be there. (Meaning we’d work it for free. Granted we wouldn’t do it for money anyway, but I’m sure not doing it for free on Christmas.)
She looked at me and I could tell she felt uncomfortable. My wife doesn’t do well at taking up for herself, and people often try to use that. None more than these people. So I shake my head no and remind them they already approved this. We aren’t doing this.
They don’t take no for an answer.
ED: Entitled child! Come out here and tell Ms. Ghettoduckk how you were so excited to spend Christmas with her!!
So in walks this child, which granted is a very big product of her environment. She’s four and I can’t really blame her for how she behaves when her parents act like this.
EC: hi Ms. Ghettoduckk! Daddy said we spend Christmas together! I excited!
So now we have two parents trying to force this and a child I had to crush the dreams of. Basically what it came down to was me pushing my plate ahead of me and looking them in the eye.
“You either stop this nonsense now or she walks. For what you’re paying her you know you won’t find someone else” we leave the house and my wife thanks me in the car because that was stressful for her and the baby, and then they text us and tried to call our bluff. It was basically a “do it or else you’re jobless this Christmas” so she hit them back with have a happy new year because she was mad at that point. And we didn’t talk to them. However, today was her shift and they messaged her last night asking if she was still coming in.
So all in all, just work for classy people who aren’t stupid.
2points
#13 Yes I'm A Child Care Specialist, No I Will Not Stop Partying
Okay let's go. This happened yesterday on the bus to a pub with myself, and four of my friends. We are LGBTQ+ and gothic so I want you to imagine what we looked like, NOT on the job, I am a child care professional and work in a nursery near my home, I work in the preschool (ages 3-5) and am very well received in my field. Other nurseries often request my help with observations, room design, parental related issues, etc. So I am often spotted in nurseries that are not mine and often make conversations with parents I would never usually cross. There's my backstory, now onto the story. My friends and I are on our way to our local pub on the bus on a SATURDAY evening. We aren't incredibly loud but it's an empty bus, and we're jolly. When a mother and young boy come on to the bus, I recognise her although no idea where from. I try to keep my head down because I also don't want to interact with any work responsibilities, she hits down away from me and I sigh thankfully. I go back to our conversation and forget about it. I want to stress we are ten minutes from being in the clear. The mother stands up and walks towards us, I notice instantly and nudge my friends to quieten down.
"Hello, aren't you OP? From (my nursery)?"
"Yeah, that's me. I'm sorry, I recognise you but I can't place you - which nursery do you go to?"
"Other nearby nursery"
"Ah lovely, and he's in the preschool right? Lovely place"
"Yeah it is, you look a bit different from work, I almost didn't recognise you" she said and her face scrunched up, like, actually putting her nose in the air.
"Ahaha, yeah, well, I'm often in a uniform and no makeup so, this is what I usually look like I guess". The group were silent, she was silent, I was silent? It was so awkward for like two minutes. My friend to my left cleared his throat and said,
"Is there anything else?"
"Are you drinking?"
"Yes?"
"Haven't you go work?"
"Uh no, there is no nursery on the weekends" I said
"Well aren't you on the clock for babysitting?"
"I do babysit often, however, parents have to book in advance and I am free this weekend"
"Well what if there is an emergency?"
"I think parents have family members that could help, like I said, they have to book in advance"
"Aren't you in work on Monday?"
"I am, but I won't drink tomorrow, I will just recover"
"Don't you think that's irresponsible? Also what if some parents see you drunk? That's unprofessional"
"It would be unprofessional if I was working, but I'm not working I have the weekend off"
"And what if you see one of your kids out?"
"They're not my responsibility outside of work, of course I will always be delightful and kind, but they are not my responsibility"
"But don't you think it's unprofessional?" My friends started laughing at this point, purely because she didn't seem to grasp the fact I wasn't working.
"No I don't, I believe I am allowed to go out and spend my free time as I choose, much like everyone else"
"Right, and you think dressing like that is appropriate?"
"Yes, because I will be going to a club after the pub, it has been lovely seeing you, but this is our stop so I'll have to say goodbye" I said. It was not my stop, my stop was the next stop but my friends had been drinking and I DO NOT trust them. We all got off and had a few minutes of walking but none of us could stop talking about the interaction. My friend walked into the pub and scooped the floor, making sure no parents with kids were there.
"Okay floor is clear, (my name) can enter" she said and I laughed as I walked to the table.
Nothing exciting just a pure lunatic.
"Hello, aren't you OP? From (my nursery)?"
"Yeah, that's me. I'm sorry, I recognise you but I can't place you - which nursery do you go to?"
"Other nearby nursery"
"Ah lovely, and he's in the preschool right? Lovely place"
"Yeah it is, you look a bit different from work, I almost didn't recognise you" she said and her face scrunched up, like, actually putting her nose in the air.
"Ahaha, yeah, well, I'm often in a uniform and no makeup so, this is what I usually look like I guess". The group were silent, she was silent, I was silent? It was so awkward for like two minutes. My friend to my left cleared his throat and said,
"Is there anything else?"
"Are you drinking?"
"Yes?"
"Haven't you go work?"
"Uh no, there is no nursery on the weekends" I said
"Well aren't you on the clock for babysitting?"
"I do babysit often, however, parents have to book in advance and I am free this weekend"
"Well what if there is an emergency?"
"I think parents have family members that could help, like I said, they have to book in advance"
"Aren't you in work on Monday?"
"I am, but I won't drink tomorrow, I will just recover"
"Don't you think that's irresponsible? Also what if some parents see you drunk? That's unprofessional"
"It would be unprofessional if I was working, but I'm not working I have the weekend off"
"And what if you see one of your kids out?"
"They're not my responsibility outside of work, of course I will always be delightful and kind, but they are not my responsibility"
"But don't you think it's unprofessional?" My friends started laughing at this point, purely because she didn't seem to grasp the fact I wasn't working.
"No I don't, I believe I am allowed to go out and spend my free time as I choose, much like everyone else"
"Right, and you think dressing like that is appropriate?"
"Yes, because I will be going to a club after the pub, it has been lovely seeing you, but this is our stop so I'll have to say goodbye" I said. It was not my stop, my stop was the next stop but my friends had been drinking and I DO NOT trust them. We all got off and had a few minutes of walking but none of us could stop talking about the interaction. My friend walked into the pub and scooped the floor, making sure no parents with kids were there.
"Okay floor is clear, (my name) can enter" she said and I laughed as I walked to the table.
Nothing exciting just a pure lunatic.
2points
#14 Going Bonkers With Wedding Guests Reaching Out To Ask If We (Bride/Groom) Will Provide Babysitting For A Child Free Wedding
I think this is crazy, but people seem to be split on this.
We are having a small wedding celebration after our elopement.
I cannot believe the amount of guests that have reached out to ask if babysitting is provided for their children at a child free wedding.
I know it's trendy to provide it nowadays, but I personally don't think it's the bride and grooms job to provide childcare for someone else's kids. It's a parents job to....parent and figure out if they would like to attend and figure out a babysitter or just not attend.
Asking a couple to shell out an extra $15 per hour (at least) for a babysitter for multiple hours is NUTS. When they go to a work holiday party do they ask their boss to provide a babysitter? No. Why is it appropriate for weddings?
Edit:
Some clarification. a. I live in the United States (Midwest) b. It's not a destination wedding. BUT some people will be traveling from my hometown (5 hours away) and from each coast. c. For those who asked how to word "child free" on the invitation, ours went "Although we absolutely adore your children, we are unable to accommodate them at the wedding venue. Please plan for an adults only event in wine country."
Trends in the US with weddings a. When people have a wedding WITH children, there is a common trend that another room or a sitter be available to wrangle the kids throughout the event instead of their parents taking care of their own children. b. When people have a wedding WITHOUT children (like me), I've found that guests coming from out of town are planning to bring their kids on the trip ask the question "do you provide babysitting" moreso for wedding at a hotel. The new trend is that if there is a hotel venue, that the bride/groom sometimes provide babysitting in the hotel rooms for kids.
I read through some of the comments and I think why I'm so annoyed by the couples reaching out is because: I still believe it's a parents job to figure out childcare for their own children.
Someone mentioned 3 options: 1. Get a babysitter (in the town the family lives in or in the town of the wedding. I have no idea where to find a babysitter in my city, but I'm sure I could ask a friend.) 2. Get a relative to watch the kids if available (again, in the town the family lives in or the town of the wedding) or 3. Don't come (which I'm fine with). I agree that this is what was obvious to me, but apparently not obvious to others.
We are having a small wedding celebration after our elopement.
I cannot believe the amount of guests that have reached out to ask if babysitting is provided for their children at a child free wedding.
I know it's trendy to provide it nowadays, but I personally don't think it's the bride and grooms job to provide childcare for someone else's kids. It's a parents job to....parent and figure out if they would like to attend and figure out a babysitter or just not attend.
Asking a couple to shell out an extra $15 per hour (at least) for a babysitter for multiple hours is NUTS. When they go to a work holiday party do they ask their boss to provide a babysitter? No. Why is it appropriate for weddings?
Edit:
Some clarification. a. I live in the United States (Midwest) b. It's not a destination wedding. BUT some people will be traveling from my hometown (5 hours away) and from each coast. c. For those who asked how to word "child free" on the invitation, ours went "Although we absolutely adore your children, we are unable to accommodate them at the wedding venue. Please plan for an adults only event in wine country."
Trends in the US with weddings a. When people have a wedding WITH children, there is a common trend that another room or a sitter be available to wrangle the kids throughout the event instead of their parents taking care of their own children. b. When people have a wedding WITHOUT children (like me), I've found that guests coming from out of town are planning to bring their kids on the trip ask the question "do you provide babysitting" moreso for wedding at a hotel. The new trend is that if there is a hotel venue, that the bride/groom sometimes provide babysitting in the hotel rooms for kids.
I read through some of the comments and I think why I'm so annoyed by the couples reaching out is because: I still believe it's a parents job to figure out childcare for their own children.
Someone mentioned 3 options: 1. Get a babysitter (in the town the family lives in or in the town of the wedding. I have no idea where to find a babysitter in my city, but I'm sure I could ask a friend.) 2. Get a relative to watch the kids if available (again, in the town the family lives in or the town of the wedding) or 3. Don't come (which I'm fine with). I agree that this is what was obvious to me, but apparently not obvious to others.
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2points
#15 Free Babysitting As A Stranger’s Birthday Party
I went to a birthday party this past weekend for the kid of a work acquaintance. Parents were coming in with a kid or two and would go sit down with their kids or the kids would go play but the parents stayed. One mom comes in with two kids. She gets food and sits the boy down to eat and the girl didn’t want anything.
She talked to the host of the party saying she would be right back and left her son. She kept saying she lives really close and she will be right back.
We left two hours later, which was about a half hour before the party officially ended. The host had to call the police to get the kid. He didn’t know the mom or the kids. When she finally came back (a few hours after that, I think), she had to go to the police station to get her kid.
She talked to the host of the party saying she would be right back and left her son. She kept saying she lives really close and she will be right back.
We left two hours later, which was about a half hour before the party officially ended. The host had to call the police to get the kid. He didn’t know the mom or the kids. When she finally came back (a few hours after that, I think), she had to go to the police station to get her kid.
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2points
#16 Drunk EM Thinks Its My Responsibility To Watch Her Kids While She Continues To Drink
Like millions of other people, at the beginning of the pandemic, I lost my job. Fortunately, I managed to obtain another job delivering desserts for a bakery. This particular shop was really small, but had two small counters in the front window facing outside. Pre pandemic, these counters would allow a couple of people to sit and enjoy their sweets while watching the world go by. During the pandemic, our city allowed no indoor dining, so we could have customers come in and order, but they had to leave the shop to eat elsewhere. Additionally, last fall, the city shut down the street in front of the shop to allow the numerous restaurants on the street room for outdoor dining.
On slow days, I would use one of the counters to set up my laptop to try and find another job and also people watch. One particularly slow Saturday afternoon, I noticed two kids, probably 4 and 6, running amok. These kids were annoying diners and just creating a nuisance (including pulling down some promotion material we had out front). I finally located the EM, who was sitting halfway down the block with someone else with several bottles of wine on the table.
Finally, I had a delivery just as the very visibly intoxicated EM comes into the shop with her two kids. I hop on my bike and take off. About 10 mins later, I come back and immediately see these two kids are at the counter and it is a complete disaster. There is ice cream all over the counter, the window, and the wall. EM is nowhere to be seen. I walk into the back and asked the shift lead why the kids are eating in the shop. He doesn’t even bother to look up from his phone and shrugs his shoulders. At this point, I’m irritated because these kids are destroying the front of the shop and I will have to clean it up. I decide to go out and confront the EM.
Me: I’m sorry, but because of city ordinances, your kids cannot eat inside the shop
EM slurring: Where are they supposed to eat then? (She is literally sitting at a 4 top with two empty chairs)
Me: They can eat anywhere other than inside the shop.
EM: I’m busy right now (as she takes another very healthy drink of wine)
Me: If you cannot get them right now, I will have to call the police. We cannot risk a fine and closure because your kids are eating inside.
EM: FU
At this point, I start walking back to the shop. EM must have realized that this could end very badly for her if she doesn’t get her kids and stumbles after me. At this point, all she needs to do is go into the shop, tell the kids to grab their ice cream sandwiches, and leave (or just leave the ice cream sandwiches for me to clean up). But no, she takes it to the next level. She walks in and grabs the first kid’s ice cream sandwich and loudly slurs, “That jerk is making me throw away your ice cream!” She then proceeds to slowly walk the 10 feet across the shop to the trashcan while just glaring at me, all the while the kid is pleading with her not to throw his ice cream away. First ice cream sandwich goes into the trash can. She then slowly walks back over to the second child, grabs his ice cream and proceeds to keep glaring at me while she walks back to the trash can and throw it away. By now, both kids are absolutely hysterical. A potential customer walks in, sees what is happening and promptly leaves. In one last act of defiance, the EM grabs the napkin holder, throws in on the ground, and drunkenly screams at me, “I WILL GET YOU FIRED!”
Finally, she was gone. I walked into the back to see the shift lead still firmly sitting looking at his phone. I grab the cleaning supplies to start cleaning up the store. I have not worked in the restaurant/hospitality industry since I was in college in the late 90s and I never remember putting up with stuff like this back then.
TL/DR: Very drunk EM decided that it was my responsibility to babysit her kids while she continued to get plastered while in the process breaking a city ordinance that could have led to a fine or store closure.
Edit: For those asking about the shift lead, typical 18 yr old that does not like confrontation. I was the oldest person that worked in that shop, so even though I was the delivery driver, a lot of customer management responsibilities fell on my shoulders.
Second Edit: About the CPS issue. Honestly, in the moment, I did not even think of it. Given this happened a while ago (I was waiting until after I left the company to post it), not sure it would do any good since I cannot remember the exact date. However, in the future, if I ever see this type of behavior again, I will definitely report it.
On slow days, I would use one of the counters to set up my laptop to try and find another job and also people watch. One particularly slow Saturday afternoon, I noticed two kids, probably 4 and 6, running amok. These kids were annoying diners and just creating a nuisance (including pulling down some promotion material we had out front). I finally located the EM, who was sitting halfway down the block with someone else with several bottles of wine on the table.
Finally, I had a delivery just as the very visibly intoxicated EM comes into the shop with her two kids. I hop on my bike and take off. About 10 mins later, I come back and immediately see these two kids are at the counter and it is a complete disaster. There is ice cream all over the counter, the window, and the wall. EM is nowhere to be seen. I walk into the back and asked the shift lead why the kids are eating in the shop. He doesn’t even bother to look up from his phone and shrugs his shoulders. At this point, I’m irritated because these kids are destroying the front of the shop and I will have to clean it up. I decide to go out and confront the EM.
Me: I’m sorry, but because of city ordinances, your kids cannot eat inside the shop
EM slurring: Where are they supposed to eat then? (She is literally sitting at a 4 top with two empty chairs)
Me: They can eat anywhere other than inside the shop.
EM: I’m busy right now (as she takes another very healthy drink of wine)
Me: If you cannot get them right now, I will have to call the police. We cannot risk a fine and closure because your kids are eating inside.
EM: FU
At this point, I start walking back to the shop. EM must have realized that this could end very badly for her if she doesn’t get her kids and stumbles after me. At this point, all she needs to do is go into the shop, tell the kids to grab their ice cream sandwiches, and leave (or just leave the ice cream sandwiches for me to clean up). But no, she takes it to the next level. She walks in and grabs the first kid’s ice cream sandwich and loudly slurs, “That jerk is making me throw away your ice cream!” She then proceeds to slowly walk the 10 feet across the shop to the trashcan while just glaring at me, all the while the kid is pleading with her not to throw his ice cream away. First ice cream sandwich goes into the trash can. She then slowly walks back over to the second child, grabs his ice cream and proceeds to keep glaring at me while she walks back to the trash can and throw it away. By now, both kids are absolutely hysterical. A potential customer walks in, sees what is happening and promptly leaves. In one last act of defiance, the EM grabs the napkin holder, throws in on the ground, and drunkenly screams at me, “I WILL GET YOU FIRED!”
Finally, she was gone. I walked into the back to see the shift lead still firmly sitting looking at his phone. I grab the cleaning supplies to start cleaning up the store. I have not worked in the restaurant/hospitality industry since I was in college in the late 90s and I never remember putting up with stuff like this back then.
TL/DR: Very drunk EM decided that it was my responsibility to babysit her kids while she continued to get plastered while in the process breaking a city ordinance that could have led to a fine or store closure.
Edit: For those asking about the shift lead, typical 18 yr old that does not like confrontation. I was the oldest person that worked in that shop, so even though I was the delivery driver, a lot of customer management responsibilities fell on my shoulders.
Second Edit: About the CPS issue. Honestly, in the moment, I did not even think of it. Given this happened a while ago (I was waiting until after I left the company to post it), not sure it would do any good since I cannot remember the exact date. However, in the future, if I ever see this type of behavior again, I will definitely report it.
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2points
#17 Brother Asked Me To Babysit His Kids For A Weekend And Then Changed The Terms. Not Sure What To Do
My brother asked me to watch his kids from a Friday-Sunday, at my parents house who will be going away with my brother and his wife that weekend. The reason to watch them at our parents house is that I can bring my dog there, the kids have a room there, and it's closer to where I live than my brother's house (1.5hrs away). He never mentioned I'd have to take time off work, he just said watch them Friday-Sunday.
Now he is saying he wants me to drive up to his house and meet the kids when they get off the bus on the Friday at 4pm, which means I'll have to take at least the afternoon off work. He's also now informed me my neice has dance Saturday AM which she cannot miss, so that's another reason I have to go there. It also means I'll have to put my dog in the kennel because they have a cat and my dog is not good with cats.
I feel like he's pulled a total bait-and-switch and now I don't know what to say. He's asking if it's fine, and it's not, but what am I supposed to do? Back out and ruin my brother/parent's weekend plans? URGH.
UPDATE: I didn't expect this to get so much attention. Thank you for sympathizing. Yes, I am still going to babysit. I expressed my frustrations with my brother that he changed the terms after the fact. He apologized. He's going to pay the fees to board my dog for the weekend. Keep in mind this is my family - I love them and am generally happy to spend time with my niblings.
Now he is saying he wants me to drive up to his house and meet the kids when they get off the bus on the Friday at 4pm, which means I'll have to take at least the afternoon off work. He's also now informed me my neice has dance Saturday AM which she cannot miss, so that's another reason I have to go there. It also means I'll have to put my dog in the kennel because they have a cat and my dog is not good with cats.
I feel like he's pulled a total bait-and-switch and now I don't know what to say. He's asking if it's fine, and it's not, but what am I supposed to do? Back out and ruin my brother/parent's weekend plans? URGH.
UPDATE: I didn't expect this to get so much attention. Thank you for sympathizing. Yes, I am still going to babysit. I expressed my frustrations with my brother that he changed the terms after the fact. He apologized. He's going to pay the fees to board my dog for the weekend. Keep in mind this is my family - I love them and am generally happy to spend time with my niblings.
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2points
#18 Do Not Volunteer Me To Babysit
Hopefully this isn’t too long, it just happened yesterday and I want to vent. In this story, my mom and my aunts are the entitled parents.
So my mom is notorious for forgetting to tell me about family events until the last minute, especially if they are during the weekend. I’m a bartender, so obviously weekends are prime work hours for me. It’s also kinda hard to find someone to cover a weekend shift last minute.
Well basically yesterday (Friday) she told me about a cousins wedding that was the next day (Saturday) and asked me to come. This cousin is someone I don’t see or talk to often because she lives two hours away. I told her I could see if someone will cover my Saturday night shift, but that I probably wouldn’t be able to go.
My mom immediately gets pissed with me, saying “well I already told everyone you’d be coming.” I told her that’s on her, since she didn’t give me nearly enough time to get coverage for my shift. (Plus, I honestly didn’t want to go anyways. I don’t want to go out of town to see a bunch of family I barely know, while missing out on a busy shift)
She bugged me all day Friday about wether I could go or not, and I finally told her no.
Mom: Seriously? Everyone else is going and I already told everyone you’d be there.
Me: Yes, seriously. I work every weekend and you know this, and you didn’t tell me about it until the day before.
Mom: Jesus, I already told L and J (my two aunts) that you would watch the kids at the reception. What are we supposed to do now?
Like seriously??? She volunteered me to babysit all the kids at the reception so her and the rest of my family could get drunk. Also, I’m 22, if I’m going to a wedding I’m getting drunk lol.
Now she’s mad at me and my aunts are too. Then I get a text from my sister, who is also mad because now she has to watch the kids.
Family is annoying sometimes.
So my mom is notorious for forgetting to tell me about family events until the last minute, especially if they are during the weekend. I’m a bartender, so obviously weekends are prime work hours for me. It’s also kinda hard to find someone to cover a weekend shift last minute.
Well basically yesterday (Friday) she told me about a cousins wedding that was the next day (Saturday) and asked me to come. This cousin is someone I don’t see or talk to often because she lives two hours away. I told her I could see if someone will cover my Saturday night shift, but that I probably wouldn’t be able to go.
My mom immediately gets pissed with me, saying “well I already told everyone you’d be coming.” I told her that’s on her, since she didn’t give me nearly enough time to get coverage for my shift. (Plus, I honestly didn’t want to go anyways. I don’t want to go out of town to see a bunch of family I barely know, while missing out on a busy shift)
She bugged me all day Friday about wether I could go or not, and I finally told her no.
Mom: Seriously? Everyone else is going and I already told everyone you’d be there.
Me: Yes, seriously. I work every weekend and you know this, and you didn’t tell me about it until the day before.
Mom: Jesus, I already told L and J (my two aunts) that you would watch the kids at the reception. What are we supposed to do now?
Like seriously??? She volunteered me to babysit all the kids at the reception so her and the rest of my family could get drunk. Also, I’m 22, if I’m going to a wedding I’m getting drunk lol.
Now she’s mad at me and my aunts are too. Then I get a text from my sister, who is also mad because now she has to watch the kids.
Family is annoying sometimes.
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2points
#19 Apparently, I’m A Free Babysitting Service
I’ve been seeing an increase of Christian EPs so I thought I was add in one. I grew up as a pastor’s kid and the amount of entitlement I’ve seen is astounding. This story is one that first came to mind. People tend to see pastor’s kids as an extension of the church and not as real people so we would constantly have people taking advantage of us and my parents would make us go along with it.
There was a lady that attended our church that had three small children aged 3-6. I was about 15 years old. The lady would often drop her kids off for ‘free babysitting’ at our house. My parents would of course say it was fine and I would be stuck watching them. One day she decided that she needed free babysitting and dropped them off without any extra clothes or anything. The first day the youngest kid was sitting in my lap and threw up all over herself. I gave her a bath and found a long shirt for her to wear while I washed her clothes. That night Ep never showed up to pick up the kids. So I put them to bed in my bed and slept on the floor the little girl peed my bed and her older sister informed me that she wasn’t potty trained and Ep had said that I would buy pull-ups for her. I informed my mother who went out and got some. Then all three kids started throwing up and had fevers. We tried calling EP but she didn’t answer.
The next day we managed to get ahold of EP who told me that she was not able to pick the kids up until the next day. So I had three sick kids for two days. She finally showed up the next afternoon and I told her the kids had been sick.
EP”oh I know that is why I needed a babysitter their grandma said she wouldn’t watch them if they were sick and I needed a break.”
The next day I was home sick and EP showed up at my house and my parents weren’t home. She tried dropping off her kids and I refused and told her I was home sick from school. She replied that I should be able to watch her kids because I was home. I refused. She then called my mother and tried convincing her that she needed me to watch them because she had a hair appointment. My mother told her no because I was sick and would get them sick. She responded saying that they were already sick and she didn’t have daycare so I should just stay home and watch them for a couple days until we were all better. I shut the door in her face. My mother never made me babysit for her again.
There was a lady that attended our church that had three small children aged 3-6. I was about 15 years old. The lady would often drop her kids off for ‘free babysitting’ at our house. My parents would of course say it was fine and I would be stuck watching them. One day she decided that she needed free babysitting and dropped them off without any extra clothes or anything. The first day the youngest kid was sitting in my lap and threw up all over herself. I gave her a bath and found a long shirt for her to wear while I washed her clothes. That night Ep never showed up to pick up the kids. So I put them to bed in my bed and slept on the floor the little girl peed my bed and her older sister informed me that she wasn’t potty trained and Ep had said that I would buy pull-ups for her. I informed my mother who went out and got some. Then all three kids started throwing up and had fevers. We tried calling EP but she didn’t answer.
The next day we managed to get ahold of EP who told me that she was not able to pick the kids up until the next day. So I had three sick kids for two days. She finally showed up the next afternoon and I told her the kids had been sick.
EP”oh I know that is why I needed a babysitter their grandma said she wouldn’t watch them if they were sick and I needed a break.”
The next day I was home sick and EP showed up at my house and my parents weren’t home. She tried dropping off her kids and I refused and told her I was home sick from school. She replied that I should be able to watch her kids because I was home. I refused. She then called my mother and tried convincing her that she needed me to watch them because she had a hair appointment. My mother told her no because I was sick and would get them sick. She responded saying that they were already sick and she didn’t have daycare so I should just stay home and watch them for a couple days until we were all better. I shut the door in her face. My mother never made me babysit for her again.
2points
#20 I Was Yelled At And Basically Was Forced To Babysit Someone's 9 Kids
I was in Utah for a family reunion and the adults wanted to go out and have an "adult dinner" and we had to stay home. My extended family is full of really little kids that were rout and loud and hard to handle sometimes. So we had just got done having family pictures and my aunt texts my mom and says they're going out to eat. So I automatically assume that the kids are going. But when we are 30 seconds away from the restaurant my mom gets a text from my other uncle and it is infuriating. It goes like this. "I thought we were going to have an adult dinner without any children. I left my kids at the hotel and I don't know how you could expect me to trust them home alone. If your kids don't go back to the hotel and babysit I'm not going!" It's not a horribly crazy thing but I wanted to break his face because of the fact that he just expected us to babysit their 5 kids. not including the other 4 from the other families. But all of my aunts and uncles paid me...except him. But it was an easy $30.
2points
Jonas ŽviliusBoredPanda StaffView profile