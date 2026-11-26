A second trip down the aisle can look very different from the first, especially when the first marriage ends in heartbreak.

Miley Cyrus seems to be embracing that fresh start after marrying musician Maxx Morando in an intimate Palm Springs ceremony on November 21, 2026.

The singer looked radiant in a custom white silk gown by Saint Laurent as the couple celebrated their big day surrounded by close friends and family.

It was a striking contrast to her first wedding to Liam Hemsworth in December 2018.

Their marriage lasted just eight months before a highly publicized separation, and Cyrus later described the relationship as involving “ too much conflict .”

But Cyrus isn't the only celebrity whose second wedding came after a painful first marriage.

From Miranda Lambert to Gwen Stefani , these stars have walked down the aisle again, and the differences between their wedding looks, relationships, and celebrations make for some fascinating side-by-sides.

Looking at some of the celebs’ latest weddings, fans couldn't help but notice the change, with one commenting, “The glow-up from the first wedding to the second is impressive in every way.”

Another wrote, “She looks so much happier this time around,” while someone else admitted, “I still don't understand the first wedding. It was so random.”