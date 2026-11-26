A second trip down the aisle can look very different from the first, especially when the first marriage ends in heartbreak.
Miley Cyrus seems to be embracing that fresh start after marrying musician Maxx Morando in an intimate Palm Springs ceremony on November 21, 2026.
The singer looked radiant in a custom white silk gown by Saint Laurent as the couple celebrated their big day surrounded by close friends and family.
It was a striking contrast to her first wedding to Liam Hemsworth in December 2018.
Their marriage lasted just eight months before a highly publicized separation, and Cyrus later described the relationship as involving “too much conflict.”
But Cyrus isn't the only celebrity whose second wedding came after a painful first marriage.
From Miranda Lambert to Gwen Stefani, these stars have walked down the aisle again, and the differences between their wedding looks, relationships, and celebrations make for some fascinating side-by-sides.
Looking at some of the celebs’ latest weddings, fans couldn't help but notice the change, with one commenting, “The glow-up from the first wedding to the second is impressive in every way.”
Another wrote, “She looks so much happier this time around,” while someone else admitted, “I still don't understand the first wedding. It was so random.”
Here are 7 celebrity wedding looks following the heartbreak of their first marriages.
#1 Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus first married Australian actor Liam Hemsworth on December 23, 2018, after nearly a decade of on-again, off-again dating.
The pair met while filming The Last Song in 2009 and got engaged in 2012, but called it off in September 2013.
They eventually rekindled their romance and got engaged again in 2016.
Their wedding was an intimate, Christmas-themed affair at Cyrus's home in Franklin, Tennessee.
The couple exchanged vows in front of a rose-covered arch in their living room, surrounded by close family and friends.
Miley wore a made-to-order ivory silk satin gown by Vivienne Westwood, featuring an off-the-shoulder draped neckline and a corseted bodice.
She kept her blonde hair loose in soft waves and carried a simple bouquet of white flowers, while Hemsworth opted for a black suit and white sneakers.
The relaxed celebration also featured a two-tiered white cake, pink “Mr. & Mrs.” balloons, and family dancing.
However, the marriage lasted less than eight months.
The couple announced their separation in August 2019, and Liam filed for divorce days later, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.
In the years that followed, Cyrus offered a more candid account of what went wrong.
Speaking on The Howard Stern Show in December 2020, she revealed that losing their Malibu home in the November 2018 Woolsey Fire had played a major role in their decision to marry.
“I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she explained, adding that they might never have married if the tragedy hadn't happened.
She also admitted that the relationship had reached a breaking point because “there was too much conflict.”
Miley, however, pushed back against rumors that infidelity had caused the split, writing in a 2019 social media post, “I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”
Hemsworth, meanwhile, largely stayed out of the public discussion.
In August 2019, he confirmed their separation on Instagram, writing, “I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” and adding that he would not be commenting to journalists about the private matter.
The pair met while filming The Last Song in 2009 and got engaged in 2012, but called it off in September 2013.
They eventually rekindled their romance and got engaged again in 2016.
Their wedding was an intimate, Christmas-themed affair at Cyrus's home in Franklin, Tennessee.
The couple exchanged vows in front of a rose-covered arch in their living room, surrounded by close family and friends.
Miley wore a made-to-order ivory silk satin gown by Vivienne Westwood, featuring an off-the-shoulder draped neckline and a corseted bodice.
She kept her blonde hair loose in soft waves and carried a simple bouquet of white flowers, while Hemsworth opted for a black suit and white sneakers.
The relaxed celebration also featured a two-tiered white cake, pink “Mr. & Mrs.” balloons, and family dancing.
However, the marriage lasted less than eight months.
The couple announced their separation in August 2019, and Liam filed for divorce days later, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.
In the years that followed, Cyrus offered a more candid account of what went wrong.
Speaking on The Howard Stern Show in December 2020, she revealed that losing their Malibu home in the November 2018 Woolsey Fire had played a major role in their decision to marry.
“I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she explained, adding that they might never have married if the tragedy hadn't happened.
She also admitted that the relationship had reached a breaking point because “there was too much conflict.”
Miley, however, pushed back against rumors that infidelity had caused the split, writing in a 2019 social media post, “I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”
Hemsworth, meanwhile, largely stayed out of the public discussion.
In August 2019, he confirmed their separation on Instagram, writing, “I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” and adding that he would not be commenting to journalists about the private matter.
Image credits: miley, Jose Villa/Vogue
The Flowers singer eventually found love again with musician Maxx Morando.
The two met on a blind date arranged by mutual friends in 2021, and she later joked that the date was blind for her, but “not for him.”
Morando, a drummer for the Los Angeles rock band Liily and a music producer, also became one of her creative collaborators, working on tracks for Endless Summer Vacation and Something Beautiful.
After getting engaged during a trip to Japan in late 2025, they married a year later on November 21, 2026, at Twin Palms, Frank Sinatra's former estate in Palm Springs, California.
This time, the ceremony was a stylish poolside celebration surrounded by white roses and candles, with guests dressed in black.
Longtime friend and The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne officiated, while Miley’s parents and siblings were among those in attendance.
The bride wore a custom white silk gown by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, featuring long sleeves, a high neckline, and a dramatic plunging open back.
She completed the look with diamond Chopard earrings, matching silk heels, and a relaxed updo.
Maxx also wore Saint Laurent, choosing a black tuxedo with a white shirt and satin tie.
Cyrus later changed into a black sequined minidress for the reception, where the couple reportedly celebrated with family dances and matching wedding tattoos.
The singer marked the occasion on Instagram with black-and-white wedding photos captioned with a white heart: “M + M, 11.21.26.”
A few days later, she thanked everyone who had helped make the celebration special, calling it “A memory we'll cherish for a lifetime and beyond.”
And while Cyrus hasn't revealed much about the wedding yet, Entertainment Tonight reported excerpts from the vows she reportedly read to Morando at the altar.
One part of her vows read, “Before I met you, I was lost, and in finding you, I found myself. Creating with you is my all-time favorite thing, which is why I can't wait to make a baby!”
“I hope our baby has your hair, but mostly I hope that it has your sweet spirit.”
Meanwhile, Morando reportedly promised, “I'm going to be the husband who makes you feel safe and supported. I want to show up for you and our family every day… I'm a better version of myself because of you.”
And, unlike the first time, Cyrus appears to be keeping this new chapter firmly on her own terms.
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2points
#2 Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert first married fellow musician Blake Shelton on May 14, 2011, after nearly six years of dating.
The pair had met around 2005, began dating in 2006, and got engaged in May 2010.
Their wedding took place at Don Strange Ranch in Boerne, Texas, in front of approximately 550 guests, including country stars Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, Dierks Bentley, and Martina McBride.
Lambert's first wedding featured personal touches that reflected her country roots.
She walked down the aisle in her mother's vintage 1979 Gunne Sax wedding dress, which had been kept in a cedar chest for more than 30 years.
The singer considered it a good-luck charm, hoping to follow in her parents' footsteps after their 33 years of marriage.
She added a small train to the gown and paired it with custom ivory Casadei cowboy boots.
Her accessories included a vintage-style birdcage veil and a keepsake bouquet made from jeweled brooches and lace.
For the reception, she changed into a strapless Priscilla of Boston dress so she could dance comfortably.
The couple even made sure their dogs could be part of the celebration, while Miranda personally harvested venison for the reception menu.
Bridesmaid Ashley Monroe sang Lambert's song Makin' Plans as she walked down the aisle, and Blake reportedly performed a song he had written for the occasion, titled Let's Grow Old Together.
For a while, Lambert and Shelton appeared to be country music's golden couple.
They collaborated on songs, including Over You, which they wrote about the passing of Blake’s brother, and divided their time between homes in Oklahoma and Tennessee.
But after four years of marriage, they announced their divorce on July 20, 2015.
Their joint statement read, “This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately.”
Neither singer ever confirmed a specific reason for the breakup.
Media reports at the time pointed to their demanding careers, time spent apart, and alleged differences over starting a family, while infidelity rumors also circulated.
Miranda later offered a glimpse into how difficult the split had been.
In a 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan, she described marriage as “a tough business” and said, “we gave it our best college try.”
She also stressed that she had no regrets about their time together.
In a 2026 appearance on the And The Writer Is... podcast, she described the divorce as “a really not fun time,” especially because it happened while she was touring and working in the public eye.
She revealed that she had written around 75 songs during that period, which helped shape her 2016 double album The Weight of These Wings.
“It was, like, raw emotion,” she said, adding that the experience was “kind of magical because I really started growing my songwriting then.”
Shelton also described the aftermath as devastating, telling Billboard in 2016, “I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell.”
Lambert's second walk down the aisle came much more quietly.
The pair had met around 2005, began dating in 2006, and got engaged in May 2010.
Their wedding took place at Don Strange Ranch in Boerne, Texas, in front of approximately 550 guests, including country stars Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, Dierks Bentley, and Martina McBride.
Lambert's first wedding featured personal touches that reflected her country roots.
She walked down the aisle in her mother's vintage 1979 Gunne Sax wedding dress, which had been kept in a cedar chest for more than 30 years.
The singer considered it a good-luck charm, hoping to follow in her parents' footsteps after their 33 years of marriage.
She added a small train to the gown and paired it with custom ivory Casadei cowboy boots.
Her accessories included a vintage-style birdcage veil and a keepsake bouquet made from jeweled brooches and lace.
For the reception, she changed into a strapless Priscilla of Boston dress so she could dance comfortably.
The couple even made sure their dogs could be part of the celebration, while Miranda personally harvested venison for the reception menu.
Bridesmaid Ashley Monroe sang Lambert's song Makin' Plans as she walked down the aisle, and Blake reportedly performed a song he had written for the occasion, titled Let's Grow Old Together.
For a while, Lambert and Shelton appeared to be country music's golden couple.
They collaborated on songs, including Over You, which they wrote about the passing of Blake’s brother, and divided their time between homes in Oklahoma and Tennessee.
But after four years of marriage, they announced their divorce on July 20, 2015.
Their joint statement read, “This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately.”
Neither singer ever confirmed a specific reason for the breakup.
Media reports at the time pointed to their demanding careers, time spent apart, and alleged differences over starting a family, while infidelity rumors also circulated.
Miranda later offered a glimpse into how difficult the split had been.
In a 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan, she described marriage as “a tough business” and said, “we gave it our best college try.”
She also stressed that she had no regrets about their time together.
In a 2026 appearance on the And The Writer Is... podcast, she described the divorce as “a really not fun time,” especially because it happened while she was touring and working in the public eye.
She revealed that she had written around 75 songs during that period, which helped shape her 2016 double album The Weight of These Wings.
“It was, like, raw emotion,” she said, adding that the experience was “kind of magical because I really started growing my songwriting then.”
Shelton also described the aftermath as devastating, telling Billboard in 2016, “I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell.”
Lambert's second walk down the aisle came much more quietly.
Image credits: Robert Evans
She met former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in November 2018, when she was performing with her band Pistol Annies on Good Morning America in New York City.
McLoughlin was working security at the event, and Miranda later revealed that her bandmates secretly invited him to one of their shows that evening.
The romance moved quickly, and the couple married on January 26, 2019, in a private ceremony on a farm outside Nashville.
Lambert kept the news under wraps for several weeks before announcing it on Instagram on February 16.
“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote alongside wedding photos.
This time, Lambert opted for a much more understated bridal look.
She wore an ivory long-sleeved lace sheath gown by Lela Rose, featuring a plunging V-neckline, sheer detailing, and an open back.
She skipped the veil and kept her blonde hair in loose waves, completing the look with a simple bouquet of white hydrangeas and greenery.
Brendan wore a classic black suit with a white shirt and no tie.
The intimate ceremony was a far cry from her 550-guest celebration with Shelton, and the singer seemed to prefer keeping this milestone out of the media spotlight.
The couple has since built a life that brings together Lambert's country lifestyle and McLoughlin's New York background.
He retired from the NYPD in 2020 and has joined her on tours, appeared in her Settling Down music video, and even collaborated with her on music.
Lambert has also spoken warmly about what makes their relationship work.
In interviews, she has praised McLoughlin for being honest rather than simply telling her what she wants to hear.
“My husband tells me the truth. He gives me harsh reality, and I love it,” she said.
She has also credited open communication for keeping their marriage strong, explaining, “It's communication. We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything.”
In October 2026, she reflected on how much she values the stability they have built together, saying, “I've never just wanted to be steady so much in my life as I do now. It just feels like I've landed.”
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1point
#3 Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee Simpson's first wedding was a rock-and-roll affair with a gothic twist.
On May 17, 2008, the singer married Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz at her parents' estate in Encino, California, in front of around 150 guests.
The Alice in Wonderland-inspired celebration featured 10,000 black roses, red-and-black decorations, and crystal chandeliers.
Simpson's father, Joe Simpson, officiated the ceremony, while Wentz's English bulldog, Hemingway, served as ring bearer.
Her older sister, Jessica Simpson, served as maid of honor.
For the ceremony, Ashlee chose an ivory lace gown by Monique Lhuillier, pairing its strapless silhouette with a cathedral-length veil and Neil Lane diamond jewelry.
She wore her auburn hair in loose waves with side-swept bangs, while Wentz opted for a black Dior Homme tuxedo and white bow tie.
The bride later changed into a short black dress for the reception, which featured a custom cake decorated with a teapot, top hat, and stopwatch.
The couple had met at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards and got engaged in April 2008, just a month before their wedding.
Their son, Bronx Mowgli, arrived in November that year.
However, the marriage lasted less than three years.
Ashlee filed for divorce in February 2011, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalized that November.
Neither publicly offered one definitive explanation for the split, but Wentz later reflected on how becoming a father and stepping away from touring affected him.
When Fall Out Boy went on hiatus around 2009, he struggled with his identity outside the band and experienced depression.
In a 2023 interview, he explained that years of touring had left him feeling as though his life skills had "atrophied."
He also acknowledged that getting married and becoming parents so young had played a part in the relationship's difficulties.
The former couple issued a joint statement at the time of their separation, saying they remained "friends and deeply committed and loving parents" to Bronx.
Simpson later praised their co-parenting arrangement, saying she had "lucked out" with Pete and his longtime partner, Meagan Camper.
Three years after her divorce, Ashlee found love again with actor and musician Evan Ross, the son of Diana Ross.
On May 17, 2008, the singer married Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz at her parents' estate in Encino, California, in front of around 150 guests.
The Alice in Wonderland-inspired celebration featured 10,000 black roses, red-and-black decorations, and crystal chandeliers.
Simpson's father, Joe Simpson, officiated the ceremony, while Wentz's English bulldog, Hemingway, served as ring bearer.
Her older sister, Jessica Simpson, served as maid of honor.
For the ceremony, Ashlee chose an ivory lace gown by Monique Lhuillier, pairing its strapless silhouette with a cathedral-length veil and Neil Lane diamond jewelry.
She wore her auburn hair in loose waves with side-swept bangs, while Wentz opted for a black Dior Homme tuxedo and white bow tie.
The bride later changed into a short black dress for the reception, which featured a custom cake decorated with a teapot, top hat, and stopwatch.
The couple had met at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards and got engaged in April 2008, just a month before their wedding.
Their son, Bronx Mowgli, arrived in November that year.
However, the marriage lasted less than three years.
Ashlee filed for divorce in February 2011, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalized that November.
Neither publicly offered one definitive explanation for the split, but Wentz later reflected on how becoming a father and stepping away from touring affected him.
When Fall Out Boy went on hiatus around 2009, he struggled with his identity outside the band and experienced depression.
In a 2023 interview, he explained that years of touring had left him feeling as though his life skills had "atrophied."
He also acknowledged that getting married and becoming parents so young had played a part in the relationship's difficulties.
The former couple issued a joint statement at the time of their separation, saying they remained "friends and deeply committed and loving parents" to Bronx.
Simpson later praised their co-parenting arrangement, saying she had "lucked out" with Pete and his longtime partner, Meagan Camper.
Three years after her divorce, Ashlee found love again with actor and musician Evan Ross, the son of Diana Ross.
Image credits: realevanross
The couple met in 2013, got engaged in January 2014, and married on August 30 that year at Diana's estate in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Their outdoor ceremony had a bohemian feel, with Simpson's son Bronx walking her down the aisle.
Diana officiated the wedding and later performed for the newlyweds and their guests.
The celebration also had a memorable moment before the vows: rain cleared just in time for a rainbow to appear over the ceremony.
Ashlee’s second wedding look was a departure from her first bridal gown.
She wore a custom two-piece ivory lace ensemble by Houghton Bride designer Katharine Polk, featuring a long-sleeved, pearl-embellished crop top layered over a Chantilly lace bralette and paired with a high-low skirt and train.
A silk tulle veil with scalloped lace edging, a gold laurel-leaf headband, and gold-leaf sandals completed the look.
She later changed into a second custom Houghton outfit, pairing a three-quarter-sleeved crop top with wide-leg trousers.
Ross wore a black velvet Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with white silk trim and a top hat.
The reception featured lush greenery, dream catchers, and ribbon-draped chandeliers, while Diana sang Ain't No Mountain High Enough and Endless Love.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Jagger Snow, in July 2015 and son, Ziggy Blu, in October 2020.
Ross also embraced the role of stepfather to Bronx, and the family has occasionally worked together creatively.
In 2018, Simpson and Ross starred in the reality series Ashlee + Evan and released a joint EP.
Ashlee has described their relationship as being built on friendship and honest communication.
Ahead of their 11th anniversary in 2025, she told People, "I think we're just very open and honest. I mean, we're best friends, and I think that is what keeps our relationship strong."
She also spoke about how they continue to adapt to one another, saying, "We continue to grow together. And as we change or do different things in our lives, we meet each other at that place and at that level."
The couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in August 2026.
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1point
#4 Candice King
Candice King first married musician Joe King, guitarist for The Fray, in October 2014 after being introduced by her The Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev.
The couple exchanged vows on October 18 at the historic Montegut House in New Orleans' French Quarter, surrounded by friends and family.
Several of Candice's co-stars attended, including Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Kat Graham, Michael Trevino, and Claire Holt, while Kayla Ewell was among the bridesmaids.
After the ceremony, the newlyweds embraced the city's traditions by leading guests in a lively second-line parade down Bourbon Street, accompanied by a brass band and musician Trombone Shorty.
For her first wedding, Candice chose a strapless Monique Lhuillier lace gown with a fitted bodice and a dramatic high-low hemline.
The scalloped lace skirt was shorter in the front, revealing her shoes, while the back flowed into a train.
She wore her blonde hair in a soft updo and carried a white lace-trimmed parasol during the street parade.
Joe, meanwhile, wore a black Tom Ford suit.
The wedding also marked the beginning of a blended family, as Candice became stepmother to his two daughters, Elise and Ava, from his previous marriage.
The couple later welcomed two daughters of their own, Florence May in January 2016 and Josephine June in late 2020.
After celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary in October 2021, the couple quietly separated in January 2022.
Candice filed for divorce in Tennessee on April 28, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Neither publicly disclosed the specific reasons behind their breakup, choosing to keep the details private.
However, Candice briefly addressed the emotional toll of the changes during a January 2023 appearance on the Scrubbing In podcast.
"I have really big changes going on in my life. I'll just say that to keep it very simple. It involves a lot of grief, and big changes can have all the feelings," she said.
Despite the split, she has continued to use King professionally.
The couple exchanged vows on October 18 at the historic Montegut House in New Orleans' French Quarter, surrounded by friends and family.
Several of Candice's co-stars attended, including Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Kat Graham, Michael Trevino, and Claire Holt, while Kayla Ewell was among the bridesmaids.
After the ceremony, the newlyweds embraced the city's traditions by leading guests in a lively second-line parade down Bourbon Street, accompanied by a brass band and musician Trombone Shorty.
For her first wedding, Candice chose a strapless Monique Lhuillier lace gown with a fitted bodice and a dramatic high-low hemline.
The scalloped lace skirt was shorter in the front, revealing her shoes, while the back flowed into a train.
She wore her blonde hair in a soft updo and carried a white lace-trimmed parasol during the street parade.
Joe, meanwhile, wore a black Tom Ford suit.
The wedding also marked the beginning of a blended family, as Candice became stepmother to his two daughters, Elise and Ava, from his previous marriage.
The couple later welcomed two daughters of their own, Florence May in January 2016 and Josephine June in late 2020.
After celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary in October 2021, the couple quietly separated in January 2022.
Candice filed for divorce in Tennessee on April 28, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Neither publicly disclosed the specific reasons behind their breakup, choosing to keep the details private.
However, Candice briefly addressed the emotional toll of the changes during a January 2023 appearance on the Scrubbing In podcast.
"I have really big changes going on in my life. I'll just say that to keep it very simple. It involves a lot of grief, and big changes can have all the feelings," she said.
Despite the split, she has continued to use King professionally.
Image credits: candiceking
Candice found love again with actor Steven Krueger, who appeared as Josh Rosza in The Originals.
Although they were part of the same television universe, they connected at a cast reunion dinner in 2023 and went public with their relationship later that year.
Krueger proposed at home in May 2025, and the couple initially planned a larger wedding for the following year.
However, after discovering they were expecting a baby, they changed their plans and opted for a much smaller celebration.
On February 28, 2026, they married at The Chapel at High Point Farm in Nashville, Tennessee, in front of just 15 immediate family members, including Candice's two daughters.
Their mutual friend, television writer Carina MacKenzie, officiated the ceremony.
The bride was around seven months pregnant and chose a Deia gown by Grace Loves Lace.
The figure-skimming crepe dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and long sleeves, creating a simple, elegant silhouette that accommodated her baby bump.
Candice paired it with a long tulle veil decorated with floral appliqués, wore her blonde hair in loose waves, and carried an organic bouquet of burgundy ranunculus, blush roses, and trailing greenery.
She joked to Vogue that she wanted to feel "bridal and maternal" without looking like the "Stay Puft Marshmallow Man" walking down the aisle.
Steven wore a classic black suit with a white shirt and black tie, while the couple's children wore coordinated white outfits.
The intimate ceremony was followed by a family dinner at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Nashville, where the newlyweds celebrated with a custom wedding cake shaped like a cowboy boot.
Reflecting on the experience in Vogue, Candice described walking down the aisle during golden hour as feeling "like our own little secret," adding that time seemed to slow down.
Just over two months later, on May 3, 2026, the couple welcomed their son, Arlo Dominic Krueger.
They are now raising him alongside Candice's daughters, Florence and Josephine, as they begin their life together as a blended family.
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1point
#5 Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh’s first wedding looked like something straight out of a lavish 1980s fairytale.
The actress married Hong Kong businessman Dickson Poon in February 1988 at the Hong Kong Hilton Hotel, after meeting him in 1984.
Poon was a co-founder of D&B Films, the production company behind some of Yeoh’s earliest action movies, including Yes, Madam (1985).
For the occasion, Yeoh wore a dramatic white ballgown with a fitted, off-the-shoulder bodice and an enormous, floor-length skirt decorated with lace appliqués and layers of ruffled tulle.
Puffy detailing framed her shoulders, while a voluminous multi-layered veil flowed from a floral bridal headpiece.
She completed the look with a statement pearl-and-diamond necklace, matching drop earrings, and a polished updo.
The extravagant ensemble was a striking reflection of the era’s bridal fashion.
After getting married, Michelle stepped away from acting to focus on her marriage and the couple’s plans to have children.
She later explained that she did not believe she could give both her demanding film career and her marriage the attention they deserved.
“I don't think I can multitask at doing all things and doing it well... When I got married, I said, ‘Okay, it's time to focus on trying to build a family,’” she reportedly said in an interview.
However, the couple’s hopes of starting a family did not work out as they had planned.
Yeoh has spoken candidly about undergoing fertility treatments, including IVF, before discovering she was unable to conceive.
On BBC Woman's Hour, she explained that having children had been central to their marriage: “When I was married the first time, that was very clear in our path, that this was a marriage about having children, next generation, and all that.”
She also acknowledged that Poon wanted a large family, saying on The Goop Podcast, “I knew my ex really wanted a big family... not just one son, but two sons or three, even better. He was working hard for a big empire, and he needed sons to carry on his lineage.”
The repeated disappointments took an emotional toll on Yeoh.
“I think the worst moment to go through is every month you feel like such a failure... And then you go, 'Why?'” she recalled.
Although the couple still loved each other, Michelle eventually decided that ending the marriage was the fairest choice for both of them.
She said she did not want them “to be bitter 10 years down the road.”
They separated in 1991 and finalized their divorce in 1992, remaining on friendly terms afterward.
The actress has also stayed close to Poon’s family and is the godmother of his daughter, Dee.
Her love story took another turn in 2004, when she met French motorsports executive Jean Todt at a Ferrari event in Shanghai.
The actress married Hong Kong businessman Dickson Poon in February 1988 at the Hong Kong Hilton Hotel, after meeting him in 1984.
Poon was a co-founder of D&B Films, the production company behind some of Yeoh’s earliest action movies, including Yes, Madam (1985).
For the occasion, Yeoh wore a dramatic white ballgown with a fitted, off-the-shoulder bodice and an enormous, floor-length skirt decorated with lace appliqués and layers of ruffled tulle.
Puffy detailing framed her shoulders, while a voluminous multi-layered veil flowed from a floral bridal headpiece.
She completed the look with a statement pearl-and-diamond necklace, matching drop earrings, and a polished updo.
The extravagant ensemble was a striking reflection of the era’s bridal fashion.
After getting married, Michelle stepped away from acting to focus on her marriage and the couple’s plans to have children.
She later explained that she did not believe she could give both her demanding film career and her marriage the attention they deserved.
“I don't think I can multitask at doing all things and doing it well... When I got married, I said, ‘Okay, it's time to focus on trying to build a family,’” she reportedly said in an interview.
However, the couple’s hopes of starting a family did not work out as they had planned.
Yeoh has spoken candidly about undergoing fertility treatments, including IVF, before discovering she was unable to conceive.
On BBC Woman's Hour, she explained that having children had been central to their marriage: “When I was married the first time, that was very clear in our path, that this was a marriage about having children, next generation, and all that.”
She also acknowledged that Poon wanted a large family, saying on The Goop Podcast, “I knew my ex really wanted a big family... not just one son, but two sons or three, even better. He was working hard for a big empire, and he needed sons to carry on his lineage.”
The repeated disappointments took an emotional toll on Yeoh.
“I think the worst moment to go through is every month you feel like such a failure... And then you go, 'Why?'” she recalled.
Although the couple still loved each other, Michelle eventually decided that ending the marriage was the fairest choice for both of them.
She said she did not want them “to be bitter 10 years down the road.”
They separated in 1991 and finalized their divorce in 1992, remaining on friendly terms afterward.
The actress has also stayed close to Poon’s family and is the godmother of his daughter, Dee.
Her love story took another turn in 2004, when she met French motorsports executive Jean Todt at a Ferrari event in Shanghai.
Image credits: michelleyeoh_official
Todt proposed just 52 days later, but the couple remained engaged for 19 years before finally marrying on July 27, 2023, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Yeoh later explained that their demanding careers and frequent travels meant they never felt pressured to rush into a ceremony.
The COVID-19 pandemic also made international travel more complicated, giving them another practical reason to make their relationship official.
Todt reportedly wanted to fulfill a promise he had made to Yeoh’s late father, Datuk Yeoh Kian Teik, as well.
Rather than repeat the traditional princess look from her first wedding, Michelle embraced a more unconventional bridal style.
For the civil ceremony, she wore a crisp white silk button-down shirt with a tiered lace-and-tulle skirt.
She later changed into a custom Schiaparelli gown for the reception, featuring sheer lace sleeves, a Queen Anne neckline, and a slim silhouette with a short train.
Its standout detail was a sculptural corset decorated with pearls, gold hardware, and gemstones to create a surrealist face, complete with striking blue-green eyes.
The couple also held a second celebration in Yeoh’s hometown of Ipoh, Malaysia, in December 2023, allowing her mother and other loved ones to celebrate with them.
Yeoh has since spoken affectionately about the partnership, particularly Todt’s support for her career.
“I am so blessed because he's so supportive of what I do. I love my work. This is my passion. He never turns around and says you spend a lot of time away from me, which I have sometimes, but he's very understanding,” she told People.
The actress has also shared their approach to celebrating their relationship, saying, “What we say is, 'Every day should be a celebration.' Why do we wait for a special day?”
1point
#6 Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman’s first wedding was a glamorous affair attended by celebrities and NFL stars.
The model married former New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard on March 3, 2018, at the Beverly Hills Hotel, just three months after he proposed.
The pair had first met in November 2016 at fellow NFL player Victor Cruz’s 30th birthday party.
Shepard popped the question on Iman’s 27th birthday in December 2017, on a balcony overlooking the New York City skyline, before surprising her with a celebration alongside friends and family.
For their wedding, Iman wore two custom looks by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.
Her ceremony gown, known as the Camila dress, featured a plunging neckline, an A-line silk-tulle skirt, and intricate three-dimensional floral lace appliqués.
She paired it with a matching sheer bolero cape embroidered along the back and a cathedral-length lace-trimmed veil.
Diamond drop earrings by Neil Lane, a sleek low bun, and soft bridal makeup completed the romantic look.
For the reception, she changed into another Murad creation, the Christie gown, with a deep V-neckline, a floaty tulle skirt decorated with petal appliqués, and a powder-pink ribbon at the waist.
The second dress was designed to be lighter and easier to dance in.
The wedding drew a star-studded crowd, including Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish, Joan Smalls, Shanina Shaik, and Jourdan Dunn.
Shepard’s NFL teammates, including Odell Beckham Jr., were also among the guests.
The couple welcomed their first daughter, Cali Clay, in August 2018, followed by their second, Cassie Snow, in December 2019.
However, their marriage did not last.
Shepard filed for divorce in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences, with court documents indicating that the relationship had been breaking down for at least six months.
The separation became public in January 2022, and their divorce was finalized in 2023.
Neither Iman nor Shepard publicly disclosed a specific reason for the split.
Shepard had previously spoken about how quickly they moved from newlyweds to parents, saying they “didn't really get a chance to enjoy the marriage aspect of it” before raising two young children.
Iman, meanwhile, largely kept quiet about the breakup and focused on her daughters and career.
She found love again with NFL defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, whom she met at a beach club in Miami in 2022.
The model married former New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard on March 3, 2018, at the Beverly Hills Hotel, just three months after he proposed.
The pair had first met in November 2016 at fellow NFL player Victor Cruz’s 30th birthday party.
Shepard popped the question on Iman’s 27th birthday in December 2017, on a balcony overlooking the New York City skyline, before surprising her with a celebration alongside friends and family.
For their wedding, Iman wore two custom looks by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.
Her ceremony gown, known as the Camila dress, featured a plunging neckline, an A-line silk-tulle skirt, and intricate three-dimensional floral lace appliqués.
She paired it with a matching sheer bolero cape embroidered along the back and a cathedral-length lace-trimmed veil.
Diamond drop earrings by Neil Lane, a sleek low bun, and soft bridal makeup completed the romantic look.
For the reception, she changed into another Murad creation, the Christie gown, with a deep V-neckline, a floaty tulle skirt decorated with petal appliqués, and a powder-pink ribbon at the waist.
The second dress was designed to be lighter and easier to dance in.
The wedding drew a star-studded crowd, including Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish, Joan Smalls, Shanina Shaik, and Jourdan Dunn.
Shepard’s NFL teammates, including Odell Beckham Jr., were also among the guests.
The couple welcomed their first daughter, Cali Clay, in August 2018, followed by their second, Cassie Snow, in December 2019.
However, their marriage did not last.
Shepard filed for divorce in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences, with court documents indicating that the relationship had been breaking down for at least six months.
The separation became public in January 2022, and their divorce was finalized in 2023.
Neither Iman nor Shepard publicly disclosed a specific reason for the split.
Shepard had previously spoken about how quickly they moved from newlyweds to parents, saying they “didn't really get a chance to enjoy the marriage aspect of it” before raising two young children.
Iman, meanwhile, largely kept quiet about the breakup and focused on her daughters and career.
She found love again with NFL defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, whom she met at a beach club in Miami in 2022.
Image credits: brides
The couple went public with their relationship that April and got engaged in May 2023 during a trip to Capri, Italy.
They welcomed their daughter, Capri Summer, in September that year.
Iman and Godchaux first made their marriage official in a private civil ceremony in New York City on January 10, 2024, before celebrating with a destination wedding aboard a yacht in Anguilla on February 24 that year.
For the second celebration, Iman once again chose Zuhair Murad, but this time traded her romantic A-line gown for a more dramatic silhouette.
Her off-the-shoulder dress featured a heavily embellished corseted bodice and a voluminous, ruffled tulle skirt that flowed across the yacht deck.
She completed the look with a sheer veil and diamond jewelry.
Before changing into the bridal gown, she wore a dress by Bronx & Banco, designed by her friend Natalie De’Banco.
For the ceremony, Godchaux opted for a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers, then changed into a relaxed botanical-print shirt and white pants.
Their daughters Cali, Cassie, and Capri were part of the celebration, with the older girls serving as flower girls.
The couple chose a smaller celebration focused on their blended family rather than a large traditional wedding.
“We planned the wedding the way we desired—doing something together that we love with our kids and our blended family,” Iman told Vogue, describing it as “our ideal, dream day.”
She even offered brides a simple recommendation: “Elope and invite your best friend.”
After the wedding, she celebrated taking Godchaux’s surname in an Instagram post, writing, “Finally I am officially Chanel Iman Godchaux. So much to celebrate and be grateful for.”
“Together we will continue to move mountains and love each other through thick and thin. We are forever family.”
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1point
#7 Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani's first wedding to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale in September 2002 was anything but traditional.
The couple, who had met in 1995 while No Doubt toured with Rossdale's band, exchanged vows at St. Paul's Church in London's Covent Garden before holding a second ceremony in Los Angeles two weeks later so Stefani's extended family and friends could celebrate with them.
For both occasions, the singer wore a custom silk gown designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior.
The strapless dress featured a structured bodice and a voluminous skirt that faded from white into a dramatic hot-pink ombré at the hem.
Even her cathedral-length veil had been dip-dyed to match.
Stefani completed the look with her signature platinum-blonde pompadour, crimson-red lipstick, and a cascading bouquet of white flowers and greenery.
The unconventional gown later entered the Victoria and Albert Museum's collection, with Gwen describing it as "a work of art that needs to be seen."
The couple had dated for more than six years before getting engaged in January 2002.
They later welcomed three sons: Kingston in 2006, Zuma in 2008, and Apollo in 2014.
However, their marriage faced a difficult revelation in 2004, when a paternity test confirmed that Rossdale was the biological father of model Daisy Lowe, his daughter from a previous relationship.
More than a decade later, Stefani filed for divorce in August 2015, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Reports at the time linked their breakup to Rossdale's alleged affair with the family's longtime nanny, Mindy Mann.
The divorce was finalized in April 2016.
Stefani later described the months before the split as "months and months of t**ture," telling Cosmopolitan that her life had fallen apart.
She also reflected on the challenges of the relationship in a 2016 Vanity Fair interview, saying their marriage was "extra hard" because they came from very different backgrounds and worlds.
In a separate interview, she hinted at how complicated the situation had been, saying, "Nobody would believe it if I could really say what happened."
The heartbreak also became a major source of inspiration for her 2016 album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, including the emotional single Used to Love You.
The couple, who had met in 1995 while No Doubt toured with Rossdale's band, exchanged vows at St. Paul's Church in London's Covent Garden before holding a second ceremony in Los Angeles two weeks later so Stefani's extended family and friends could celebrate with them.
For both occasions, the singer wore a custom silk gown designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior.
The strapless dress featured a structured bodice and a voluminous skirt that faded from white into a dramatic hot-pink ombré at the hem.
Even her cathedral-length veil had been dip-dyed to match.
Stefani completed the look with her signature platinum-blonde pompadour, crimson-red lipstick, and a cascading bouquet of white flowers and greenery.
The unconventional gown later entered the Victoria and Albert Museum's collection, with Gwen describing it as "a work of art that needs to be seen."
The couple had dated for more than six years before getting engaged in January 2002.
They later welcomed three sons: Kingston in 2006, Zuma in 2008, and Apollo in 2014.
However, their marriage faced a difficult revelation in 2004, when a paternity test confirmed that Rossdale was the biological father of model Daisy Lowe, his daughter from a previous relationship.
More than a decade later, Stefani filed for divorce in August 2015, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Reports at the time linked their breakup to Rossdale's alleged affair with the family's longtime nanny, Mindy Mann.
The divorce was finalized in April 2016.
Stefani later described the months before the split as "months and months of t**ture," telling Cosmopolitan that her life had fallen apart.
She also reflected on the challenges of the relationship in a 2016 Vanity Fair interview, saying their marriage was "extra hard" because they came from very different backgrounds and worlds.
In a separate interview, she hinted at how complicated the situation had been, saying, "Nobody would believe it if I could really say what happened."
The heartbreak also became a major source of inspiration for her 2016 album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, including the emotional single Used to Love You.
Image credits: gwenstefani
After meeting Blake Shelton as fellow coaches on The Voice in 2014, the two grew closer while navigating their respective divorces in 2015.
They began dating later that year and got engaged in October 2020.
On July 3, 2021, they married in an intimate ceremony at a chapel Shelton had built on his Oklahoma ranch.
Their friend Carson Daly officiated, and Shelton surprised his bride by singing an original song he had written for her, Reach the Star.
The couple also incorporated Gwen’s three sons into the celebration, with their names embroidered on her wedding veil.
For her second wedding, Stefani chose two custom Vera Wang designs.
Her ceremony gown was a strapless, lily-white silk georgette-and-tulle creation with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a high-low skirt.
The cathedral-length veil featured the names Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, accompanied by two embroidered white roses.
She later changed into a strapless mini-dress decorated with embroidered foliage, two lovebirds representing the newlyweds and three baby birds symbolizing her sons.
White stiletto cowboy boots by Le Silla brought a Western touch to both looks, while her sleek platinum-blonde top knot and signature red lipstick completed the bridal ensemble.
Blake opted for a black tuxedo jacket and vest with a white shirt, bow tie, and his signature blue jeans.
The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in July 2026, with Gwen sharing a tribute calling Shelton "my forever" and saying he was "still making me laugh every day."
She has also spoken about how meeting him changed her outlook after her first marriage ended.
In a 2024 interview with The Guardian, she described their relationship as feeling like "a second chance at life."
Their blended family remains central to their marriage, with Shelton embracing his role as stepfather to Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.
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