So... imma take you back to 2017/18 1 worked the new years event and had a run in with Mariah Carey she basically told me to fetch her some tea and when I said "no I'm not your assistant nor do I work for you but the snacks and drinks are across the way maybe you could fetch it your self" yeah no she was a jerk and outed me on national tv claiming she was cold and no one would fetch her some tea all day. Worst part is we have the same birthday LOL