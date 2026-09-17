Happy birthday to Danielle Brooks, Kyle Chandler, and Bobby Lee! September 17 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Danielle Brooks, 37
Recognized for her powerful performances and vibrant personality, Danielle Brooks, an American actress and singer, has made a significant impact across screen and stage. She gained widespread recognition as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson in Orange Is the New Black and earned critical acclaim for her Tony-nominated role as Sofia in The Color Purple.
She also co-founded “Black Women on Broadway.”
Little-known fact:
She began acting at the age of six in a nativity play put on by her church.
Little-known fact:
She began acting at the age of six in a nativity play put on by her church.
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#2 Actor Kyle Chandler, 61
Renowned for his nuanced acting, American actor Kyle Chandler brings a quiet intensity to his diverse roles. He is best known for portraying Coach Eric Taylor in Friday Night Lights, a performance that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award. Chandler's extensive filmography also includes memorable roles in movies such as Super 8 and The Wolf of Wall Street, as well as the Netflix series Bloodline.
Little-known fact:
Kyle Chandler serves as a volunteer firefighter in his community, demonstrating a commitment beyond acting.
Little-known fact:
Kyle Chandler serves as a volunteer firefighter in his community, demonstrating a commitment beyond acting.
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#3 Actor and Comedian Bobby Lee, 55
Known for his energetic and often unpredictable performances, American stand-up comedian and actor Robert Young Lee Jr. has built a career on raw honesty. He gained widespread fame as a cast member on the sketch comedy series MADtv for eight seasons.
Beyond his acting, Lee is a highly successful podcaster, co-hosting the popular TigerBelly and Bad Friends shows, which delve into personal experiences and cultural commentary.
Little-known fact:
In high school, Robert Young Lee Jr. was a member of a breakdancing team.
Little-known fact:
In high school, Robert Young Lee Jr. was a member of a breakdancing team.
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#4 Singer and Songwriter Anastacia, 58
Known for her unique 'sprock' sound, Anastacia rose to fame as an American singer-songwriter with a distinctive soulful vocal style. Her debut single “I’m Outta Love” became a global sensation, leading to multi-platinum album sales worldwide. She is also a prominent advocate for breast cancer awareness.
Little-known fact:
Before her music career, Anastacia worked as a dancer and appeared in music videos for Salt-N-Pepa.
Little-known fact:
Before her music career, Anastacia worked as a dancer and appeared in music videos for Salt-N-Pepa.
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#5 Actor Mena Massoud, 35
Renowned for his charismatic screen presence, Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud rose to international fame playing Aladdin in Disney’s live-action film. He also actively promotes a plant-based lifestyle through his Evolving Vegan platform and will star in the upcoming biblical drama Daniel in the Fiery Furnace.
Little-known fact:
Mena Massoud initially studied neuroscience at the University of Toronto before committing to his acting career.
Little-known fact:
Mena Massoud initially studied neuroscience at the University of Toronto before committing to his acting career.
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#6 Singer and Songwriter Slayyyter, 30
An American singer-songwriter, Slayyyter burst onto the pop scene with her distinct Y2K-inspired electropop sound and unapologetic lyrics. She achieved significant commercial success with her 2026 album, Worst Girl in America, which hit number one on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Earlier in her career, she gained a devoted following through viral hits from her self-titled debut mixtape.
Little-known fact:
Before launching her music career, Slayyyter worked as a receptionist at a hair salon.
Little-known fact:
Before launching her music career, Slayyyter worked as a receptionist at a hair salon.
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#7 Director and Producer Paul Feig, 64
An American film director and producer, Paul Feig is celebrated for his sharp comedic timing and creating memorable female-led stories. Feig is best known for directing the blockbuster movie Bridesmaids and for his critically acclaimed television series Freaks and Geeks. His work often combines humor with genuine emotional depth.
Little-known fact:
Before launching his Hollywood career, Paul Feig worked as a tour guide at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Little-known fact:
Before launching his Hollywood career, Paul Feig worked as a tour guide at Universal Studios Hollywood.
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#8 Screenwriter and Director Sam Esmail, 49
An American director, producer, and writer, Sam Esmail is widely celebrated for his groundbreaking work in psychological thrillers and technology-driven narratives. He rose to international prominence as the visionary creator behind the critically acclaimed Mr. Robot series, which earned multiple awards.
Esmail has since directed the first season of Homecoming and penned the Netflix film Leave the World Behind, consistently exploring themes of alienation and societal critique in his projects.
Little-known fact:
Sam Esmail once faced academic probation at New York University for hacking emails before later founding his own ISP software company.
Little-known fact:
Sam Esmail once faced academic probation at New York University for hacking emails before later founding his own ISP software company.
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#9 Actress and Television Host Cassandra Peterson, 75
A celebrated American actress, writer, and television personality, Cassandra Peterson is synonymous with her iconic horror hostess persona, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. She garnered widespread acclaim for her unique blend of gothic charm and witty humor on "Elvira's Movie Macabre" and later in the feature film Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. Peterson continues to captivate audiences with her enduring Halloween legend.
Little-known fact:
Before creating Elvira, Cassandra Peterson was the lead singer for an Italian rock band and also had a small role in Federico Fellini's 1972 film Roma.
Little-known fact:
Before creating Elvira, Cassandra Peterson was the lead singer for an Italian rock band and also had a small role in Federico Fellini's 1972 film Roma.
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#10 Actor Charles Martinet, 71
American voice actor Charles Andre Martinet became globally renowned as the iconic voice of Nintendo’s Mario, a role he perfected for over three decades. He also brought to life other beloved characters such as Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi across numerous video games. In 2023, Martinet transitioned to a new role as a Mario Ambassador for Nintendo.
Little-known fact:
Charles Martinet initially crashed the audition for Mario and improvised the iconic voice on the spot, securing the role.
Little-known fact:
Charles Martinet initially crashed the audition for Mario and improvised the iconic voice on the spot, securing the role.
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