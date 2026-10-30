Happy birthday to Henry Winkler, Ivanka Trump, and Nia Long! October 30 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Businesswoman and Model Ivanka Trump, 45
Executive experience and media prominence turned American businesswoman Ivanka Trump into a recognized global figure. She managed real estate acquisitions at the Trump Organization and advised presidential economic policy.
Today she focuses on family investments in Miami.
Little-known fact:
She made her teenage modeling debut on the cover of Seventeen magazine after co-hosting a national pageant.
Little-known fact:
She made her teenage modeling debut on the cover of Seventeen magazine after co-hosting a national pageant.
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#2 Model Ashley Graham, 39
Redefining industry beauty standards, American model and television presenter Ashley Graham gained international renown after appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She served as a judge on America's Next Top Model, designed inclusive swimwear collections, and authored a best-selling memoir.
Graham actively champions body positivity worldwide.
Little-known fact:
A talent scout discovered Ashley Graham at age twelve while she was shopping in an Omaha, Nebraska mall.
Little-known fact:
A talent scout discovered Ashley Graham at age twelve while she was shopping in an Omaha, Nebraska mall.
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#3 Actor Henry Winkler, 81
Famed for his iconic portrayal of Fonzie on Happy Days, American actor and author Henry Winkler captured international acclaim with his undeniable charm. He later earned a Primetime Emmy Award for his role on Barry while also co-authoring the beloved Hank Zipzer children's books.
He remains active in television and advocacy.
Little-known fact:
Despite struggling with severe undiagnosed dyslexia throughout his youth, Henry Winkler grew up to write over thirty children's books about a dyslexic hero.
Little-known fact:
Despite struggling with severe undiagnosed dyslexia throughout his youth, Henry Winkler grew up to write over thirty children's books about a dyslexic hero.
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#4 Actress Nia Long, 56
Earning widespread acclaim across decades of film and television, American actress Nia Long defined nineties Black cinema through iconic roles in Boyz n the Hood and Love Jones. She anchored blockbuster hits like The Best Man and Friday while securing three NAACP Image Awards for her dramatic television work.
Off screen, she champions youth mentorship initiatives.
Little-known fact:
Her first name, Nia, is one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa and translates to purpose in Swahili.
Little-known fact:
Her first name, Nia, is one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa and translates to purpose in Swahili.
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#5 Singer and Songwriter Gavin Rossdale, 61
Driven by intense grunge guitar riffs and raw vocal delivery, British musician Gavin Rossdale spearheaded alternative rock success as the lead singer of Bush. His band sold tens of millions of records globally behind massive nineties anthems such as “Glycerine” and “Comedown”.
He also pursued screen acting roles.
Little-known fact:
Before committing fully to music, he played semi-professional soccer until an injury redirected his focus toward learning guitar.
Little-known fact:
Before committing fully to music, he played semi-professional soccer until an injury redirected his focus toward learning guitar.
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#6 Actress Janel Parrish, 38
Rising to prominence on screen and stage, American actress and singer Janel Parrish earned widespread acclaim for playing Mona Vanderwaal in Pretty Little Liars. Beyond her iconic television role, she starred in the popular To All the Boys film series and competed on Dancing with the Stars.
Off screen, she champions health awareness and arts education.
Little-known fact:
At age eight, she landed the role of Young Cosette in the Broadway production of Les Misérables after being discovered in Hawaii.
Little-known fact:
At age eight, she landed the role of Young Cosette in the Broadway production of Les Misérables after being discovered in Hawaii.
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#7 Singer and Songwriter Grace Slick, 87
Pioneering the 1960s psychedelic rock scene in San Francisco, American singer and painter Grace Slick brought commanding vocals and unforgettable songwriting to the counterculture era. She fronted Jefferson Airplane and Starship while landing major hits like “White Rabbit” and “We Built This City” before transitioning to fine art.
Her vivid paintings now hang in galleries nationwide.
Little-known fact:
She was invited to a White House tea party in 1970 and planned to spike President Richard Nixon’s tea with LSD.
Little-known fact:
She was invited to a White House tea party in 1970 and planned to spike President Richard Nixon’s tea with LSD.
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#8 Actor and Singer Matthew Morrison, 48
Renowned for his dynamic stage talent and musical versatility, American actor and singer Matthew Morrison earned widespread acclaim on Broadway before starring in Glee. He received a Tony Award nomination for The Light in the Piazza and released several solo vocal albums.
He also judged televised dance competitions.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing strictly on performing, he joined a mock boy band named Fresh Step while attending NYU.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing strictly on performing, he joined a mock boy band named Fresh Step while attending NYU.
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#9 Actress Clémence Poésy, 44
Renowned for her ethereal grace and captivating dramatic range, French actress Clémence Poésy captivated global audiences as Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter films. She expanded her career with starring roles in In Bruges, Tenet, and the crime series The Tunnel while also working as a fashion model.
Offscreen, she directs short films and raises three children.
Little-known fact:
She adopted her mother’s maiden name, Poésy, as her stage name because she loved its poetic quality.
Little-known fact:
She adopted her mother’s maiden name, Poésy, as her stage name because she loved its poetic quality.
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#10 Actor and Comedian Kevin Pollak, 69
Long admired for his impressionist flair, American actor and comedian Kevin Pollak built a versatile career across feature films and television. He earned acclaim in A Few Good Men and The Usual Suspects before starring in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Off screen, he hosted a popular interview podcast.
Little-known fact:
At his bar mitzvah at age 13, he began his speech with a stand-up joke encouraged by his rabbi.
Little-known fact:
At his bar mitzvah at age 13, he began his speech with a stand-up joke encouraged by his rabbi.
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