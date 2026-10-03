Happy birthday to Gwen Stefani, ASAP Rocky, and Noah Schnapp! October 3 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Singer-Songwriter Gwen Stefani, 57
Blending alternative energy with theatrical pop, American singer Gwen Stefani rose from ska roots to global superstardom. She transitioned from fronting No Doubt to a successful solo career, collected three Grammy Awards, and established her own fashion empire.
She also coaches on The Voice.
Little-known fact:
She once worked as a cashier at a Dairy Queen in Anaheim before finding fame.
Little-known fact:
She once worked as a cashier at a Dairy Queen in Anaheim before finding fame.
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#2 Rapper and Songwriter Asap Rocky, 38
Refining the sound of modern hip-hop, the American rapper ASAP Rocky gained fame with his atmospheric cloud-rap style. He has since topped charts with his studio albums and launched successful fashion collaborations.
He also leads the creative design collective AWGE.
Little-known fact:
His parents named him after legendary hip-hop artist Rakim from the iconic golden-era rap duo Eric B. and Rakim.
Little-known fact:
His parents named him after legendary hip-hop artist Rakim from the iconic golden-era rap duo Eric B. and Rakim.
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#3 Actor Noah Schnapp, 22
Bringing emotional depth to the screen, American actor Noah Schnapp captured global attention at a young age. He rose to fame playing Will Byers on Netflix's Stranger Things and voiced Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie.
He also studies at the University of Pennsylvania.
Little-known fact:
He worked as a summer lifeguard during his high school years to stay grounded and experience a normal job.
Little-known fact:
He worked as a summer lifeguard during his high school years to stay grounded and experience a normal job.
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#4 Actress Ayo Edebiri, 31
Bringing a sharp deadpan wit to her characters, American actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri has quickly become one of the industry's most versatile talents. She won an Emmy Award for playing chef Sydney Adamu in FX's The Bear while also voicing major characters in Inside Out 2 and Big Mouth.
She is a passionate film enthusiast.
Little-known fact:
She originally planned to work as an English teacher and completed student teaching before deciding to pursue stand-up comedy full-time.
Little-known fact:
She originally planned to work as an English teacher and completed student teaching before deciding to pursue stand-up comedy full-time.
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#5 Actress Tessa Thompson, 43
Bringing a magnetic presence to both indie dramas and blockbuster films, American actress Tessa Thompson has established herself as a versatile powerhouse. She captured critical acclaim in the Creed trilogy and Thor: Ragnarok, while also launching her own successful production company, Viva Maude.
She is also an accomplished singer.
Little-known fact:
She grew up in a household without a television, which encouraged her to create her own imaginative performances from a young age.
Little-known fact:
She grew up in a household without a television, which encouraged her to create her own imaginative performances from a young age.
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#6 Actress Lena Headey, 53
Earning international acclaim for her powerful screen roles, British actress Lena Headey brought unparalleled complexity to television and cinema. She secured five Emmy nominations for portraying Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones while also starring in the blockbuster epic 300.
Outside acting, she directs independent short films.
Little-known fact:
A casting agent discovered her at age 17 while she performed in a school play at London’s Royal National Theatre.
Little-known fact:
A casting agent discovered her at age 17 while she performed in a school play at London’s Royal National Theatre.
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#7 Actress Neve Campbell, 53
An early background in classical ballet shaped the theatrical intensity of Canadian actress Neve Campbell as she transitioned to Hollywood. She found major television success on the drama Party of Five before capturing international stardom as the ultimate survival heroine in the Scream franchise.
Off screen, she champions Tourette syndrome awareness.
Little-known fact:
She joined the Toronto production of The Phantom of the Opera as its youngest cast member at age fifteen.
Little-known fact:
She joined the Toronto production of The Phantom of the Opera as its youngest cast member at age fifteen.
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#8 Singer-Songwriter Lindsey Buckingham, 77
Bringing a meticulous, fingerpicking precision to mainstream rock, American guitarist and singer-songwriter Lindsey Buckingham defined the sonic identity of Fleetwood Mac. He crafted landmark anthems like “Go Your Own Way” while also launching a prolific solo career that yielded acoustic hits like “Holiday Road”.
He never took formal guitar lessons.
Little-known fact:
His first musical instrument was actually a toy plastic Mickey Mouse guitar that he used to play along with his brother's records.
Little-known fact:
His first musical instrument was actually a toy plastic Mickey Mouse guitar that he used to play along with his brother's records.
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#9 Actor Clive Owen, 62
Commanding attention with his rugged screen presence, English actor Clive Owen earned international acclaim after starring in Closer. His diverse career spans starring in Children of Men and executive producing the medical drama series The Knick.
He is also a lifelong Liverpool fan.
Little-known fact:
As a major David Bowie fan, he once dyed his hair to match the music icon's colorful 1970s look.
Little-known fact:
As a major David Bowie fan, he once dyed his hair to match the music icon's colorful 1970s look.
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#10 Actress Alicia Vikander, 38
Bringing classical ballet poise to international cinema, talented Swedish actress Alicia Vikander rose to prominence with her brilliant dramatic roles. She won an Academy Award for her performance in The Danish Girl and starred in the action franchise Tomb Raider.
Off screen, she is an avid travel planner.
Little-known fact:
She learned to speak fluent Danish in just two months for her role in the historical drama A Royal Affair.
Little-known fact:
She learned to speak fluent Danish in just two months for her role in the historical drama A Royal Affair.
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