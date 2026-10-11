Happy birthday to Cardi B, Matt Bomer, and Joan Cusack! October 11 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Rapper Cardi B, 34
Catapulting from viral social media videos to global chart dominance, American rapper Cardi B redefined modern hip-hop with her unapologetic lyrics and signature charisma. Her record-breaking debut album Invasion of Privacy earned a Grammy Award, while chart-topping singles like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” achieved diamond status.
Offstage, she leads high-profile fashion campaigns and advocates for social causes.
Little-known fact:
Before her music career took off, she worked as an exotic dancer in Manhattan to escape poverty and return to school.
Little-known fact:
Before her music career took off, she worked as an exotic dancer in Manhattan to escape poverty and return to school.
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#2 Actor and Producer Matt Bomer, 49
Celebrated for his effortless screen presence and striking versatility, American actor Matt Bomer rose to prominence starring as Neal Caffrey in White Collar. He subsequently earned a Golden Globe Award for The Normal Heart while starring in hit projects like Magic Mike, Fellow Travelers, and Doom Patrol.
Off screen, he advocates for arts education and LGBTQ equality.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting full-time, he worked as a bartender while studying abroad in Galway, Ireland.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting full-time, he worked as a bartender while studying abroad in Galway, Ireland.
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#3 Actress Joan Cusack, 64
Renowned for her offbeat warmth and sharp comedic timing, American actress Joan Cusack became a fan favorite across film and television. She secured two Academy Award nominations for Working Girl and In & Out while winning a Primetime Emmy Award for Shameless.
She also voiced cowgirl Jessie in the beloved Toy Story franchise.
Little-known fact:
Outside of acting, she opened a popular Chicago gift shop named Judy Maxwell Home.
Little-known fact:
Outside of acting, she opened a popular Chicago gift shop named Judy Maxwell Home.
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#4 Actress and Singer Jane Krakowski, 58
Celebrated for her sharp comedic talent on stage and screen, American actress and singer Jane Krakowski gained television fame on Ally McBeal and 30 Rock. Beyond her iconic television roles, she won a Tony Award for the musical Nine and an Olivier Award for Guys and Dolls.
She also stars in musical television series.
Little-known fact:
She began taking formal ballet lessons at age four before eventually shifting her focus toward Broadway dancing.
Little-known fact:
She began taking formal ballet lessons at age four before eventually shifting her focus toward Broadway dancing.
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#5 Actress and Producer Emily Deschanel, 50
Celebrated for her sharp intellect and screen presence, American actress Emily Deschanel captivated television audiences on the crime drama Bones. She anchored the long-running series for twelve seasons while also executive producing episodes and supporting animal welfare organizations.
She later starred in Netflix's thriller Devil in Ohio.
Little-known fact:
Before choosing an acting career in high school, she originally planned to become an architect.
Little-known fact:
Before choosing an acting career in high school, she originally planned to become an architect.
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#6 Entrepreneur Peter Thiel, 59
Renowned for his contrarian approach to business and technology, American venture capitalist and entrepreneur Peter Thiel helped shape modern Silicon Valley by co-founding PayPal and backing Facebook early. He also co-founded Palantir Technologies and established Founders Fund to support groundbreaking startups.
Off the trading floor, he authored Zero to One.
Little-known fact:
He earned the rank of Life Master in chess after becoming one of the top-ranked young players in the US.
Little-known fact:
He earned the rank of Life Master in chess after becoming one of the top-ranked young players in the US.
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#7 Film Director Justin Lin, 55
Celebrated for invigorating blockbuster franchises with high-octane action, Taiwanese American filmmaker Justin Lin built a reputation as a visionary director. He directed five Fast & Furious installments and Star Trek Beyond while helming hit television episodes for Community.
Lin also founded Perfect Storm Entertainment to champion diverse stories.
Little-known fact:
As a child, he watched Star Trek episodes with his parents every night after they closed their family restaurant.
Little-known fact:
As a child, he watched Star Trek episodes with his parents every night after they closed their family restaurant.
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#8 Actor Lennie James, 61
Renowned for his commanding dramatic roles on screen and stage, British actor Lennie James gained international recognition playing Morgan Jones in the post-apocalyptic series The Walking Dead. He also created the BAFTA-winning drama series Save Me and starred in Line of Duty.
His nuanced character work continues to earn widespread critical acclaim.
Little-known fact:
He initially decided to try out for acting after following a teenage crush to a play audition.
Little-known fact:
He initially decided to try out for acting after following a teenage crush to a play audition.
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#9 Rapper and Actress Mc Lyte, 56
Commanding the stage with sharp lyricism and landmark solo releases, American rapper MC Lyte shattered barriers for female artists in Hip-Hop. Her debut record Lyte as a Rock and gold single “Ruffneck” established her as an enduring music pioneer.
She also leads nonprofit educational campaigns nationwide.
Little-known fact:
She began her musical journey writing poetry as a child and recorded her earliest rhymes under the original stage name Sparkle.
Little-known fact:
She began her musical journey writing poetry as a child and recorded her earliest rhymes under the original stage name Sparkle.
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#10 Youtuber Rhett Mclaughlin, 49
Combining unscripted humor with digital innovation, American YouTuber and comedian Rhett McLaughlin built an internet media empire alongside his childhood best friend. He co-hosts the popular daily show Good Mythical Morning and the Ear Biscuits podcast, while also releasing country music under the name James and the Shame.
Off screen, he is a dedicated father of two.
Little-known fact:
He first met his comedy partner Link Neal during a first-grade detention for scrawling profanity on their classroom desks.
Little-known fact:
He first met his comedy partner Link Neal during a first-grade detention for scrawling profanity on their classroom desks.
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