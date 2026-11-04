Happy birthday to Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Macchio, and Taylor Tomlinson! November 4 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Comedian Taylor Tomlinson, 33
Grit, candid self-deprecation, and sharp timing have made American stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson a prominent voice in modern humor. Her acclaimed Netflix specials, including Quarter-Life Crisis and Look At You, established her reputation as a formidable headliner.
She also hosted the CBS late-night series After Midnight.
Little-known fact:
Her father first signed them both up for a church stand-up comedy class when she was sixteen years old.
Little-known fact:
Her father first signed them both up for a church stand-up comedy class when she was sixteen years old.
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#2 First Lady of the United States Laura Bush, 80
Renowned for her dedication to education, American educator and former First Lady Laura Bush transformed national literacy advocacy through public service. She co-founded the National Book Festival and championed global women health initiatives throughout her presidential White House tenure.
She also authored several acclaimed books.
Little-known fact:
She worked as a second grade teacher and public school librarian before her White House years.
Little-known fact:
She worked as a second grade teacher and public school librarian before her White House years.
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#3 Actress Tabu, 55
Renowned for her intense dramatic roles, Indian actress Tabu built a distinguished career across mainstream and independent film. She earned two National Film Awards for Maachis and Chandni Bar while starring in global projects like Life of Pi.
Off screen, she is an avid reader and poetry collector.
Little-known fact:
Away from the movie set, she is a passionate writer of poetry and collects rare perfumes.
Little-known fact:
Away from the movie set, she is a passionate writer of poetry and collects rare perfumes.
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#4 Actress Ivonne Coll, 79
From beauty queen pageants to major Hollywood sets, Puerto Rican actress Ivonne Coll established herself through versatile dramatic and comedic performances. She gained international prominence in the film classic The Godfather Part II and later starred as the beloved matriarch Alba Villanueva on Jane the Virgin.
Off screen, she enjoys supporting Latino performing arts initiatives.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving TV fame, she hosted her own Puerto Rican television variety show titled A Girl Named Ivonne Coll in the early 1970s.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving TV fame, she hosted her own Puerto Rican television variety show titled A Girl Named Ivonne Coll in the early 1970s.
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#5 Singer and Songwriter Gregory Porter, 55
Blending gospel warmth with rich vocal agility, American singer-songwriter Gregory Porter captivated global audiences through his soulful jazz style. He secured two Grammy Awards for his albums Liquid Spirit and Take Me to the Alley while building an international fanbase.
Offstage, he hosts a popular digital cooking show.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving success as a musician, Gregory Porter worked as a chef at his brother's restaurant in Brooklyn.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving success as a musician, Gregory Porter worked as a chef at his brother's restaurant in Brooklyn.
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#6 Actress and Director Heather Tom, 51
Earning critical acclaim across decades of daytime drama, American actress and director Heather Tom made television history by winning six Daytime Emmy Awards.
She achieved iconic status playing Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless and Katie Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful while expanding her career into directing network series.
Little-known fact:
She and her brother David became the first siblings in television history nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards in the same year.
Little-known fact:
She and her brother David became the first siblings in television history nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards in the same year.
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#7 Actor and Producer Matthew Mcconaughey, 57
Renowned for his magnetic charm and dramatic depth, American actor Matthew McConaughey gained global fame with his memorable role in Dazed and Confused. He later earned an Academy Award for Dallas Buyers Club while starring in blockbuster films such as Interstellar.
Off screen, he is a bestselling author and philanthropist.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting at the University of Texas, he spent a year in Australia working odd jobs like washing dishes and cleaning chicken coops.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting at the University of Texas, he spent a year in Australia working odd jobs like washing dishes and cleaning chicken coops.
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#8 Actor Ralph Macchio, 65
Renowned for bringing heart and authenticity to iconic underdog roles, American actor Ralph Macchio captivated global audiences in The Karate Kid. He expanded his legacy by starring in My Cousin Vinny and executive producing the hit revival series Cobra Kai.
Off screen, he enjoys spending quality time with family in Long Island.
Little-known fact:
Before landing his breakout film roles, he trained in tap dancing from age three and was discovered at a local dance recital.
Little-known fact:
Before landing his breakout film roles, he trained in tap dancing from age three and was discovered at a local dance recital.
-1point
#9 Actor Steven Ogg, 53
Celebrated for bringing intense energy to dramatic television and video games, Canadian actor Steven Ogg rose to global prominence through his physical performance in Grand Theft Auto V. He later earned widespread acclaim playing Simon in The Walking Dead and Pike in Snowpiercer.
Off screen, he enjoys building houses and outdoor fitness pursuits.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting full time, Steven Ogg was a promising volleyball player whose athletic career was ended by a severe injury.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting full time, Steven Ogg was a promising volleyball player whose athletic career was ended by a severe injury.
-1point
#10 Comedian and Actress Kathy Griffin, 66
Renowned for her sharp celebrity satire, American comedian and actress Kathy Griffin built a fearless career in television and stand-up. She won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her reality series Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List and earned a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.
Offstage, she actively advocates for LGBTQ rights and animal welfare.
Little-known fact:
She set a Guinness World Record for writing and starring in 20 televised stand-up comedy specials.
Little-known fact:
She set a Guinness World Record for writing and starring in 20 televised stand-up comedy specials.
-1point
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