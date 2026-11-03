Happy birthday to Kendall Jenner, Gabe Newell, and Jim Cummings! November 3 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Model and Socialite Kendall Jenner, 31
Rising to prominence through reality television, American model Kendall Jenner established a formidable career on global fashion runways. She has walked for top design houses including Chanel and Givenchy while launching her successful beverage brand 818 Tequila.
Off the runway, she enjoys equestrian jumping.
Little-known fact:
She has been an avid equestrian since childhood and frequently competes in horse riding.
Little-known fact:
She has been an avid equestrian since childhood and frequently competes in horse riding.
0points
#2 Businessman Gabe Newell, 64
Pioneering digital distribution for computer games, American video game developer Gabe Newell transformed modern PC gaming by co-founding Valve Corporation. He led the creation of iconic software franchises alongside the dominant Steam storefront, earning a BAFTA Fellowship for his industry leadership.
Beyond gaming, he invests in marine research.
Little-known fact:
Before founding Valve, he spent thirteen years working at Microsoft as a producer on the first three releases of Windows.
Little-known fact:
Before founding Valve, he spent thirteen years working at Microsoft as a producer on the first three releases of Windows.
0points
#3 Voice Actor Jim Cummings, 74
Celebrated for his immense vocal versatility, American voice actor Jim Cummings brought iconic characters to life across decades of television. He gained fame voicing Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Darkwing Duck while contributing to animated classics like The Lion King.
Outside the studio, he connects with fans through his personal podcast.
Little-known fact:
He stepped in to sing the final verses of “Be Prepared” in The Lion King after Jeremy Irons lost his voice during recording.
Little-known fact:
He stepped in to sing the final verses of “Be Prepared” in The Lion King after Jeremy Irons lost his voice during recording.
0points
#4 Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Courtney Barnett, 39
Gaining international acclaim for her sharp wordplay and deadpan style, Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett built a distinctive path in indie rock. Her debut album received a Grammy nomination, and she co-founded Milk! Records while releasing collaborative projects.
She also plays left-handed on re-strung guitars.
Little-known fact:
Before launching her solo music career, Courtney Barnett worked as a pizza delivery driver in Melbourne.
Little-known fact:
Before launching her solo music career, Courtney Barnett worked as a pizza delivery driver in Melbourne.
0points
#5 Guitarist Mick Thomson, 53
Renowned for his heavy riffs and intimidating stage presence, American guitarist Mick Thomson helped define the aggressive sound of metal band Slipknot. He anchored multi-platinum albums like Iowa while securing a Grammy Award for the hit single “Before I Forget.”
Offstage, he designs custom signature guitars for fellow musicians.
Little-known fact:
Before joining Slipknot, Mick Thomson taught guitar lessons to local students at Ye Olde Guitar Shop in Des Moines.
Little-known fact:
Before joining Slipknot, Mick Thomson taught guitar lessons to local students at Ye Olde Guitar Shop in Des Moines.
0points
#6 Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Tim Mcilrath, 48
Driven by sharp political lyricism and melodic intensity, American rock singer Tim McIlrath rose to fame co-founding the band Rise Against. He expanded his influence across multi-platinum albums like Appeal to Reason while championing animal rights and anti-war activism.
Offstage, he adheres to a strict straight edge lifestyle.
Little-known fact:
McIlrath was born with heterochromia, resulting in one blue eye and one brown eye.
Little-known fact:
McIlrath was born with heterochromia, resulting in one blue eye and one brown eye.
0points
#7 Director and Producer Davis Guggenheim, 63
Mastering the art of non-fiction storytelling, American director Davis Guggenheim captured international headlines with his Oscar-winning climate documentary An Inconvenient Truth. His diverse filmography spans hard-hitting social documentaries like Waiting for “Superman” as well as hit television dramas including Deadwood and ER.
Off camera, he continues advocating for educational equity and environmental awareness.
Little-known fact:
Before directing documentaries, he was a member of the men's a cappella group The Brown Derbies while studying at Brown University.
Little-known fact:
Before directing documentaries, he was a member of the men's a cappella group The Brown Derbies while studying at Brown University.
0points
#8 Singer and Actress Lulu, 78
Famous for her energetic stage presence and soulful vocal range, Scottish singer and actress Lulu captivated global pop audiences across six decades. She topped charts with “To Sir, with Love,” won the 1969 Eurovision Song Contest, and recorded iconic movie themes.
Offstage, she earned honors as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire.
Little-known fact:
She recorded her breakout hit cover of “Shout” when she was only fifteen years old.
Little-known fact:
She recorded her breakout hit cover of “Shout” when she was only fifteen years old.
0points
#9 Actress Lois Smith, 96
Long acclaimed for her versatile work on stage and screen, American actress Lois Smith built an eight-decade career in Hollywood and theater. She delivered memorable performances in classic films like Five Easy Pieces and won a historic Tony Award for her role in The Inheritance.
She remains an inducted member of the American Theater Hall of Fame.
Little-known fact:
At age 90, she became the oldest actor in history to win a Tony Award for acting for her performance in The Inheritance.
Little-known fact:
At age 90, she became the oldest actor in history to win a Tony Award for acting for her performance in The Inheritance.
0points
#10 Rapper and Actor Sticky Fingaz, 53
Rising to hip-hop fame with the hardcore group Onyx, American rapper and actor Sticky Fingaz energized fans with his raspy delivery and intense performances. He expanded his career into acting with roles in Clockers, Next Friday, and the lead character in Blade: The Series.
He also directed the hip-hop movie A Day in the Life.
Little-known fact:
His stage name comes from his childhood involvement with a Brooklyn crew that stole Polo clothing.
Little-known fact:
His stage name comes from his childhood involvement with a Brooklyn crew that stole Polo clothing.
0points
Editorial StaffBored PandaView profile