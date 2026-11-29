Happy birthday to Don Cheadle, Joel Coen, and Anna Faris! November 29 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Gemma Chan, 44
Blending theatrical precision with international blockbuster appeal, British actress Gemma Chan gained global acclaim starring in Humans and Crazy Rich Asians. She expanded her screen legacy with prominent roles in Marvel's Captain Marvel and Eternals while also voicing major characters in animated features like Raya and the Last Dragon.
Offscreen, she champions representation and serves as a UNICEF ambassador.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, she earned a law degree from Oxford University and received a job offer from a top London law firm.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, she earned a law degree from Oxford University and received a job offer from a top London law firm.
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#2 Actor Don Cheadle, 62
Garnering critical acclaim in dramatic roles, American actor Don Cheadle earned an Oscar nomination for Hotel Rwanda. He expanded his global reach playing War Machine in Marvel films while winning Golden Globe Awards for House of Lies and Black Monday.
Off screen, he champions global environmental causes.
Little-known fact:
He is a skilled jazz saxophonist who originally considered pursuing a career in music before committing to theater.
Little-known fact:
He is a skilled jazz saxophonist who originally considered pursuing a career in music before committing to theater.
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#3 Comedian and Television Host Howie Mandel, 71
Renowned for his vibrant stage energy and quick wit, Canadian comedian Howie Mandel captivated audiences across stand-up venues and major television networks. He earned widespread recognition hosting Deal or No Deal and serving as a longtime judge on America's Got Talent.
Beyond television, he actively champions mental health awareness.
Little-known fact:
He was expelled from high school after impersonating a board member to hire a construction company to extend the school library.
Little-known fact:
He was expelled from high school after impersonating a board member to hire a construction company to extend the school library.
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#4 Director and Screenwriter Joel Coen, 72
Known for shaping modern independent cinema with dark humor and sharp visuals, American filmmaker Joel Coen crafted acclaimed classics like Fargo and No Country for Old Men. He earned four Academy Awards alongside his brother Ethan while continuing to push narrative boundaries with projects such as The Tragedy of Macbeth.
Outside directing, he is an avid film preservation supporter.
Little-known fact:
He worked as an assistant editor on the cult horror film The Evil Dead before directing his own feature films.
Little-known fact:
He worked as an assistant editor on the cult horror film The Evil Dead before directing his own feature films.
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#5 Actress Anna Faris, 50
Celebrated for her fearless physical comedy and sharp timing, American actress Anna Faris rose to worldwide fame in the Scary Movie film series. She later anchored seven seasons of the hit sitcom Mom while also hosting a popular advice podcast.
Off screen, she advocates for children's health charities.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting full-time in Los Angeles, she considered moving to London to work as a receptionist.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting full-time in Los Angeles, she considered moving to London to work as a receptionist.
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#6 Actress and Singer Laura Marano, 31
Rising to prominence on the Disney Channel, American actress and singer Laura Marano captured global attention as the star of Austin & Ally. She later expanded her career by starring in Netflix hit movies like The Perfect Date and launching her independent music label.
Off screen, she advocates for international youth rights as a UNICEF ambassador.
Little-known fact:
She provided voice work for major animated films including Ice Age: The Meltdown during her early childhood acting years.
Little-known fact:
She provided voice work for major animated films including Ice Age: The Meltdown during her early childhood acting years.
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#7 Actor and Director Andrew Mccarthy, 64
Defined by his quiet intensity and versatility, American actor, director, and author Andrew McCarthy earned iconic status during the nineteen eighties youth film renaissance. He starred in box office favorites like Pretty in Pink and Weekend at Bernie's while later directing multiple episodes of Orange Is the New Black.
He is also an award-winning travel writer.
Little-known fact:
His very first acting role was playing the Artful Dodger in a high school production of the musical Oliver!.
Little-known fact:
His very first acting role was playing the Artful Dodger in a high school production of the musical Oliver!.
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#8 Actor Brian Baumgartner, 54
Known for his scene-stealing comedic delivery, American actor Brian Baumgartner built a rich performing career spanning stage and television. He achieved global recognition as Kevin Malone on The Office, winning two Screen Actors Guild Awards alongside his ensemble cast.
Off-screen, he hosts television podcasts and competes in celebrity golf tournaments.
Little-known fact:
Before playing Kevin Malone on The Office, he served as the artistic director of the Hidden Theatre in Minneapolis.
Little-known fact:
Before playing Kevin Malone on The Office, he served as the artistic director of the Hidden Theatre in Minneapolis.
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#9 Actress Lauren German, 48
Known for her grounding presence in hit drama series, American actress Lauren German rose to prominence on network television. She won fans portraying paramedic Leslie Shay on Chicago Fire and Detective Chloe Decker on the hit urban fantasy series Lucifer.
Off screen, she trained as a dancer and studied anthropology.
Little-known fact:
Before establishing her acting career, she trained extensively as a dancer at the Orange County High School of the Arts.
Little-known fact:
Before establishing her acting career, she trained extensively as a dancer at the Orange County High School of the Arts.
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#10 Youtuber Salish Matter, 17
Combining high-energy gymnastics stunts with relatable teenage vlogs, American YouTuber Salish Matter captivated a massive online audience. She built a major social media presence featuring viral challenges, voiced a role in Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, and earned a Kids Choice Award.
Off screen, she co-founded the skincare line Sincerely Yours.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving global digital fame, she reached level seven as a competitive gymnast.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving global digital fame, she reached level seven as a competitive gymnast.
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