Happy birthday to Jon Stewart, Ed Harris, and Karen Gillan! November 28 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Karen Gillan, 39
Soaring to global fame through British television and Hollywood blockbusters, Scottish actress Karen Gillan captured international attention with her versatile screen presence. She portrayed Amy Pond on Doctor Who before starring as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Ruby Roundhouse in the Jumanji franchise.
Off screen, she advocates for mental health awareness.
Little-known fact:
She shaved her head completely bald for her role as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy.
Little-known fact:
She shaved her head completely bald for her role as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy.
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#2 Comedian and Television Host Jon Stewart, 64
Known for his razor sharp political satire, American comedian and host Jon Stewart redefined late night television during his tenure on Comedy Central. He earned 25 Primetime Emmy Awards anchoring The Daily Show and later expanded his impact through film directing and advocacy for military veterans.
He also received the Mark Twain Prize.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving fame in comedy, Jon Stewart worked as a soccer coach, bartender, and state government contingency planner.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving fame in comedy, Jon Stewart worked as a soccer coach, bartender, and state government contingency planner.
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#3 Actor Alan Ritchson, 44
Commanding the screen with athletic physicality and charismatic screen presence, American actor Alan Ritchson earned widespread recognition as the formidable hero of Reacher. He first made his mark in superhero roles on Smallville and Titans before starring in the hit comedy series Blue Mountain State.
He also appeared in major film franchises including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Fast X.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing an acting career in Hollywood, Alan Ritchson auditioned for American Idol in 2004 and serenaded judge Paula Abdul.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing an acting career in Hollywood, Alan Ritchson auditioned for American Idol in 2004 and serenaded judge Paula Abdul.
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#4 Actress and Producer Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 42
Recognized for her dynamic roles across indie films and major studio franchises, American actress and singer Mary Elizabeth Winstead gained widespread fame starring in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.
She later earned acclaim in 10 Cloverfield Lane and joined the Star Wars universe in Ahsoka. Off screen, she trained extensively in classical ballet.
Little-known fact:
Before turning to acting, she trained rigorously as a ballerina but stopped after growing too tall for professional dance.
Little-known fact:
Before turning to acting, she trained rigorously as a ballerina but stopped after growing too tall for professional dance.
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#5 Actor and Producer Ed Harris, 76
Renowned for his intense screen presence and commanding voice, American actor and filmmaker Ed Harris built an iconic Hollywood career. He earned four Academy Award nominations for performances in Apollo 13, The Truman Show, and Pollock while also starring in Westworld.
Offscreen, he is an avid painter.
Little-known fact:
During his high school years, he captained the varsity football team and later played for Columbia University before discovering his passion for acting.
Little-known fact:
During his high school years, he captained the varsity football team and later played for Columbia University before discovering his passion for acting.
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#6 Director and Screenwriter Alfonso Cuarón, 65
Celebrated for his visual virtuosity, Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón transformed modern cinema with groundbreaking long takes. He won Academy Awards for directing Gravity and Roma while helming blockbusters such as Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
Off set, he champions environmental and social causes.
Little-known fact:
Before directing major films, Alfonso Cuarón was expelled from film school for making a short project in English.
Little-known fact:
Before directing major films, Alfonso Cuarón was expelled from film school for making a short project in English.
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#7 Actress and Television Personality Garcelle Beauvais, 60
Blending glamour with sharp comedic timing, Haitian American actress and television host Garcelle Beauvais rose to fame on sitcom favorite The Jamie Foxx Show. She later starred on NYPD Blue, co-hosted talk show The Real, and made reality television history on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Off screen, she is an accomplished author and executive producer.
Little-known fact:
After moving to the United States from Haiti as a child, she taught herself English by watching Sesame Street.
Little-known fact:
After moving to the United States from Haiti as a child, she taught herself English by watching Sesame Street.
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#8 Singer-Songwriter and Composer Randy Newman, 83
Combining sharp satire with rich orchestral melodies, American singer-songwriter and composer Randy Newman redefined modern cinematic scoring and pop songwriting. He earned two Academy Awards and six Grammys for timeless soundtracks like Toy Story and Monsters, Inc. while crafting classics such as “Short People.”
He is also a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.
Little-known fact:
He completed his bachelor’s degree from UCLA in 2021, over 50 years after initially dropping out just one semester short of graduation.
Little-known fact:
He completed his bachelor’s degree from UCLA in 2021, over 50 years after initially dropping out just one semester short of graduation.
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#9 Record Producer and Songwriter Berry Gordy, 97
Pioneering the sound of young America, American record executive Berry Gordy launched Motown Records and transformed modern popular music. He nurtured legendary artists such as Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross while producing chart-topping pop and R&B hits.
He also earned induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Little-known fact:
Before founding Motown, Berry Gordy fought as a professional featherweight boxer and worked on a Lincoln-Mercury assembly line.
Little-known fact:
Before founding Motown, Berry Gordy fought as a professional featherweight boxer and worked on a Lincoln-Mercury assembly line.
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#10 Drummer and Songwriter Matt Cameron, 64
Rhythmically driving the grunge sound of Seattle, American drummer Matt Cameron forged a legendary career across multiple decades. He earned acclaim playing with Soundgarden and Pearl Jam, netting two Grammy Awards and entering the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Offstage, he is an avid marathon runner.
Little-known fact:
As a teenager, he sang the comical song “Puberty Love” for the 1978 cult film Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.
Little-known fact:
As a teenager, he sang the comical song “Puberty Love” for the 1978 cult film Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.
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