Happy birthday to Bill Nye, Jaleel White, and Kathryn Bigelow! November 27 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Television Host and Educator Bill Nye, 71
Fostering curiosity across generations, American science communicator Bill Nye turned complex engineering into energetic television entertainment. He earned nineteen Emmy Awards for hosting Bill Nye the Science Guy and serves as chief executive officer of The Planetary Society.
Off screen, he holds several mechanical patents.
Little-known fact:
Before hosting his famous television show, Bill Nye invented a hydraulic resonance suppressor tube for Boeing 747 airplanes.
Little-known fact:
Before hosting his famous television show, Bill Nye invented a hydraulic resonance suppressor tube for Boeing 747 airplanes.
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#2 Actress Lashana Lynch, 39
Celebrated for her fearless characterizations in major motion pictures, British actress Lashana Lynch captured international acclaim in Captain Marvel. She made history as the first Black female 007 agent in No Time to Die while earning a BAFTA Rising Star Award.
Beyond acting, she trained in singing and songwriting.
Little-known fact:
She played county netball and trained as a vocalist before committing to a full-time acting career.
Little-known fact:
She played county netball and trained as a vocalist before committing to a full-time acting career.
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#3 Director Kathryn Bigelow, 75
Renowned for kinetic action sequences and psychological depth, American film director Kathryn Bigelow transformed modern thriller cinema. She made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Director for The Hurt Locker and followed that success with Zero Dark Thirty.
Before directing feature films, she trained as a fine artist in New York City.
Little-known fact:
Before directing feature films, she spent years as a painter and once maintained an art studio inside a Manhattan bank vault.
Little-known fact:
Before directing feature films, she spent years as a painter and once maintained an art studio inside a Manhattan bank vault.
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#4 Actor William Fichtner, 70
Renowned for his screen presence and versatile performances, American actor William Fichtner has commanded film and television roles for decades. His career highlights include dynamic performances in Armageddon, Black Hawk Down, Crash, and the television drama Prison Break.
Off screen, he is a passionate Buffalo Bills fan.
Little-known fact:
He initially planned a career in criminal justice before taking a mandatory college improv elective that redirected him toward acting.
Little-known fact:
He initially planned a career in criminal justice before taking a mandatory college improv elective that redirected him toward acting.
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#5 Actor Jaleel White, 50
Rising to fame on nineties television, American actor Jaleel White created one of comedy's most recognizable characters on Family Matters. He later voiced Sonic the Hedgehog in several animated series, hosted the game show Flip Side, and appeared in feature films like Dreamgirls.
Outside of acting, he earned a film degree from UCLA.
Little-known fact:
He borrowed his dentist father's thick eyeglasses to complete his audition look for Steve Urkel.
Little-known fact:
He borrowed his dentist father's thick eyeglasses to complete his audition look for Steve Urkel.
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#6 Actress Alison Pill, 41
Grit and emotional depth define Canadian actress Alison Pill, who captured critical acclaim across stage and screen. She earned a Tony Award nomination for her Broadway debut in The Lieutenant of Inishmore and played Maggie Jordan in The Newsroom.
Off screen, she voiced Kim Pine in the animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.
Little-known fact:
She got her start in entertainment at age ten by narrating children's audiobooks for the Toronto Children's Chorus.
Little-known fact:
She got her start in entertainment at age ten by narrating children's audiobooks for the Toronto Children's Chorus.
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#7 Diplomat and Author Caroline Kennedy, 69
Distinguished by decades of public service, American diplomat and author Caroline Kennedy has built a career defined by international relations and educational advocacy. She served as the United States Ambassador to both Japan and Australia while editing several best-selling books on civics.
She also champions arts education across the nation.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing her law degree, she worked as a research assistant in the Film and Television Department at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing her law degree, she worked as a research assistant in the Film and Television Department at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
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#8 Actor and Director Fisher Stevens, 63
Renowned for his dynamic work both in front of and behind the camera, American actor and director Fisher Stevens built a remarkably diverse body of work. He won an Academy Award for producing the hard-hitting documentary The Cove and portrayed Hugo Baker on the hit HBO series Succession.
He also co-founded the Naked Angels theater collective.
Little-known fact:
He landed his movie debut at age sixteen in the classic horror film The Burning.
Little-known fact:
He landed his movie debut at age sixteen in the classic horror film The Burning.
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#9 Actor Sharlto Copley, 53
Propelled to stardom by his electrifying debut in District 9, South African actor Sharlto Copley earned global acclaim for bringing unpredictable intensity to futuristic thrillers. His diverse portfolio features major roles in The A-Team, Elysium, and Maleficent, as well as distinctive work in Chappie.
Off screen, he is a former production company founder.
Little-known fact:
Before starring in District 9, he worked behind the camera as one of South Africa's youngest television producers.
Little-known fact:
Before starring in District 9, he worked behind the camera as one of South Africa's youngest television producers.
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#10 Rapper Twista, 53
Renowned for his staggering verbal speed, American rapper Twista built a lasting legacy in Midwest hip-hop. He topped the charts with his multi-platinum album Kamikaze and the smash hit single “Slow Jamz”.
Off stage, he advocates for community safety programs.
Little-known fact:
He once set a Guinness World Record by pronouncing 598 syllables in just 55 seconds.
Little-known fact:
He once set a Guinness World Record by pronouncing 598 syllables in just 55 seconds.
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