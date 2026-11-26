Happy birthday to DJ Khaled, Rita Ora, and Anuel AA! November 26 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Singer and Songwriter Natasha Bedingfield, 45
Celebrated for her sunny vocals and uplifting pop anthems, British singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield captured international attention during the mid-2000s. Her debut album Unwritten produced global chart-toppers and earned a Grammy nomination, while hit singles like “Pocketful of Sunshine” became radio staples.
She also actively supports children charities through her work with Global Angels.
Little-known fact:
She studied psychology for a year at university specifically to become a better songwriter.
Little-known fact:
She studied psychology for a year at university specifically to become a better songwriter.
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#2 Actress Garcelle Beauvais, 60
Celebrated for her warmth and commanding screen presence, Haitian American actress Garcelle Beauvais captivated television audiences on The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue. She later made franchise history on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and co-hosted the talk show The Real while authoring books and executive producing film projects.
Off screen, she advocates for family causes.
Little-known fact:
After immigrating to the United States as a child, she learned to speak English by watching Sesame Street.
Little-known fact:
After immigrating to the United States as a child, she learned to speak English by watching Sesame Street.
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#3 Singer and Songwriter Olivia O'brien, 27
Recognized for her raw pop storytelling and confessional lyrics, American singer-songwriter Olivia O'Brien first captured international attention with the hit duet “I Hate U, I Love U.” She later released her debut album Was It Even Real? while founding her independent record label to maintain creative control.
Off stage, she advocates openly for mental health awareness.
Little-known fact:
She skipped the third grade during her elementary school years in Northern California.
Little-known fact:
She skipped the third grade during her elementary school years in Northern California.
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#4 Actor Aubrey Joseph, 29
Stepping from the Broadway stage into superhero television drama, American actor and musician Aubrey Joseph earned acclaim starring as Cloak in Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. His versatile career spans roles in dramatic television series like The Night Of alongside independent hip-hop music releases such as his album XXL.
Off screen, he enjoys writing music and pursuing creative studio projects.
Little-known fact:
Before landing his television breakthrough, he played Young Simba in the Broadway production of The Lion King.
Little-known fact:
Before landing his television breakthrough, he played Young Simba in the Broadway production of The Lion King.
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#5 DJ and Record Producer DJ Khaled, 51
Famed for creating explosive hip-hop anthems, American record producer and DJ DJ Khaled turned his energetic radio style into an international music empire. He topped global charts with multi-platinum albums like Major Key and Grateful while securing a Grammy Award for his hit single “Higher”.
He also authored a best-selling motivational book.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving worldwide music fame, he worked in a New Orleans record store where he ran up long-distance bills pitching unsigned talent to major labels.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving worldwide music fame, he worked in a New Orleans record store where he ran up long-distance bills pitching unsigned talent to major labels.
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#6 Singer and Actress Rita Ora, 36
Rising to prominence with chart-topping pop singles and striking style, British singer and actress Rita Ora captured international media attention early in her career. She achieved multiple UK number-one hits with her debut record Ora, expanded into major film roles such as Fifty Shades of Grey, and served as a prime-time television judge.
Off screen, she actively champions UNICEF humanitarian initiatives.
Little-known fact:
Named after her grandfather's favorite actress Rita Hayworth, her family added Ora to their surname to make it easier to pronounce.
Little-known fact:
Named after her grandfather's favorite actress Rita Hayworth, her family added Ora to their surname to make it easier to pronounce.
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#7 Rapper and Singer Anuel Aa, 34
Pioneering the explosive rise of Latin trap, Puerto Rican rapper Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, professionally known as Anuel AA, captured a global audience with raw street lyrics. His chart-topping debut album Real Hasta la Muerte and hit single “China” established his international star power.
Beyond performing, he manages his own independent record label.
Little-known fact:
He recorded his vocal verse for the hit track “Ayer 2” via a telephone call while incarcerated.
Little-known fact:
He recorded his vocal verse for the hit track “Ayer 2” via a telephone call while incarcerated.
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#8 Actor Peter Facinelli, 53
Celebrated for his charismatic screen presence, American actor and filmmaker Peter Facinelli earned global recognition as Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the blockbuster Twilight film series. He also starred as Dr. Fitch Cooper in Nurse Jackie while directing features like The Vanished and producing independent projects.
Off screen, he enjoys writing novels.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing an acting career, he spent a year studying pre-law at St. John's University.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing an acting career, he spent a year studying pre-law at St. John's University.
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#9 Actress Kristin Bauer Van Straten, 60
Renowned for bringing sardonic humor and regal poise to iconic fantasy series, American actress Kristin Bauer van Straten captivated global television audiences. She delivered a breakout performance as vampire Pam on True Blood and played Maleficent on Once Upon a Time.
Off screen, she paints portraits and champions animal welfare.
Little-known fact:
Before moving to Hollywood, she studied fine arts in Boston and New York to pursue a career as a painter.
Little-known fact:
Before moving to Hollywood, she studied fine arts in Boston and New York to pursue a career as a painter.
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#10 Singer and Songwriter Kat Deluna, 39
Blending Caribbean rhythms with high-octane pop, American singer Kat DeLuna captivated global audiences during the late 2000s. Her breakout single “Whine Up” topped dance charts worldwide, leading to acclaimed collaborations with Akon and Lil Wayne alongside her debut album 9 Lives.
Offstage, she supports youth music education programs.
Little-known fact:
At age 15, she won a Coca-Cola karaoke contest by singing Whitney Houston’s version of “I Will Always Love You.”
Little-known fact:
At age 15, she won a Coca-Cola karaoke contest by singing Whitney Houston’s version of “I Will Always Love You.”
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