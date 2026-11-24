Happy birthday to Katherine Heigl, Sarah Hyland, and Colin Hanks! November 24 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Sarah Hyland, 36
Renowned for her sharp comedic talent and vibrant stage presence, American actress Sarah Hyland captured international attention through her memorable television roles. She anchored eleven seasons of Modern Family, earning four Screen Actors Guild Awards before expanding into hosting Love Island USA and starring in Broadway revivals.
Off screen, she co-founded a wellness supplement company.
Little-known fact:
Her younger brother Ian served as her donor for a life-saving kidney transplant in 2017.
Little-known fact:
Her younger brother Ian served as her donor for a life-saving kidney transplant in 2017.
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#2 Actress Katherine Heigl, 48
Celebrated for her sharp comedic timing and dramatic depth, American actress Katherine Heigl captivated global audiences on prime-time television. She won a Primetime Emmy Award for Grey’s Anatomy and starred in film comedies like Knocked Up and 27 Dresses.
Off screen, she advocates passionately for animal welfare.
Little-known fact:
She co-founded the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation to honor her late brother and rescue animals across the nation.
Little-known fact:
She co-founded the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation to honor her late brother and rescue animals across the nation.
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#3 Actor Colin Hanks, 49
Renowned for his versatile performances across comedy and drama, American actor Colin Hanks earned widespread acclaim starring in television series and mainstream feature films. He gained prominent recognition for his breakout turn in the film Orange County and later received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his compelling portrayal in Fargo.
Beyond acting, he directs acclaimed music documentaries.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting professionally, he worked as a production assistant on the set of the space drama Apollo 13.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting professionally, he worked as a production assistant on the set of the space drama Apollo 13.
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#4 Actor and Director Stephen Merchant, 52
Renowned for his dry wit and distinctive comedic voice, British writer and actor Stephen Merchant gained international fame as the co-creator of The Office. He subsequently earned acclaim for co-writing Extras, voicing Wheatley in Portal 2, and directing the hit sports comedy film Fighting with My Family.
He also co-created the global television hit Lip Sync Battle.
Little-known fact:
His father appeared as a background character in the British sitcom series The Office.
Little-known fact:
His father appeared as a background character in the British sitcom series The Office.
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#5 Singer and Songwriter Tom Odell, 36
Celebrated for his raw piano ballads and emotional vocal delivery, British singer-songwriter Tom Odell captured global attention with his hit single “Another Love”. He won the BRITs Critics’ Choice Award and topped charts with his debut album Long Way Down before transitioning into a acclaimed independent artist.
He also enjoys touring with vintage keyboards.
Little-known fact:
He used his first album advance to buy a lime green Mini Cooper, which was stolen just three weeks later.
Little-known fact:
He used his first album advance to buy a lime green Mini Cooper, which was stolen just three weeks later.
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#6 Actor Garret Dillahunt, 62
Known for his exceptional versatility, American actor Garret Dillahunt built a prolific career across television and film. He earned acclaim for roles in Deadwood, Raising Hope, and Fear the Walking Dead while featuring in Oscar-winning films like No Country for Old Men.
He holds a master degree from New York University.
Little-known fact:
Before pivoting to drama school, he earned a journalism degree and wrote for his local newspaper in Selah, Washington.
Little-known fact:
Before pivoting to drama school, he earned a journalism degree and wrote for his local newspaper in Selah, Washington.
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#7 Actor Conleth Hill, 62
Celebrated for his exceptional stage and screen versatility, Northern Irish actor Conleth Hill rose to global prominence playing Lord Varys in Game of Thrones. He earned two Olivier Awards for London theatrical productions including Stones in His Pockets while also starring in television dramas like Holding and Suits.
Off screen, he remains a passionate advocate for Northern Irish arts.
Little-known fact:
His younger brother Ronan Hill won four Emmy Awards for sound mixing on Game of Thrones.
Little-known fact:
His younger brother Ronan Hill won four Emmy Awards for sound mixing on Game of Thrones.
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#8 Actress Shirley Henderson, 61
Gaining acclaim for her distinct voice and transformative roles, Scottish actress Shirley Henderson first captivated filmgoers in Trainspotting. She later gained worldwide fame as Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter films and Jude in Bridget Jones’s Diary, while also winning an Olivier Award for her stage work.
She voiced Babu Frik in Star Wars.
Little-known fact:
She was thirty-six years old when she played fourteen-year-old Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
Little-known fact:
She was thirty-six years old when she played fourteen-year-old Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
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#9 Actress Denise Crosby, 69
Gaining wide acclaim on television, American actress Denise Crosby captured pop culture attention with her commanding presence. She starred as Tasha Yar in Star Trek: The Next Generation and headlined the horror classic Pet Sematary while building a vast television career.
She also produced the acclaimed documentary Trekkies.
Little-known fact:
She produced and hosted the hit 1997 documentary Trekkies to highlight the passionate world of science-fiction fan culture.
Little-known fact:
She produced and hosted the hit 1997 documentary Trekkies to highlight the passionate world of science-fiction fan culture.
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#10 Actor Gwilym Lee, 43
Celebrated for bringing nuance and precision to complex character studies, British actor Gwilym Lee initially built his reputation on the classical stage. He earned international acclaim portraying Queen guitarist Brian May in Bohemian Rhapsody while also starring in television dramas like Midsomer Murders and The Great.
Off screen, he received the Guildhall Gold Medal for acting excellence.
Little-known fact:
At age sixteen, he landed a role in a Royal Shakespeare Company production of Richard III.
Little-known fact:
At age sixteen, he landed a role in a Royal Shakespeare Company production of Richard III.
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