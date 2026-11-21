Happy birthday to Goldie Hawn, Björk, and Carly Rae Jepsen! November 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Singer and Songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen, 41
Rising from local acoustic venues to global stardom, Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen redefined pop music with her irresistible melodies and sincere lyrics. Her chart-topping smash “Call Me Maybe” became an international hit, while albums like Emotion earned widespread critical acclaim.
Beyond music, she starred in Cinderella on Broadway and voiced characters in animated films.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing music full time, she worked as a barista and assistant pastry chef at a Vancouver coffee house.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing music full time, she worked as a barista and assistant pastry chef at a Vancouver coffee house.
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#2 Actress Isabel May, 26
Celebrated for her expressive dramatic work, American actress Isabel May gained global prominence starring in high-profile television series. She anchored the hit series Alexa & Katie and earned widespread acclaim narrating the frontier dramas 1883 and 1923.
She completed high school through online courses.
Little-known fact:
Her middle school English teacher first recognized her natural storytelling talent and convinced her parents to let her try acting.
Little-known fact:
Her middle school English teacher first recognized her natural storytelling talent and convinced her parents to let her try acting.
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#3 Actress Jena Malone, 42
Renowned for her bold dramatic choices, American actress and musician Jena Malone built a diverse career spanning cult classics and massive studio franchises. She rose to prominence in Donnie Darko and gained international fame as Johanna Mason in The Hunger Games series.
Off screen, she creates experimental music with her project, The Shoe.
Little-known fact:
By the time she turned nine years old, she had lived in 27 different locations with her family.
Little-known fact:
By the time she turned nine years old, she had lived in 27 different locations with her family.
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#4 Actor Jimmi Simpson, 51
Celebrated for his intense screen presence and comedic flair, American actor Jimmi Simpson earned critical acclaim with his breakout role on Westworld. He has also delivered memorable performances in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and House of Cards.
Off screen, he supports animal rescue organizations and indie theater programs.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting in college, he grew up skateboarding and singing in his high school chorus in New Jersey.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting in college, he grew up skateboarding and singing in his high school chorus in New Jersey.
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#5 Singer and Songwriter Björk, 61
Celebrated for her expressive vocal style and avant-garde soundscapes, Icelandic singer and composer Björk gained international recognition leading the alt-rock group The Sugarcubes. Her solo projects Debut and Homogenic earned global acclaim, while her performance in Dancer in the Dark won the Cannes Best Actress Award.
She also developed custom instruments for her interactive album Biophilia.
Little-known fact:
She released her self-titled debut album in Iceland at age eleven after a radio broadcast of her school music recital went viral locally.
Little-known fact:
She released her self-titled debut album in Iceland at age eleven after a radio broadcast of her school music recital went viral locally.
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#6 Actress Goldie Hawn, 81
Radiating exuberant charm and impeccable comic timing, American actress Goldie Hawn captured global audiences through decades of classic film performances. After winning an Academy Award for Cactus Flower, she headlined iconic comedies including Private Benjamin and The First Wives Club while founding her MindUP youth initiative.
Offscreen, she remains a dedicated advocate for mindfulness.
Little-known fact:
Before finding fame on screen, she worked as a professional go-go dancer and ran her own ballet school as a teenager.
Little-known fact:
Before finding fame on screen, she worked as a professional go-go dancer and ran her own ballet school as a teenager.
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#7 Actress Cherry Jones, 70
Renowned for her commanding presence on Broadway, American actress Cherry Jones built an extraordinary career across stage and screen. She captured two Tony Awards for The Heiress and Doubt, along with three Primetime Emmy Awards for roles in 24, The Handmaid's Tale, and Succession.
Off screen, she champions theatrical arts education and LGBTQ advocacy.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving Broadway stardom, she co-founded the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1980.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving Broadway stardom, she co-founded the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1980.
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#8 Actress Marlo Thomas, 89
Celebrated for her pioneering television roles, American actress and producer Marlo Thomas captivated audiences as the star of That Girl. She expanded her legacy by creating the influential children's franchise Free to Be... You and Me, earning multiple Emmy Awards and a Grammy Award.
She also serves as National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Little-known fact:
Marlo Thomas originally graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in education and worked briefly as a schoolteacher.
Little-known fact:
Marlo Thomas originally graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in education and worked briefly as a schoolteacher.
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#9 Actress Nicollette Sheridan, 63
Best known for playing captivating sirens on primetime television, British actress Nicollette Sheridan earned acclaim on Knots Landing. She later earned a Golden Globe nomination for her iconic role as Edie Britt on Desperate Housewives while appearing in hit feature film comedies.
She also starred as Alexis Carrington in Dynasty.
Little-known fact:
Her mother was a British actress, and legendary actor Telly Savalas served as her stepfather figure throughout her childhood.
Little-known fact:
Her mother was a British actress, and legendary actor Telly Savalas served as her stepfather figure throughout her childhood.
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#10 Singer and Songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman, 64
Celebrated for his uplifting lyrics and acoustic melodies, American Christian singer-songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman pioneered modern worship pop. He has earned five Grammy Awards and dozens of Dove Awards while releasing chart-topping hits like The Great Adventure.
Chapman also co-founded Show Hope to aid global orphan adoption.
Little-known fact:
Before moving to Nashville for a music career, Chapman originally studied pre-medicine at Georgetown College in Kentucky.
Little-known fact:
Before moving to Nashville for a music career, Chapman originally studied pre-medicine at Georgetown College in Kentucky.
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