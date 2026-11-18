Happy birthday to Owen Wilson, Kirk Hammett, and Megyn Kelly! November 18 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor Owen Wilson, 58
Celebrated for his easygoing charm and offbeat comedic timing, American actor and screenwriter Owen Wilson first made his mark co-writing indie classics. He later earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing The Royal Tenenbaums while headlining blockbuster hits like Wedding Crashers and voicing Lightning McQueen in Pixar's Cars.
He also starred as Mobius in the Marvel series Loki.
Little-known fact:
He broke his nose twice during his youth, once in a high school fight and once while playing football.
Little-known fact:
He broke his nose twice during his youth, once in a high school fight and once while playing football.
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#2 Actor and Comedian Damon Wayans Jr., 44
Energetic timing and physical humor propelled American actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. to broad television prominence. He earned acclaim starring in Happy Endings and New Girl while voicing Wasabi in Big Hero 6.
Offscreen, he hosts game shows and runs a production company.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing on acting and comedy, he studied fine arts and animation at Otis College of Art and Design.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing on acting and comedy, he studied fine arts and animation at Otis College of Art and Design.
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#3 Guitarist Kirk Hammett, 64
Renowned for his explosive riffs and blistering solos, American guitarist Kirk Hammett shaped the sound of heavy metal. As Metallica's lead guitar player since 1983, he contributed to landmark multi-platinum albums and earned nine Grammy Awards.
Offstage, he is an avid collector of classic horror memorabilia.
Little-known fact:
To afford his first quality electric guitar, he worked night shifts at a local Burger King as a teenager.
Little-known fact:
To afford his first quality electric guitar, he worked night shifts at a local Burger King as a teenager.
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#4 Actress Chloë Sevigny, 52
Renowned for her bold choices in independent cinema, American actress Chloë Sevigny captivated audiences with her debut in Kids and an Oscar-nominated performance in Boys Don't Cry. She later won a Golden Globe Award for the drama series Big Love while expanding her career into fashion design and directing.
Off screen, she remains a timeless icon of street style.
Little-known fact:
Before her film debut, she worked as a teenage intern at Sassy magazine after being discovered on a Manhattan street.
Little-known fact:
Before her film debut, she worked as a teenage intern at Sassy magazine after being discovered on a Manhattan street.
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#5 Actor and Comedian Mike Epps, 56
Long recognized for his energetic stage presence, American comedian and actor Mike Epps gained nationwide fame playing Day-Day Jones in Next Friday. He later starred in comedy hits such as Friday After Next and The Hangover while releasing popular stand-up specials.
He currently anchors the Netflix sitcom The Upshaws.
Little-known fact:
He earned his high school diploma from Arsenal Tech High School at age 45 after returning to complete his studies.
Little-known fact:
He earned his high school diploma from Arsenal Tech High School at age 45 after returning to complete his studies.
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#6 Actor and Comedian Oscar Nunez, 68
Known for his sharp deadpan delivery, Cuban American actor and comedian Oscar Nunez earned international acclaim on the television series The Office. Beyond his standout performance as Oscar Martinez, he appeared in feature films like The Proposal and co-created the Comedy Central series Halfway Home.
Off screen, he is also a certified dental technician.
Little-known fact:
Before finding mainstream success in comedy, Oscar Nunez worked as a certified dental technician in New York.
Little-known fact:
Before finding mainstream success in comedy, Oscar Nunez worked as a certified dental technician in New York.
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#7 Actor Nathan Kress, 34
First catapulting to international fame as tech-savvy web producer Freddie Benson on iCarly, American actor and director Nathan Kress built a dynamic career both in front of and behind the camera.
Beyond starring in popular television revivals, he directed multiple network comedy episodes while co-hosting a popular parenting podcast.
Little-known fact:
His early performance as a young Simon Cowell on Jimmy Kimmel Live! helped kickstart his television acting career.
Little-known fact:
His early performance as a young Simon Cowell on Jimmy Kimmel Live! helped kickstart his television acting career.
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#8 Comedian and Actor Kevin Nealon, 73
Renowned for his deadpan humor and sharp observational timing, American comedian and actor Kevin Nealon rose to prominence during his nine-year tenure on Saturday Night Live. He gained widespread praise anchoring Weekend Update and went on to star in the hit series Weeds as well as numerous feature films.
Off screen, he hosts the popular web series Hiking with Kevin.
Little-known fact:
He is an accomplished caricature artist who published a book featuring his full-color paintings of famous friends.
Little-known fact:
He is an accomplished caricature artist who published a book featuring his full-color paintings of famous friends.
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#9 Author Margaret Atwood, 87
Renowned for speculative fiction and sharp cultural commentary, Canadian author Margaret Atwood shaped modern literary history with dystopian themes. She won two Booker Prizes for The Blind Assassin and The Testaments while also writing influential poetry collections.
She also invented the LongPen technology.
Little-known fact:
She invented the LongPen, a robotic device that allows authors to sign books remotely from anywhere in the world.
Little-known fact:
She invented the LongPen, a robotic device that allows authors to sign books remotely from anywhere in the world.
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#10 Journalist Megyn Kelly, 56
Renowned for her razor-sharp political interviews, American journalist Megyn Kelly rose to fame anchoring prime-time cable news before establishing a massive independent media network. She hosted top-rated shows like The Kelly File on Fox News and now leads her daily digital program, The Megyn Kelly Show.
Off camera, she enjoys writing and spends quality time with her family.
Little-known fact:
Before entering television journalism, Megyn Kelly worked as a corporate litigator at the international law firm Jones Day for nine years.
Little-known fact:
Before entering television journalism, Megyn Kelly worked as a corporate litigator at the international law firm Jones Day for nine years.
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