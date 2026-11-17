Happy birthday to Martin Scorsese, Rachel McAdams, and Danny DeVito! November 17 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Director Martin Scorsese, 84
Framing gritty urban drama with technical brilliance, legendary American filmmaker Martin Scorsese reshaped modern Hollywood storytelling. His iconic filmography includes Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and The Departed, which secured his Academy Award win for Best Director.
Off screen, he leads global film preservation initiatives.
Little-known fact:
Before committing to a cinematic career, Martin Scorsese spent a year attending a preparatory seminary to pursue the Catholic priesthood.
Little-known fact:
Before committing to a cinematic career, Martin Scorsese spent a year attending a preparatory seminary to pursue the Catholic priesthood.
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#2 Actor Danny Devito, 82
Unmatched comic energy and versatile performances defined American actor and filmmaker Danny DeVito throughout his decades in Hollywood. He won an Emmy for Taxi, starred in hit movies like Matilda and Twins, and gained new fans on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
He also co-founded Jersey Films, producing classic hits like Pulp Fiction.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, he trained as a cosmetologist and worked at his sister’s beauty salon styling hair.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing acting, he trained as a cosmetologist and worked at his sister’s beauty salon styling hair.
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#3 Actress Rachel Mcadams, 48
Celebrated for her versatile screen presence, Canadian actress Rachel McAdams earned global recognition with standout performances in modern romantic and comedic classics. She starred in Mean Girls and The Notebook before earning an Academy Award nomination for her dramatic role in Spotlight.
Her career spans blockbuster franchises and acclaimed independent dramas.
Little-known fact:
She worked at a local McDonald’s for three years during her youth before embarking on her professional acting career.
Little-known fact:
She worked at a local McDonald’s for three years during her youth before embarking on her professional acting career.
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#4 Drag Queen and Television Host Rupaul, 66
Renowned for bringing drag into mainstream culture, American television host and drag queen RuPaul revolutionized reality entertainment with his iconic competition series. His career includes chart-topping dance tracks, bestselling books, and a record-breaking streak of Primetime Emmy Awards.
Off screen, he enjoys painting and listening to vintage disco records.
Little-known fact:
His mother named him RuPaul, deriving the prefix from roux, the traditional French base used in Louisiana gumbo.
Little-known fact:
His mother named him RuPaul, deriving the prefix from roux, the traditional French base used in Louisiana gumbo.
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#5 Actor Tom Ellis, 48
Combining effortless charm with sharp comedic timing, Welsh actor Tom Ellis gained international fame in television drama. He captured viewers as Gary Preston on Miranda before starring as the title character in the hit series Lucifer.
Beyond acting, he is a trained musician who plays the French horn.
Little-known fact:
He played the French horn in the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra long before pursuing a professional acting career.
Little-known fact:
He played the French horn in the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra long before pursuing a professional acting career.
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#6 Actress Leslie Bibb, 53
Known for her sharp comedic timing and captivating screen presence, American actress Leslie Bibb rose to fame on the teen series Popular. She went on to portray journalist Christine Everhart in Iron Man while securing major roles in Palm Royale and season three of The White Lotus.
Off screen, she won a national modeling contest judged by Naomi Campbell.
Little-known fact:
At age sixteen, she won a nationwide modeling search on The Oprah Winfrey Show after her mother submitted her photo.
Little-known fact:
At age sixteen, she won a nationwide modeling search on The Oprah Winfrey Show after her mother submitted her photo.
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#7 Actor Stephen Root, 75
Renowned for his vast range in film and television, American actor Stephen Root built a career playing eccentric, unforgettable character roles. He gained widespread praise for his work in Office Space, NewsRadio, and Barry, while also voicing iconic characters on King of the Hill.
Off screen, he is a dedicated theater veteran.
Little-known fact:
Before moving to Hollywood, he spent fifteen years touring the country as a classical Shakespearean stage actor.
Little-known fact:
Before moving to Hollywood, he spent fifteen years touring the country as a classical Shakespearean stage actor.
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#8 Actor Harry Lloyd, 43
Bringing quiet intensity to period dramas and epic fantasy series, British actor Harry Lloyd earned widespread recognition for his compelling screen roles. He starred as Viserys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, appeared in Doctor Who, and voiced Viktor in the series Arcane.
Off screen, he is a descendant of author Charles Dickens.
Little-known fact:
He is the great-great-great-grandson of legendary Victorian novelist Charles Dickens.
Little-known fact:
He is the great-great-great-grandson of legendary Victorian novelist Charles Dickens.
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#9 Singer Ronnie Devoe, 59
Blending infectious stage presence with smooth vocal harmonies, American singer and rapper Ronnie DeVoe helped pioneer the new jack swing movement. He earned multi-platinum success with New Edition hits like “Candy Girl” before co-founding Bell Biv DeVoe and dominating global charts with Poison.
Offstage, he steers a successful Atlanta real estate firm.
Little-known fact:
Beyond music, Ronnie DeVoe is a licensed real estate broker who co-founded his own real estate firm in Georgia.
Little-known fact:
Beyond music, Ronnie DeVoe is a licensed real estate broker who co-founded his own real estate firm in Georgia.
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#10 Actress and Stuntwoman Zoë Bell, 48
Renowned for executing breathtaking action sequences on screen, New Zealand stuntwoman and actress Zoë Bell built a stellar Hollywood career with physical courage and versatility. She doubled for leading stars in major films like Kill Bill before taking central acting roles in Death Proof and producing action features.
Her work as a stunt coordinator further redefined female action cinema.
Little-known fact:
Her entrance into stunt work began after her doctor father treated an injured stuntman and brought home a contact phone number.
Little-known fact:
Her entrance into stunt work began after her doctor father treated an injured stuntman and brought home a contact phone number.
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