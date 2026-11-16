Dean McDermott And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Nov 16)

Happy birthday to Dean McDermott, Christian Lorenz, and Sanna Marin! November 16 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Politician Sanna Marin, 41
Elevating young leadership on the global stage, Finnish politician Sanna Marin earned wide acclaim for her progressive vision. She steered her country through international crises and spearheaded a historic push to join NATO.
She now advises world leaders on democratic reform.
Little-known fact:
Before holding public office, she worked as a cashier at a local bakery to support her university education.
Little-known fact:
Before holding public office, she worked as a cashier at a local bakery to support her university education.
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#2 Actor and Television Personality Dean Mcdermott, 60
Long before becoming a staple on reality television, Canadian actor and television host Dean McDermott established his career on episodic dramas. He starred in Due South and Slasher while also hosting Chopped Canada and authoring a cookbook.
Off screen, he is a trained chef and dedicated father of six.
Little-known fact:
Before his television career took off, Dean McDermott trained professionally as a chef and won a celebrity cooking competition.
Little-known fact:
Before his television career took off, Dean McDermott trained professionally as a chef and won a celebrity cooking competition.
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#3 Musician Christian Lorenz, 60
Forging an iconic career in industrial rock, German keyboardist Christian Lorenz brought theatrical humor and synthesizer hooks to the international stage. He built his reputation with Rammstein through landmark albums like Sehnsucht and Mutter, while also authoring popular memoirs about his East German roots.
Offstage, he restores and rents classic automobiles.
Little-known fact:
Before acquiring his first real piano at age fifteen, he painted piano keys onto his window ledge to practice.
Little-known fact:
Before acquiring his first real piano at age fifteen, he painted piano keys onto his window ledge to practice.
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#4 Rapper and Record Producer Iamsu!, 37
Shaping the sound of West Coast hip-hop, American rapper and record producer Iamsu! built a loyal following through his energetic tracks and collaborative production. He co-founded the HBK Gang collective and earned mainstream recognition with guest verses on hit singles like “Gas Pedal” and “Up!”.
Outside the studio, he champions Bay Area independent artists.
Little-known fact:
He originally learned to play the drums as a child before mastering beat production on his computer.
Little-known fact:
He originally learned to play the drums as a child before mastering beat production on his computer.
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#5 Voice Actress and Director Caitlin Glass, 45
Renowned for her expressive voice work across anime and video games, American voice actress Caitlin Glass captured fan attention as Winry Rockbell in Fullmetal Alchemist. Beyond acting, she has directed major dubs like Fruits Basket and voiced iconic roles in Street Fighter V and One Piece.
Her direction continues to inspire new generations of voice talent.
Little-known fact:
She was hired by Funimation on the same day she took a routine tour of the studio as a college student.
Little-known fact:
She was hired by Funimation on the same day she took a routine tour of the studio as a college student.
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#6 Actress and Model Gemma Atkinson, 42
Rising to prominence on British television, British actress and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson captivated audiences across long-running drama series. She starred in Hollyoaks and Emmerdale before transitioning to national airwaves as a popular Hits Radio host.
She is an avid animal welfare supporter.
Little-known fact:
She once completed a 228-kilometer charity walk along the Great Wall of China to raise funds for breast cancer research.
Little-known fact:
She once completed a 228-kilometer charity walk along the Great Wall of China to raise funds for breast cancer research.
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#7 Singer and Songwriter Joey Cape, 60
Known for shaping California skate punk, American singer and songwriter Joey Cape built an enduring legacy as frontman for Lagwagon. He expanded his acoustic repertoire with solo projects while performing with cover supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes.
His indie label One Week Records supports emerging songwriters.
Little-known fact:
His band Lagwagon got its name from his mother’s notoriously slow station wagon, which his brother nicknamed the lag wagon.
Little-known fact:
His band Lagwagon got its name from his mother’s notoriously slow station wagon, which his brother nicknamed the lag wagon.
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#8 Actress and Director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, 62
Renowned across European art-house cinema, Italian French actress and director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi captivated global audiences with her raw emotional intensity. She won four David di Donatello Awards for Best Actress and earned a Cannes Palme d'Or nomination for directing A Castle in Italy.
Off screen, she enjoys mentoring young drama students.
Little-known fact:
Her family relocated from Italy to France in 1973 due to safety concerns surrounding political instability and kidnapping threats.
Little-known fact:
Her family relocated from Italy to France in 1973 due to safety concerns surrounding political instability and kidnapping threats.
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#9 Guitarist and Record Producer Logan Mader, 56
Famed for crafting heavy riffs and studio tracks, Canadian guitarist and record producer Logan Mader first rose to fame with Machine Head. He later engineered acclaimed metal albums for Gojira and Five Finger Death Punch while performing with Once Human.
He also composes music for video games.
Little-known fact:
Before returning to live performing with Once Human, he spent twelve years working exclusively as a studio producer and mix engineer.
Little-known fact:
Before returning to live performing with Once Human, he spent twelve years working exclusively as a studio producer and mix engineer.
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#10 Comedian and Actor Griff Rhys Jones, 73
Renowned for his sharp wit and energetic performances, Welsh comedian and television presenter Griff Rhys Jones helped shape modern British comedy. He co-starred in classic sketch shows like Not the Nine O'Clock News and Alas Smith and Jones while co-founding Talkback Productions.
He also hosts popular television travelogues.
Little-known fact:
Before entering university, he worked on a cruise ship looking after hundreds of traveling schoolchildren.
Little-known fact:
Before entering university, he worked on a cruise ship looking after hundreds of traveling schoolchildren.
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