Charles III And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Nov 14)

Happy birthday to Charles III, Travis Barker, and Josh Duhamel! November 14 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 King of the United Kingdom Charles Iii, 78
Long before ascending the throne, British monarch Charles III dedicated his public life to environmental causes and youth development. He founded landmark charities like The Prince's Trust while championing organic agriculture and urban planning across the UK.
He is also an avid watercolor painter.
Little-known fact:
He authored a children's book titled The Old Man of Lochnagar to entertain his younger brothers.
Little-known fact:
He authored a children's book titled The Old Man of Lochnagar to entertain his younger brothers.
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#2 Drummer and Musician Travis Barker, 51
Famous for his lightning-fast beats and iconic tattoos, American drummer and producer Travis Barker reshaped modern rock music. He drove Blink-182 to global superstardom with multi-platinum albums while also expanding his reach by producing hits for hip-hop and pop-punk stars.
Off stage, he runs his fashion brand Famous Stars and Straps.
Little-known fact:
Before finding success with Blink-182, Travis Barker worked as a trash collector in Laguna Beach while playing in local punk bands.
Little-known fact:
Before finding success with Blink-182, Travis Barker worked as a trash collector in Laguna Beach while playing in local punk bands.
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#3 Actor Josh Duhamel, 54
Blending small-town charm with Hollywood versatility, American actor Josh Duhamel rose from daytime television to star in major blockbuster franchises. He earned a Daytime Emmy Award for All My Children before commanding action roles in four Transformers films and leading series like Ransom Canyon.
Offscreen, he actively promotes his North Dakota roots.
Little-known fact:
Before moving to Hollywood, he won a national modeling competition where Ashton Kutcher finished as the runner-up.
Little-known fact:
Before moving to Hollywood, he won a national modeling competition where Ashton Kutcher finished as the runner-up.
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#4 Actor and Comedian Patrick Warburton, 62
Renowned for his deep baritone tone and deadpan style, American actor Patrick Warburton became a comedy staple with his performance as David Puddy on Seinfeld. He has built an extensive career voicing memorable characters in Family Guy and The Emperor's New Groove while starring in television series like Rules of Engagement.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing on acting, he studied marine biology at Orange Coast College with plans to become a marine biologist.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing on acting, he studied marine biology at Orange Coast College with plans to become a marine biologist.
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#5 Actress and Comedian Vanessa Bayer, 45
Renowned for her bubbly delivery and sharp sketch characterizations, American actress and comedian Vanessa Bayer first captivated audiences on Saturday Night Live. Her seven-season tenure on the sketch series earned an Emmy nomination and led to starring roles in Trainwreck and I Love That for You.
She also co-hosts a nostalgic podcast with her brother.
Little-known fact:
During her college years, she interned at Sesame Street and Late Night with Conan O'Brien before joining Chicago's comedy scene.
Little-known fact:
During her college years, she interned at Sesame Street and Late Night with Conan O'Brien before joining Chicago's comedy scene.
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#6 Pianist and Composer Yanni, 72
Known for blending dramatic classical arrangements with modern synthesizer textures, Greek American composer Yanni captivated millions with his historic concert Live at the Acropolis. His chart-topping albums earned multiple Grammy nominations, while his spectacular global tours filled iconic heritage sites worldwide.
He remains a pioneer of contemporary crossover music.
Little-known fact:
At age 14, he broke the Greek national freestyle swimming record for the 50-meter event.
Little-known fact:
At age 14, he broke the Greek national freestyle swimming record for the 50-meter event.
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#7 Actress and Model Olga Kurylenko, 47
Combining action prowess with dramatic poise, Ukrainian-born French actress Olga Kurylenko gained international acclaim as Bond girl Camille Montes in Quantum of Solace. She has since starred in sci-fi blockbusters like Oblivion and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Taskmaster in Black Widow.
Off screen, she actively supports environmental conservation and international children’s charities.
Little-known fact:
A modeling scout first discovered her in a Moscow subway station while she was on vacation at age thirteen.
Little-known fact:
A modeling scout first discovered her in a Moscow subway station while she was on vacation at age thirteen.
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#8 Rapper Joseph Simmons, 62
Emerging from Queens as a pioneering American rapper and minister, Joseph Simmons helped bring hip-hop into mainstream culture. He co-founded the legendary group Run-DMC, releasing multi-platinum albums like Raising Hell and later starring on the hit reality show Run's House.
He also authored motivational books and continues to inspire fans worldwide.
Little-known fact:
Before taking the stage as a rapper in Run-DMC, he performed as a young DJ under the stage name DJ Run for Kurtis Blow.
Little-known fact:
Before taking the stage as a rapper in Run-DMC, he performed as a young DJ under the stage name DJ Run for Kurtis Blow.
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#9 Actress Laura San Giacomo, 64
Famed for her bold comedic energy, American actress Laura San Giacomo captured public acclaim as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman. She later starred as Maya Gallo on Just Shoot Me! while earning critical praise for her work in Sex, Lies, and Videotape.
Off screen, she advocates passionately for inclusive education.
Little-known fact:
She co-founded the CHIME Institute charter school in California to support inclusive education for children of all abilities.
Little-known fact:
She co-founded the CHIME Institute charter school in California to support inclusive education for children of all abilities.
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#10 Actor Cory Michael Smith, 40
Renowned for his captivating character work, American actor Cory Michael Smith gained widespread fame portraying Edward Nygma in Gotham. He built a rich filmography with roles in Carol, May December, and Saturday Night, while earning praise for his Broadway stage performances.
Off screen, he enjoys playing jazz piano.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing entirely on dramatic acting, he minored in jazz piano while studying at Otterbein University.
Little-known fact:
Before focusing entirely on dramatic acting, he minored in jazz piano while studying at Otterbein University.
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