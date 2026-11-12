Ryan Gosling And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Nov 12)

Happy birthday to Ryan Gosling, Anne Hathaway, and Megan Mullally! November 12 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor Ryan Gosling, 46
Renowned for his charismatic screen presence and dramatic versatility, Canadian actor Ryan Gosling rose from child performer to global movie star. He earned Academy Award nominations for Half Nelson, La La Land, and Barbie while earning critical acclaim across genres.
He also co-founded the musical group Dead Man’s Bones.
Little-known fact:
He learned to play jazz piano from scratch to perform all of his musical scenes in La La Land.
Little-known fact:
He learned to play jazz piano from scratch to perform all of his musical scenes in La La Land.
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#2 Actress Anne Hathaway, 44
Gaining early recognition in Disney comedies, American actress Anne Hathaway quickly grew into one of Hollywood's most versatile performers. She won an Academy Award for Les Misérables and starred in blockbusters such as The Devil Wears Prada and Interstellar.
Off screen, she advocates for international women's rights initiatives.
Little-known fact:
She was the first teenager ever admitted into the acting program at the Barrow Group Theater Company in New York.
Little-known fact:
She was the first teenager ever admitted into the acting program at the Barrow Group Theater Company in New York.
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#3 Singer and Actor Omarion, 42
Renowned for energetic choreography and smooth vocals, American R&B singer and actor Omarion rose to fame as the lead vocalist of B2K. He later achieved solo success with the Grammy-nominated album O, chart-topping single “Post to Be,” and starring roles in films like You Got Served.
He also co-founded The Millennium Tour.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving pop fame, he appeared as a child actor in commercials for Kellogg's Corn Pops and McDonald's.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving pop fame, he appeared as a child actor in commercials for Kellogg's Corn Pops and McDonald's.
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#4 Actress and Singer Megan Mullally, 68
Flawless comedic timing and a distinctive vocal talent have made American actress Megan Mullally an iconic presence on screen and stage. She won two Emmy Awards playing Karen Walker on Will & Grace while also starring in Broadway musicals and voicing animated characters.
Offscreen, she frequently collaborates with her husband, Nick Offerman.
Little-known fact:
She studied ballet from age six and performed as a soloist with Ballet Oklahoma before focusing on acting.
Little-known fact:
She studied ballet from age six and performed as a soloist with Ballet Oklahoma before focusing on acting.
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#5 Actor and Playwright Wallace Shawn, 83
Celebrated for his distinctive voice and comedic genius, American actor and playwright Wallace Shawn built an enduring career in theater and film. He gained widespread recognition co-writing My Dinner with Andre and playing Vizzini in the fantasy classic The Princess Bride.
He also voiced Rex in the Toy Story movies.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing professional acting and writing, he spent time working as a Latin teacher in Manhattan.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing professional acting and writing, he spent time working as a Latin teacher in Manhattan.
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#6 Actress Cote De Pablo, 47
Celebrated for her intense dramatic range, Chilean American actress Cote de Pablo captured international audiences as Ziva David on the hit series NCIS. Her career includes starring roles in the feature film The 33 and the miniseries The Dovekeepers, alongside winning an ALMA Award for dramatic excellence.
She also trained in musical theater at Carnegie Mellon University.
Little-known fact:
Before moving to Hollywood, she co hosted the Latin American lifestyle talk show Control at age fifteen.
Little-known fact:
Before moving to Hollywood, she co hosted the Latin American lifestyle talk show Control at age fifteen.
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#7 Actress Radha Mitchell, 53
Known for her compelling performances across independent cinema and studio thrillers, Australian actress Radha Mitchell first gained international acclaim in the drama High Art. She subsequently built a versatile filmography with prominent roles in Pitch Black, Finding Neverland, and Silent Hill.
Off screen, she enjoys practicing yoga.
Little-known fact:
During an early job as a telemarketer, she frequently practiced different accents on callers to hone her acting skills.
Little-known fact:
During an early job as a telemarketer, she frequently practiced different accents on callers to hone her acting skills.
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#8 Singer and Actor Tevin Campbell, 50
Renowned for his soaring vocal range, American R&B singer Tevin Campbell captivated music lovers during the nineties with a string of chart-topping hits. His Platinum album I’m Ready featured the classic single “Can We Talk,” while his voice acting as Powerline in A Goofy Movie earned him a dedicated multi-generational fanbase.
He later starred on Broadway in Hairspray.
Little-known fact:
He provided the iconic singing voice for pop star Powerline in Disney’s 1995 animated film A Goofy Movie.
Little-known fact:
He provided the iconic singing voice for pop star Powerline in Disney’s 1995 animated film A Goofy Movie.
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#9 Actress Ashley Williams, 48
Known for her infectious warmth on screen, American actress Ashley Williams gained widespread recognition starring in popular comedy series and television films. Her career highlights include recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother and Good Morning, Miami, as well as directing projects for Hallmark Channel.
Off screen, she advocates for women’s health awareness.
Little-known fact:
She trained and certified as a professional birth doula after discovering a passion for maternal health advocacy.
Little-known fact:
She trained and certified as a professional birth doula after discovering a passion for maternal health advocacy.
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#10 Actress Tamala Jones, 52
Bringing charisma and comic timing to every role, American actress Tamala Jones built a standout Hollywood career across television and film. She starred as Lanie Parish on Castle and featured in comedy classics such as Booty Call and The Wood.
Off screen, she actively supports foster youth programs.
Little-known fact:
Before booking major film roles, she babysat future actress Blake Lively while taking acting classes taught by Blake's father.
Little-known fact:
Before booking major film roles, she babysat future actress Blake Lively while taking acting classes taught by Blake's father.
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