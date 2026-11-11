Leonardo DiC… And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Nov 11)

Happy birthday to Leonardo DiCaprio, Demi Moore, and Stanley Tucci! November 11 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actor Leonardo Dicaprio, 52
Renowned for emotionally raw performances and cinematic intensity, American actor Leonardo DiCaprio redefined leading roles across modern Hollywood. He earned global stardom in Titanic, claimed an Academy Award for The Revenant, and leads environmental initiatives worldwide.
Off screen, he collects contemporary art.
Little-known fact:
His mother named him after feeling him kick for the first time while viewing a Leonardo da Vinci painting in Florence.
Little-known fact:
His mother named him after feeling him kick for the first time while viewing a Leonardo da Vinci painting in Florence.
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#2 Actress Demi Moore, 64
Renowned for captivating audiences across drama and horror, American actress Demi Moore built an extraordinary Hollywood legacy. She dominated box offices with films like Ghost and Indecent Proposal while also producing the blockbuster Austin Powers franchise.
Off screen, she authored the bestselling memoir Inside Out.
Little-known fact:
Her neighbor, German actress Nastassja Kinski, inspired her to drop out of high school and pursue acting.
Little-known fact:
Her neighbor, German actress Nastassja Kinski, inspired her to drop out of high school and pursue acting.
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#3 Actor Stanley Tucci, 66
Celebrated for his sophisticated screen presence and warm culinary storytelling, American actor Stanley Tucci earned critical acclaim across hit films like The Devil Wears Prada and Big Night. His career spans major Hollywood franchises and multi-award-winning television projects, alongside bestselling food memoirs.
Off set, he passionately explores Italian culinary traditions.
Little-known fact:
He gave his college classmate Irving Rhames the famous nickname Ving during their acting studies at SUNY Purchase.
Little-known fact:
He gave his college classmate Irving Rhames the famous nickname Ving during their acting studies at SUNY Purchase.
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#4 Singer and Pianist Jon Batiste, 40
Emerging from a storied New Orleans musical dynasty, American musician and composer Jon Batiste brought energetic virtuosity and cross-genre innovation to international audiences. His studio album We Are garnered five Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, while his co-composed score for Soul earned an Academy Award.
He also served as long-time bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Little-known fact:
He taught himself piano by transcribing background music from classic video games like Sonic the Hedgehog.
Little-known fact:
He taught himself piano by transcribing background music from classic video games like Sonic the Hedgehog.
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#5 Actor Tye Sheridan, 30
Gaining early notice for his raw performance in Mud, American actor Tye Sheridan established himself as a compelling presence in both independent cinema and major blockbusters. He starred as Cyclops in the X-Men franchise and led Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, while also co-founding the filmmaking technology startup Wonder Dynamics.
Off screen, he enjoys spending time outdoors in Texas.
Little-known fact:
He earned his debut role in The Tree of Life after standing out among more than 10,000 children in an open Texas casting call.
Little-known fact:
He earned his debut role in The Tree of Life after standing out among more than 10,000 children in an open Texas casting call.
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#6 Actress Calista Flockhart, 62
Celebrated for her expressive comedic timing and charismatic screen presence, American actress Calista Flockhart gained international fame in television and theater. She won a Golden Globe Award for starring in Ally McBeal and later earned praise for her memorable roles in Brothers & Sisters and Supergirl.
Off screen, she enjoys supporting performing arts programs.
Little-known fact:
Her first name and middle name were created by her mother, who simply reversed her own names, Kay Calista.
Little-known fact:
Her first name and middle name were created by her mother, who simply reversed her own names, Kay Calista.
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#7 Fashion Designer and Television Personality Carson Kressley, 57
Known for his energetic charm and witty makeover advice, American television personality Carson Kressley first captured public attention on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. He later joined RuPaul's Drag Race as a judge while hosting How to Look Good Naked and competing on Dancing with the Stars.
He remains an accomplished championship equestrian rider.
Little-known fact:
Before making his mark on television, he won a silver medal competing with the US World Cup Saddle Seat equestrian team in South Africa.
Little-known fact:
Before making his mark on television, he won a silver medal competing with the US World Cup Saddle Seat equestrian team in South Africa.
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#8 Actor Scoot Mcnairy, 49
Known for his compelling realism in film and television, American actor Scoot McNairy first gained wide attention in the sci-fi drama Monsters. He went on to star in acclaimed projects such as Argo, 12 Years a Slave, and Halt and Catch Fire.
Off screen, he enjoys spending time on his Texas ranch.
Little-known fact:
His childhood nickname came from his habit of scooting around on his bottom as a toddler.
Little-known fact:
His childhood nickname came from his habit of scooting around on his bottom as a toddler.
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#9 Actor Vinny Guadagnino, 39
Energetic and relatable, American reality television personality Vinny Guadagnino captured public attention through his long-running involvement with MTV's hits. He built an extensive career spanning Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, guest hosting gigs, and a featured Las Vegas dance residency.
Offscreen, he promotes low-carb keto living.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving reality television fame on Jersey Shore, Vinny Guadagnino earned a political science degree and planned to attend law school.
Little-known fact:
Before achieving reality television fame on Jersey Shore, Vinny Guadagnino earned a political science degree and planned to attend law school.
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#10 Actor Adam Beach, 54
Bringing emotional nuance to dramatic roles, Canadian actor Adam Beach rose to prominence with compelling performances in Smoke Signals and Windtalkers. He earned a Golden Globe nomination for Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee while advocating for Indigenous youth in media.
He also founded a film school in Winnipeg.
Little-known fact:
As a teenager, he played guitar in a local heavy metal band before finding his true calling in dramatic acting.
Little-known fact:
As a teenager, he played guitar in a local heavy metal band before finding his true calling in dramatic acting.
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