Miranda Lamb… And 9 More Celebrity Birthdays Today (Nov 10)

Happy birthday to Miranda Lambert, Ellen Pompeo, and Taron Egerton! November 10 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Actress Kiernan Shipka, 27
Rising to prominence as a talented American actress, Kiernan Shipka captivated audiences with her nuanced performances on major television dramas. She won two Screen Actors Guild ensemble awards for Mad Men before starring in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Off screen, she earned a black belt in Taekwondo.
Little-known fact:
Before starring in hit television series, she earned a black belt in Taekwondo at age twelve.
Little-known fact:
Before starring in hit television series, she earned a black belt in Taekwondo at age twelve.
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#2 Actress Zoey Deutch, 32
Born into Hollywood royalty, American actress Zoey Deutch earned acclaim for her sharp comedic timing and engaging screen presence. She starred in the hit romantic comedy Set It Up, headlined the satire Not Okay, and earned critical praise for her work in Zombieland: Double Tap.
Off screen, she serves as a producer supporting female-led stories.
Little-known fact:
She grew up in a household filled with pets, including six dogs, horses, an African Grey parrot, and a koi pond.
Little-known fact:
She grew up in a household filled with pets, including six dogs, horses, an African Grey parrot, and a koi pond.
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#3 Actor Taron Egerton, 37
Renowned for his charismatic screen presence, Welsh actor Taron Egerton gained international acclaim in the hit spy comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service. He won a Golden Globe Award for starring as Elton John in Rocketman while also voicing characters in the animated Sing franchise.
Outside film work, he is an accomplished stage performer.
Little-known fact:
His mother accidentally misspelled his intended name Taran, which means thunder in Welsh, on his birth certificate.
Little-known fact:
His mother accidentally misspelled his intended name Taran, which means thunder in Welsh, on his birth certificate.
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#4 Actor Josh Peck, 40
Known for his energetic comedic timing, American actor and comedian Josh Peck rose to fame on Nickelodeon before expanding into film. He starred in the hit sitcom Drake & Josh, voiced characters in the Ice Age franchise, and appeared in Oppenheimer.
He also hosts a popular podcast and creates digital content.
Little-known fact:
As a child coping with asthma, he began performing standup comedy at eight years old after watching classic television sitcoms.
Little-known fact:
As a child coping with asthma, he began performing standup comedy at eight years old after watching classic television sitcoms.
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#5 Singer and Songwriter Miranda Lambert, 43
Renowned for her bold storytelling and record-setting award wins, American country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert built a career on authentic Texan grit. She has topped charts with hits like “The House That Built Me”, earned three Grammys, and co-founded the MuttNation Foundation to support animal rescue.
She also performs with the group Pistol Annies.
Little-known fact:
Her parents worked as private detectives and once assisted the defense team during the Clinton impeachment investigation.
Little-known fact:
Her parents worked as private detectives and once assisted the defense team during the Clinton impeachment investigation.
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#6 DJ and Record Producer Diplo, 48
Reshaping global dance music through genre-blending beats, American DJ and record producer Diplo built an empire with innovative electronic sounds. He co-founded Major Lazer, produced M.I.A.’s hit “Paper Planes,” and earned three Grammy Awards across a decades-long career.
Off stage, he steers the record label Mad Decent.
Little-known fact:
His stage name was inspired by his childhood obsession with the Diplodocus dinosaur.
Little-known fact:
His stage name was inspired by his childhood obsession with the Diplodocus dinosaur.
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#7 Rapper and Actress Eve, 48
Rising from Philadelphia's vibrant hip-hop scene, American rapper and actress Eve achieved international stardom with her chart-topping debut album. She went on to win a Grammy Award for “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” and starred in the hit Barbershop film franchise.
Off screen, she hosts television shows and champions creative arts programs.
Little-known fact:
She performed under the stage name Eve of Destruction during high school before shortening it to her iconic mononym.
Little-known fact:
She performed under the stage name Eve of Destruction during high school before shortening it to her iconic mononym.
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#8 Actress Ellen Pompeo, 57
Renowned for her commanding screen presence, American actress Ellen Pompeo captured global fame as Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy. Beyond starring in the record-breaking medical drama, she established her own production company and directed several key television episodes.
Off screen, she advocates for health equity.
Little-known fact:
A casting director discovered her while she was working as a bartender at a SoHo restaurant in New York City.
Little-known fact:
A casting director discovered her while she was working as a bartender at a SoHo restaurant in New York City.
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#9 Comedian and Actor Tracy Morgan, 58
Renowned for his uninhibited physical comedy, American comedian and actor Tracy Morgan rose to national prominence on Saturday Night Live. He earned an Emmy nomination for playing Tracy Jordan on 30 Rock and later starred in the series The Last O.G.
Off screen, he continues to headline nationwide stand-up comedy tours.
Little-known fact:
His father named him Tracy in honor of a Vietnam War platoon mate who was killed in action.
Little-known fact:
His father named him Tracy in honor of a Vietnam War platoon mate who was killed in action.
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#10 Rapper and Record Producer Warren G, 56
Helping define the West Coast hip-hop sound of the nineties, American rapper and record producer Warren G rose to international fame with his signature G-funk style. His multi-platinum debut album Regulate... G Funk Era spawned the hit single “Regulate,” earning two Grammy nominations while establishing his production legacy.
He later expanded his career into music executive roles and barbecue ventures.
Little-known fact:
He introduced his childhood friend Snoop Dogg to Dr. Dre, sparking one of hip-hop's most legendary musical partnerships.
Little-known fact:
He introduced his childhood friend Snoop Dogg to Dr. Dre, sparking one of hip-hop's most legendary musical partnerships.
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