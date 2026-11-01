Happy birthday to Tim Cook, Anthony Kiedis, and Penn Badgley! November 1 brings another round of star power, and we’re
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 Businessman Tim Cook, 66
Guiding one of the world’s most influential technology giants, American business executive Tim Cook expanded global software services and introduced groundbreaking hardware devices. He championed user privacy policies while steering major corporate initiatives toward full carbon neutrality across international operations.
Little-known fact:
He wakes up around 3:45 AM every morning to read user feedback emails before heading to an off-campus gym.
Little-known fact:
He wakes up around 3:45 AM every morning to read user feedback emails before heading to an off-campus gym.
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#2 Singer and Songwriter Anthony Kiedis, 64
Known for his kinetic energy, American singer and songwriter Anthony Kiedis co-founded the legendary rock group Red Hot Chili Peppers. He drove the band to multi-platinum success with Californication, penned timeless hits like “Under the Bridge,” and entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Offstage, he remains a passionate surfer and art enthusiast.
Little-known fact:
He maintained a straight-A average during his freshman year at UCLA before dropping out to pursue music full time.
Little-known fact:
He maintained a straight-A average during his freshman year at UCLA before dropping out to pursue music full time.
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#3 Actor Penn Badgley, 40
Known for portraying complex television leads, American actor Penn Badgley gained widespread fame on Gossip Girl. He later starred in the thriller series You and co-founded the podcast Podcrushed.
He also released music with his band MOTHXR.
Little-known fact:
His first name comes from a brand of tennis ball his father was holding during an ultrasound.
Little-known fact:
His first name comes from a brand of tennis ball his father was holding during an ultrasound.
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#4 Actress Toni Collette, 54
Renowned for playing intensely complex characters, Australian actress Toni Collette built an extraordinary career across independent and mainstream cinema. She earned critical acclaim for roles in Muriel's Wedding and The Sixth Sense while winning a Primetime Emmy Award for United States of Tara.
Off screen, she has released music with her indie band.
Little-known fact:
At age eleven, she faked appendicitis so convincingly that doctors actually removed her healthy appendix.
Little-known fact:
At age eleven, she faked appendicitis so convincingly that doctors actually removed her healthy appendix.
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#5 Actress and Model Aishwarya Rai, 53
Renowned for her captivating charm, Indian actress Aishwarya Rai captivated global audiences after winning the 1994 Miss World pageant. She starred in iconic hit films such as Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam while serving as a long-standing ambassador for international beauty brands.
She also served on the Cannes jury.
Little-known fact:
Before entering pageantry, she scored high marks in college and initially intended to become an architect.
Little-known fact:
Before entering pageantry, she scored high marks in college and initially intended to become an architect.
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#6 Actor and Singer Anthony Ramos, 35
Rising from regional theater to global cinema, American actor and singer Anthony Ramos captivated audiences with his breakout performance in Hamilton. He went on to star in the film adaptation of In the Heights and headline Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
Off screen, he releases original music and voices animated feature films.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing musical theater, Anthony Ramos was an avid baseball player who considered a career in college coaching.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing musical theater, Anthony Ramos was an avid baseball player who considered a career in college coaching.
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#7 Rapper and Youtuber Nle Choppa, 24
Energetic stage presence and rapid-fire cadence defined the ascent of American rapper NLE Choppa, who burst into hip-hop prominence as a teenager. His debut album Top Shotta reached the top ten on the Billboard 200 while hit singles like “Slut Me Out” kept him atop digital charts.
Off stage, he promotes holistic wellness and youth empowerment.
Little-known fact:
Before committing fully to a recording career, he was a standout high school basketball player in Memphis.
Little-known fact:
Before committing fully to a recording career, he was a standout high school basketball player in Memphis.
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#8 Actor and Musician Alex Wolff, 29
Renowned for his intense emotional depth and musical versatility, American actor and musician Alex Wolff gained early fame on Nickelodeon before transitioning into acclaimed cinematic roles. He earned widespread critical praise for horror film Hereditary and indie drama Pig while continuing to release pop-rock music with his brother.
He also directed the feature film The Cat and the Moon.
Little-known fact:
He taught himself to play the drums at age four before ever taking formal music lessons.
Little-known fact:
He taught himself to play the drums at age four before ever taking formal music lessons.
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#9 Actress and Model Jenny Mccarthy, 54
Known for her energetic comedic timing, American television host and actress Jenny McCarthy first captured national attention on MTV's Singled Out. She built a wide-ranging career starring in films such as Scream 3, hosting daytime talk show The View, and writing several books.
She also founded beauty brand Formless Beauty.
Little-known fact:
Before entering show business, she studied nursing for two years at Southern Illinois University.
Little-known fact:
Before entering show business, she studied nursing for two years at Southern Illinois University.
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#10 Record Producer and Musician David Foster, 77
Renowned for crafting soaring pop ballads, Canadian record producer David Foster has earned sixteen Grammy Awards across a storied music career. He produced legendary tracks for Celine Dion and Whitney Houston while discovering crossover talents like Michael Bublé and Josh Groban.
Off stage, he directs the David Foster Foundation to assist families needing organ transplants.
Little-known fact:
He discovered his musical talent at age five when his mother knocked on a piano and he correctly identified the pitch without looking.
Little-known fact:
He discovered his musical talent at age five when his mother knocked on a piano and he correctly identified the pitch without looking.
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