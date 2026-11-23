Cat owners have a name for the pose where the paws vanish and a cat settles into a neat, rounded block: the loaf. It’s a fair description, and once you start seeing food in your pets, it’s hard to stop. A curled-up ginger becomes a cinnamon roll. A Siamese with dark ears and paws could pass for a toasted marshmallow. A tabby stretched along the sofa has the stripes of a sausage fresh off the grill.

Spotting these lookalikes is the whole idea behind the Instagram page Soft Cat Memes, which places photos of cats next to the foods they could easily be confused with. We featured their first collection a while ago, and there was no shortage of new ones to choose from. This time, you’ll meet fluffy kittens that resemble ice cream sandwiches and chunky gingers in the exact shade of a chicken nugget.