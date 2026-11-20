A couch might seem like an ordinary piece of furniture, but to a cat, it can be a throne, a playground, a hiding spot, or simply the perfect place to spend an afternoon doing absolutely nothing. Some felines curl up neatly in the corners, others stretch across the cushions as if they own the entire living room, and a few manage to find lounging positions that seem to defy all logic. Whatever their preferred style, cats have a remarkable talent for making themselves at home.
Cat owners know that even the most ordinary moments can make for some wonderfully entertaining pictures, especially when their pets are completely unaware of the camera.
Recently, a Threads post called on cat owners to share photos of their feline companions lounging on couches. The playful invitation brought in plenty of adorable and amusing submissions, featuring cats sprawled across sofas, tucked between cushions, and comfortably occupying every available inch of furniture.
Here are 45 of the best photos shared in the post. Scroll down to see them!
More info: threads.com
#1 I Know You Said On Couches, But Mine Tend To Be Almost Anywhere But The Couch
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8points
#2 So Many Cats, One Green Couch
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8points
#3 Carrot Cake Prefers To Sit In A Bowl On The Kitchen Counter
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7points
#4 Too Early For Photos
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7points
#5 Thad And Champa
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6points
#6 Couch-Adjacent And Supporters Since The Beginning!
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6points
#7 Lucille Lovesss A Couch Sunbathe Session
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6points
#8 Marvin And Floyd Love The Yellow Couch. Not In A Jd Vance Way, Though
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5points
#9 Who Ordered A Croissant?
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5points
#10 Two Different Couches, Same Cats. If There's A Fuzzy Blanket On The Couch They Will 100% Be There!
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5points
#11 Kicks Loves Her Couch Almost As Much As Jd Vance Does
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5points
#12 For The Cause
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5points
#13 Mr. Sour Face
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5points
#14 What’s The Limit Here
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5points
#15 You Mean Like This? Tilly And Max With Their Litter Of Ragdoll Kittens. Yes They Own The Couch
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5points
#16 Always For The Cause :)
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5points
#17 Mr. Grey
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4points
#18 Cats On The Couch!
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4points
#19 So Cute, So Orange
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4points
#20 Two Orange Is Better Than One
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4points
AleksandraContent WriterView profile