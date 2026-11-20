A couch might seem like an ordinary piece of furniture, but to a cat, it can be a throne, a playground, a hiding spot, or simply the perfect place to spend an afternoon doing absolutely nothing. Some felines curl up neatly in the corners, others stretch across the cushions as if they own the entire living room, and a few manage to find lounging positions that seem to defy all logic. Whatever their preferred style, cats have a remarkable talent for making themselves at home.

Cat owners know that even the most ordinary moments can make for some wonderfully entertaining pictures, especially when their pets are completely unaware of the camera.

Recently, a Threads post called on cat owners to share photos of their feline companions lounging on couches. The playful invitation brought in plenty of adorable and amusing submissions, featuring cats sprawled across sofas, tucked between cushions, and comfortably occupying every available inch of furniture.