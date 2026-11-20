Living with cats means getting used to all sorts of unexpected situations. One minute they're doing something hilarious, the next they're being surprisingly sweet, and sometimes they leave us wondering what on earth is going through their heads.
That's probably why cat lovers never run out of things to share! Funny photos, relatable stories, curious facts, personal experiences, and touching moments – there's plenty of cat-related content that people post about online.
We've done some research and found a variety of posts shared by fellow feline lovers, covering all sorts of things that come with having cats around. Scroll down to see what other cat owners have to say, enjoy the funny pics, and get some tissues ready for the more emotional stories!
#1 Kept The Family Together
This is Rosie and her 6 babies. I thought Rosie was my next-door neighbor's cat for months because she waited on his porch (she even slept in the bushes outside his door). Well... on Valentine's Day I walked past expecting to see Rosie, but instead, I saw the first photo. I immediately knocked on the door and told my neighbor l'Il take them all. He helped me put her and her 6 (thankfully healthy da) babies in a laundry basket and bring them up to my screened-in porch. They were in my apartment in minutes, and they've been with me ever since. I watched Rosie go from sleeping with one eye open to literally being my soul cat, and I don't know where I'd be without her now. Watching her raise her babies and being there for her is the most special experience I have ever been a part of in my entire life. This is the biggest blessing I ever received from the universe, and I will cherish this precious family forever.
P.S. I got mama and all the babies fixed when they were 13 weeks old🙏🏼
P.S. I got mama and all the babies fixed when they were 13 weeks old🙏🏼
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12points
#2 If You Have A Cat, You've Definitely Seen It From This Angle On Your Face 😂🐈
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10points
#3 Smudge Got Stuck In The Trash Bin. Again
Biscuit is terribly worried about his baby. I am too but for different reasons.
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9points
#4 7 Years With My Middle Eastern Girl
Found her pressed up against the inside curb of a 3-lane roundabout, so I jumped out and scooped her up. After 2 more years in the land of sand, she made the 7,000-mile flight back to the States with me, where she’s been living like royalty.
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9points
#5 Year By Year
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9points
#6 Their Take On Michaelangelo's: The Creation Of Adam
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9points
#7 Taking Care Of Olaf For A Neighbour
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8points
#8 Help Me Wish Howie A Happy 2nd Birthday
We adopted Howie almost two years ago after seeing his posting on our local shelter's website. He was found with a broken jaw and has eyelid agenesis (making him cross-eyed). We met him and picked him up the next day; he was barely 8 weeks old when we brought him home. After a few weeks of home care and meds, his crazy personality took over and has stayed that way ever since. he is the most curious, fearless, loving, chunky boy; adopting him was the best decision we’ve ever made. I can’t believe he’s 2 already; time is a thief 🥲
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8points
#9 Took A Photo Of My Cat Through A Toilet Paper Roll
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8points
#10 I Was Making Pizza And She Just Happened To Exist In My Vicinity
She does not even care at all
And for those of you who are concerned about the Salmonella stuff in raw flour and all that.
Don't worry, I wiped it off her shortly after taking the photo a few months back. She is completely fine and healthy, eating mice, getting treats, being grumpy, and smacking her brother for no reason, as usual 😄
And for those of you who are concerned about the Salmonella stuff in raw flour and all that.
Don't worry, I wiped it off her shortly after taking the photo a few months back. She is completely fine and healthy, eating mice, getting treats, being grumpy, and smacking her brother for no reason, as usual 😄
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8points
#11 I Couldn’t Find Him Till He Yelled
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7points
#12 These Guys Have Only Known Each Other A Few Weeks
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7points
#13 Out Of Toner
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7points
#14 We Found This Poor Little Kitten In The Woods, Covered In Ice, With Her Fur Stuck To The Hunk Of Plastic She Was Hiding Under For Shelter. We Saved Her 😁
My kids and I were out exploring the fallen snow in the woods. We suddenly heard a cat meowing, over and over; it seemed to be in trouble. We finally found her under a random hunk of plastic lying there; she must have gotten under there for shelter. She was COMPLETELY covered in ice, and her fur was stuck to the side of the plastic thing she was hiding under, so she couldn't move. It was so sad; she's tiny, maybe 3-4 weeks old. We got her free and brought her home. We've been warming her up and feeding her; she's so happy now. Poor thing. If we hadn't just happened to go in that direction, we never would have found her, and she would have suffered and died there 😭 I was adamant we wouldn't go above 3 cats in the house again, but this one just feels like it was meant to be ours ❤️
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7points
#15 My Mom‘S Boyfriend And Our Cat
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7points
#16 This Boy Climbed Out Of A Storm Drain As I Was Driving By. I Stopped, He Yelled At Me, Then Hopped Into My Mazda. Before And After Some Loving
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7points
#17 Head-Butting The Same Spot For 15 Years
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7points
#18 This Is Angel 🪽
On November 1st 2025 we found Angel in a trash bin after heavy rain, her head was stuck in an empty cat food tin (her last effort at finding a meal). Luckily my mom checked the bin before throwing away rubbish, if she didn't, then Angel would have died by the end of that day. After going to the vet to get her treated, no registration information for her microchip was found. We took her home over the weekend, and got her clean, fed, and loved.
Fast forward to today 16/4/2026, we’ve long since adopted her, got her vaccinated, and she’s put on 1kg since we found her (she’s 4kg now, very active).
I guess the moral of this story is to check the bin before you throw away rubbish, and always crush cans before throwing them away, especially if they contain cat food.
Fast forward to today 16/4/2026, we’ve long since adopted her, got her vaccinated, and she’s put on 1kg since we found her (she’s 4kg now, very active).
I guess the moral of this story is to check the bin before you throw away rubbish, and always crush cans before throwing them away, especially if they contain cat food.
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7points
#19 Fergus Hates The Wind, We Live On The Coast Of Scotland
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7points
#20 I Made A Snack Drawer For My Cat And These Are The Dirty Looks I Get All Day
The snack draw needs to go.
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7points
Gabriela ZagorskaContent CreatorView profile