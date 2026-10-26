Cary Elwes

6 ft 0 in (183 cm)

$8 million, 2026 est.

British

October 26, 1962

London, UK

64 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Cary Elwes?



Cary Elwes is an accomplished British actor recognized for his dashing charm and versatile talent. His broad screen career spans romantic swashbuckling leads, acclaimed comedic parodies, and gripping roles in modern psychological thriller franchises.





He gained global fame playing Westley in the 1987 fantasy classic film The Princess Bride. That iconic performance turned him into a pop-culture hero beloved by generations of moviegoers. Devoted fans know him for his fencing skills.

Early Life and Education



Creative energy filled a vibrant London home where Cary Elwes spent his childhood. Raised by portrait painter Dominic Elwes and designer Tessa Kennedy, he developed an early appreciation for dramatic arts alongside his artistic brothers.





He later attended Harrow School to pursue his formal adolescent studies. Elwes subsequently moved to the United States to study acting at Sarah Lawrence College, sharpening stage skills that soon propelled his career.

Notable Relationships



On set at a celebrity race event, Cary Elwes met photographer Lisa Marie Kurbikoff. The couple began dating in the nineties, eventually marrying during a private ceremony in December 2000 after years of togetherness.





Elwes shares one daughter, Dominique, with whom he maintains a close bond. He remains happily married to Kurbikoff, frequently attending industry red carpets together while supporting various charitable endeavors.

Career Highlights



Cary Elwes achieved early acclaim starring in the classic comedy film The Princess Bride. He expanded his success leading the spoof comedy Robin Hood: Men in Tights, while later starring in the hit Saw thriller franchise.





Beyond acting, Elwes expanded his career into writing and television production. He authored the best-selling memoir As You Wish and landed recurring roles in major series like Stranger Things, showcasing remarkable dramatic and comedic range.





To date, Elwes has earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. His versatile filmography and enduring pop-culture impact cement Elwes as a cherished figure across global modern entertainment.

Signature Quote



“Life will teach you, but you have to live long enough to get those lessons.”