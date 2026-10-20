Candice Swanepoel

October 20, 1988

Mooi River, South Africa

38 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Candice Swanepoel?



Candice Swanepoel is a South African supermodel known for her effortless high-fashion runway presence. She rose from a quiet rural upbringing into the global fashion spotlight through consistent editorial campaigns with legendary luxury houses like Chanel and Versace.





Her breakout arrived when she earned her official wings with Victoria's Secret. She captivated worldwide audiences while wearing the iconic ten million dollar Fantasy Bra.

Early Life and Education



Family life for Swanepoel revolved around a quiet dairy farm in Mooi River. Her parents Willem and Eileen raised her alongside her older brother Stephen, instilling a strong work ethic during her childhood.





She spent years studying classical ballet before shifting toward a fashion path. While attending St. Anne's Diocesan College, a model scout discovered her at a Durban flea market, sparking an international career.

Notable Relationships



A long-term romance with Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli marked Swanepoel's early career. The couple met in Paris during her teenage modeling days, eventually getting engaged after nearly a decade together before quietly parting ways.





Swanepoel shares two sons, Anacã and Ariel, with whom she maintains a dedicated co-parenting routine. She balances her demanding global fashion career with raising her family, maintaining a largely private personal life in recent years.

Career Highlights



Victoria's Secret features established Swanepoel among the world's highest-earning models. She graced dozens of international Vogue covers and walked premier runways for prominent fashion houses including Givenchy, Versace, and Christian Dior.





Entrepreneurial ventures expanded her influence beyond classical high-fashion modeling. She launched Tropic of C, an eco-friendly swimwear brand focused on sustainability, while securing major global beauty endorsements with Max Factor and cosmetics labels.





Her continuous fashion industry impact secured her status as a global style icon. Ranking regularly on international lists of top supermodels, she remains a defining face of twenty-first-century runway and campaign glamour.

Signature Quote



“I like to think of beauty as coming from within, staying true to who you are and feeling comfortable in your own skin.”