Christmas trivia has a way of turning even the biggest holiday enthusiasts into second-guessing experts. From familiar festive figures and beloved traditions to curious facts hidden behind the season's most iconic celebrations, there's always something new to discover.

This quiz brings 20 more challenging questions, covering everything from Santa and his reindeer to Christmas customs and holiday history. Some might seem easy at first, but don't be too quick to lock in your answers. See how many you can get right with Part 2 of the Christmas Trivia Night Challenge.