Animals are often easy to recognize in photographs, but a drawing can make even the most familiar creatures a little harder to identify. Without the details of a real-life photograph, you'll have to rely on the shapes, features, and little clues hidden in each illustration to figure out what you're looking at.

In this 15-question quiz, your task is simple: take a good look at each drawing and name the animal it represents. Some may be instantly recognizable, while others might require a closer look. Just remember, some animals have a two-word name!

See how many you can get right and put your animal knowledge to the test!