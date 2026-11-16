Relatives Choose Toxic Father And Stepmom Over Victim Siblings, Pressures Them To Reconcile

Back in the day, people felt obligated to maintain relationships with family members even if it meant sacrificing their mental health . But today, many prioritize their peace and well-being, as about one in 10 adults are estranged from a parent or a child.

These three siblings cut contact with their father as soon as they came of age. Years of mistreatment and favoritism by him and their stepmother really did a number on their psychological well-being. So, when extended family members started guilt-tripping them into a reconciliation, they didn’t hold back and told the truth. When most of them sided with the father, they started to doubt their decision and asked for unbiased opinions online.

A young woman told extended family members about the years of mistreatment she and her siblings suffered at the hands of their father

When they sided with him, she started questioning whether she made the right choice by exposing him

Victims of mistreatment have no obligation to persuade family members that the mistreatment happened

For people who have endured violence and mistreatment from parents as children, one of the most heartbreaking things is that people do not believe their experiences. Sadly, that happens more than we realize, as stories like this one are unfortunately common.

Research shows that 30-40% of children who are victims of mistreatment at home suffer at the hands of their family members. It’s more common to experience it from someone outside of the family they know and trust, but the evil stepmother trope is sometimes very true.

Extended family members often can’t imagine that a person they knew their whole life can be an exploiter. That explains why the aunt and the grandmother in this story were unlikely to believe the children and pushed for their reconciliation with their father, yet it in no way excuses it.

Some families also have a deep-rooted history of neglect and mistreatment, making family members think that this kind of behavior is normal and even think of it as “love” or “keeping the family together.” Victims often spend a lot of time and effort trying to convince their family members that they’re not lying, detailing their experiences and attempting to get them to side with them.

Yet experts say that persuasion doesn’t work. “Say your piece once, calmly, to the people who matter, then stop,” the experts at Been There Got Out write . According to them, building a circle of people who believe you is more important, whether it’s a support group of survivors, a therapist, a coach, or siblings who went through the exact same thing.

The siblings were victims of the Cinderella Effect — the phenomenon that stepparents mistreat children more often than their biological parents

A common argument by people like the aunt and the grandmother in this story is “Why did you wait so long to say anything?” There are many reasons children and teens don’t tell others about how they’re neglected, mistreated, and exploited.

Sometimes it might be because of embarrassment or humiliation. They think that what is happening to them is shameful; they feel like they’re alone and can’t trust anyone, so that’s why they don’t tell. Other times, children don’t even know that what’s happening to them is wrong.

These siblings had a loving mother and knew what a good, loving home looks like. It’s only after the evil stepmother came into the picture that their father changed and started seeing them as less than. Such a scenario is pretty common; so common, in fact, that there’s a name for it — the Cinderella Effect.

Research shows that stepparents and unmarried partners are more likely to mistreat their partner’s children than biological parents. Studies also show that after a man remarries, he’s more likely to shower his stepchildren with attention and somewhat neglect his biological children. The father focuses his energy on appeasing his partner more than his offspring, seeing her and their union as a priority over his children.

In the comments, the women mentioned that their mother’s side of the family was more forgiving

“There’s no they didn’t know or at least suspected that something was up,” commenters delivered their verdict, siding with the OP

The woman shared her post with family members, but their reactions weren’t what she expected

“Live a happy life without them,” the commenters urged the siblings to cut contact with the father’s side of the family completely

A year later, the woman came back with a more positive update

Commenters were glad the siblings stood their ground and managed to have happy lives despite all the neglect