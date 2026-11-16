Caitlin Glass: Bio And Career Highlights

Caitlin Glass

$3 million, 2026 est.

American

November 16, 1981

Washington, D.C., US

45 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Caitlin Glass?



Caitlin Glass is an American voice actress and dubbing director renowned for her expressive character work. She earned broad acclaim across the anime community by infusing warmth, humor, and emotional depth into iconic animated figures.





Her breakout moment arrived when she was cast as the spirited mechanic Winry Rockbell in Fullmetal Alchemist. That signature role established her industry standing and expanded into landmark voice directing opportunities.

Early Life and Education



Born in Washington, D.C., Caitlin Glass grew up near San Diego, California. Her mother, Helen Glass, fostered her interest in the performing arts as she participated in community theater and school productions.





She later attended the University of Texas at Arlington for college. While earning her theatre arts degree, a chance tour of Funimation studios led to her very first voice acting audition and booking.

Notable Relationships



In recent years, Caitlin Glass has shared her life with husband Tony Patterson. The couple married in 2009 after bonding over shared creative interests, maintaining a supportive partnership throughout her career.





She keeps her home life centered around family and close creative collaborators. Glass and Patterson continue to reside in Texas, balancing active professional schedules with private personal routines.

Career Highlights



Caitlin Glass built a prolific voice acting career across major anime productions. Her portrayals of Winry Rockbell in Fullmetal Alchemist and Haruhi Fujioka in Ouran High School Host Club earned wide recognition and defined her vocal versatility.





She seamlessly expanded her career into adaptive script writing and voice direction. As an ADR director for Funimation, she helmed popular English dubs including Fruits Basket and Attack on Titan while voicing characters across video game titles.





Her extensive body of work includes over 300 voice credits. She remains a mainstay of English anime dubbing, cementing Glass as a respected voice director and fan favorite.

Signature Quote



“Voice acting allows you to play roles you would never be cast in on camera, and that freedom is what makes it so magical.”