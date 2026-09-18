#1 My Sister Has Had To Velcro The Freezer Door Shut For Over A Year On This Frigidaire Fridge She's Had For Less Than Three Years. Now The Fridge Door Won't Close
#2 Not My Oc, But Major Appliances Should Last A Hell Of A Lot Longer Than That
#3 Haws Made In England Watering Can. Rusting After 3 Years. 5 Year Guarantee Doesn't Cover This Damage. Nice!
Most of the time, we keep buying new things to replace items that are worn out or broken. According to finance experts, there is another way to go about this by buying a durable product that lasts decades rather than years, which is part of the Buy It For Life (BIFL) lifestyle.
The idea behind this strategy is to buy a product that might cost more upfront but doesn’t fall apart easily, which can save folks money in the long run. This system can seem like a good idea, but people should consider their budget before trying it, or they might struggle to manage their expenses.
#4 Smeg Kettle
#5 Sorel Winter Boots
#6 Second Pair Of Okabashi Sandals To Fail In Exactly This Way
The Buy It For Life idea has been around for a long time and is a popular lifestyle for frugal people. It gained popularity through a subreddit with the same name, founded in 2009, where people share unsponsored reviews of durable products. People who frequent the community often use their purchases for a while before sharing whether others should buy them.
They attach photos of the items to show any wear and tear, which also inspires confidence among other members. That’s why this movement has gained so much momentum: they follow the idea that you should ‘buy once, cry once,’ meaning that even though the higher price might make people balk, it can save money in the long run.
#7 This Gh Bass Backpack After 3 Months Of Subway Commuting. Top Handle Has Completely Come Apart
#8 My Logitech G603 Wireless Mouse Has Failed After Only Two Years Of Use - Double Clicking Left Click Issue
#9 Samsung Ad, Funny To Me
It can be hard to know exactly what counts as a long-term, durable product, but True Keepers reviews explain that it can include boots, jackets, luggage, camping gear, and even kitchen items. Products made from full-grain leather, cast iron, stainless steel, brass, nylon, and hardwood usually last a long time.
How an item is constructed also matters, as stitched, riveted, welded, and forged pieces hold together for a long time. Items that are glued, snapped, or injection-molded together might fall apart much more easily. So if you want your products to last a lifetime, start looking for these qualities.
#10 Gps With "Lifetime" Updates
#11 Headphone Jack Removal In Mobile Devices Is Still One Of The Worst Tech Decision For Consumers
#12 Ok I Know Everyone Already Knows This But I Am Continually Shocked That This Is The Quality Control Allowable By The Richest Company In The World (Apple)
Products meant to last a lifetime need a few characteristics, or they might wear out much faster than expected. One such quality is repairability: if you can fix something by stitching or mending it, you're more likely to keep the product for decades instead of replacing it with something new.
Another important factor is whether the item has a warranty, and some manufacturers state upfront whether they will fix the product for free within a set period. This can help ensure you aren’t forking out more cash within a few years because of a faulty item.
#13 I Had A Cheaper Pair Of Boots That Did The Exact Same Thing, I Figured Carhartts Would Last A Little Longer. Did Not
#14 Sheertex Tights - So Much For Unbreakable And At The Price Point They’re At Too 🙃
#15 First And Last Pair Of Dr. Martens : Why Do People Buy These?
Many items on this list failed partly because of false advertising and partly because they just weren’t built to last. That’s why it’s important for people to know which products are meant to be bought for life and which should be considered short-term.
Examples include kids’ shoes, clothes, and toys that follow trends, phones, cameras, and even baby strollers. Most of these things will either need to be replaced every few years or will no longer be needed after a certain point, which means you don’t need to invest a lot of money in them.
#16 Hexclad Is Going Back To Costco
#17 Chaco Sandals - 3 Years Old
#18 Doc Martens 1460 Purchased April 30th (63 Days Ago). :(
Most frugal experts know exactly what to look out for when it comes to ‘Buy It For Life’ products, but we laypeople might struggle to find quality items. That’s why professionals advise doing as much research as possible to understand which brands have a strong track record for durability and which don’t seem to withstand the passage of time.
Another way to save your wallet is to buy used products, especially wooden furniture or steel utensils. You can usually find durable items at your local thrift store for a fraction of the cost, which won’t strain your wallet.