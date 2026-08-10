Sibling rivalry can leave bruises even after childhood ends, especially when one child spends years feeling targeted and unheard by the parents. When the people who were supposed to protect you keep choosing the person hurting you, resentment can become something much harder to shake, even years after.

For this woman, years of cruelty from her older sister left wounds that never really healed. Even after they went their separate ways, the damage followed her into adulthood. Then, after years of silence, an unexpected message from her mother reopened the door to everything she had tried to leave behind.

More info: Reddit

Sometimes the deepest scars are given by the people who were supposed to love and protect you

The narrator explained that her older sister turned her childhood into a toxic competition

Her parents kept defending the sister while the bullying became increasingly cruel

The toxic sister sabotaged the poster’s friendships and even humiliated her at school

Her parents eventually turned on her, leaving the narrator to start over without her family

Cut off after graduation, the narrator built a new life and raised three children of her own

Years passed without her parents meeting their grandchildren or making amends

Years later, her mother returned with news of the sister’s infertility and miscarriage

The narrator was expected to show sympathy after years of being treated like the family's problem

The family’s real plan was revealed, and they were only trying to get the poster to carry her sister’s baby

The original poster, a 28-year-old woman, says her older sister “Angela” made childhood awful. Whenever she found something she loved, Angela seemed determined to outdo her. Behind their parents’ backs, she would remind the poster that she would always come second. What made it worse was that Angela bullied her sister at school and seemed to take genuine pleasure in making her feel small.

Their parents rarely saw it that way. Whenever the school intervened, they defended Angela and insisted the girls were behaving like normal sisters. Eventually, she began sabotaging the poster’s friendships and relationships, even catfishing her on Myspace and tricking her into sending intimate photos that were later circulated in school.

By graduation, Angela had convinced their mother that she was the victim, and the narrator was told to leave home. She moved out the next day, and her parents essentially disappeared from her life. Years passed; the narrator got married, had three children, and built the family she had once hoped her parents might eventually become part of.

Sadly, they never met those grandchildren. After years of silence, her mom resurfaced with news that Angela had suffered a miscarriage and was struggling with infertility. She asked the poster to send her sister something nice. The woman didn't respond. Instead, she blocked her parents, only to have relatives flood her messages accusing her of being heartless. Luckily, her cousin revealed their real plan.

Her mother and Angela had been discussing getting close to her again so they could convince her to become Angela's surrogate. Worse, the toxic sister expected the OP's husband to be a donor. At that point, whatever tiny thread remained connecting the poster to her old family finally snapped. She decided her husband and children were her family now, and everyone else could stay firmly outside the door.

Sibling relationships can leave a surprisingly deep mark on adulthood, especially when competition turns into repeated cruelty. According to Psychology Today , bullying, favoritism, and long-running family conflict can all contribute to siblings eventually becoming estranged. In the narrator’s case, years of feeling dismissed by her parents turned an unhappy childhood into a permanent family rupture.

That kind of distance can be painful even when someone knows they need it. Experts explain that adults may choose to separate from a harmful sibling as a way to regain safety and process what happened, while pressure from relatives to reconcile can make that process harder. For the narrator, building a life away from the family that repeatedly hurt her has given her a chance to create something good for herself.

Also, Angela’s miscarriage deserves compassion regardless of the family history. Mayo Clinic explains that pregnancy loss can bring intense grief and that emotional recovery can take much longer than physical recovery. None of that erases the narrator’s history with her sister, but it does show why pregnancy loss can stir complicated emotions through an already fractured family.

Readers had little sympathy for the sister after hearing how she had treated the narrator for years. Many felt her parents had no right to return after abandoning their daughter, especially once their real motive for reconnecting came out. If you were in the poster’s shoes, would you forgive a family that came back only when they needed something from you, or shut the door for good?

Readers backed the woman’s decision to shut the door on her toxic family for good