Some families , unfortunately, have a golden child who can do no wrong. In most cases, the parents seem oblivious to the problem this causes, while the less-favored child bears the brunt of the suffering.

This is the situation a woman found herself in, being the least favorite between her and her brother. Meanwhile, her sibling spent his entire life taking people for granted . It all came to a head when the man’s fiancée walked out of the relationship and pursued someone deeply despised.

The woman couldn't be more elated to see the tide turn for her brother, who was still coddled by their parents even after the fact.



A woman lived her entire life as the least favorite child

Her brother, meanwhile, was the golden child who bullied her and always got away with it

He also took people for granted, including his fiancée

Things took a turn one day when the fiancée met someone

She eventually walked away from the relationship, bringing unbridled joy for the author

The “golden child syndrome” can lead to unfavorable consequences in adulthood

Having too much of a good thing can have unpleasant consequences. In this case, receiving too much love and attention from parents growing up can lead to stunted personal development.

Experts refer to this as “Golden child syndrome,” which Cleveland Clinic psychologist Dr. Kate Eshleman clarifies as a pop culture term rather than an actual diagnosis.

Golden child syndrome can manifest in several ways in adulthood, and a lack of responsibility is one.

“Some golden children grow up believing they can do no wrong because their parents don’t make them accountable,” Dr. Eshleman said

When it comes to relationships, the golden child may develop narcissistic tendencies. According to Dr. Eshleman, these people develop inappropriate expectations because they were raised to see and approach the world in an unrealistic way.

Others may develop an avoidant attachment style, which likely happened to the brother and his romantic relationship.

There is a huge difference between helping and enabling, and the latter can become a vicious cycle

According to the author, her parents continued to coddle her brother after the breakup. While they may think they are coming from a place of love, experts say this kind of enabling can become a vicious cycle.

“Enabling happens when you see a loved one making unhealthy life choices, so you assume the role of problem solver. But your help keeps them from learning to make better choices and to stand on their own two feet,” said Cleveland Clinic psychologist Dr. Adam Borland

According to Dr. Borland, the first step to end enabling behavior is to recognize your role in it. In this story, the parents should finally accept responsibility and acknowledge their role in how their son handles relationships.

“It’s important to recognize when enough is enough and to make changes, for their good and your own,” he said.

Until the parents take these necessary steps, their son would likely go down the same path multiple times later in life.

Most commenters were delighted by how the story ended

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